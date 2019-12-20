By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Green Ginger Wine 70Cl Bottle

4(16)Write a review
Tesco Green Ginger Wine 70Cl Bottle
  • Energy334kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 667kJ / 159kcal

Product Description

  • Ginger Wine
  • Ginger Wine alc 13.5% vol
  • British Ginger Wine
  • Rich and warming with full bodied spicy ginger flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A rich and warming drink with full bodied spicy ginger flavours and a hint of citrus

Alcohol Units

9.5

ABV

13.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Bottled in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve on its own, over ice or topped with lemonade, or mix 50/50 with whisky to produce the famous "Whisky Mac"

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Produced & bottled by:

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Continental Wine & Food Ltd,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach glass (50ml) contains
Energy667kJ / 159kcal334kJ / 79kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

16 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not green, not made of ginger

1 stars

The 'green' ginger wine is not green (as other brands are). It tastes of crystallised ginger and has a fair bit of heat but is quite wishy washy. Also note, the ingredients are not listed anywhere and the description says 'ginger flavours'. This is a poor quality product with artificial flavours and no list of the ingredients.

TRY IT, YOU MIGHT LIKE IT,

5 stars

WE PREFER THIS TO STONES, A NICE BURN FROM THE GINGER AMD NOT TO MUCH ALCOHOL, I RECOMMEND IT TO YOU.

Mix with whisky and water

5 stars

Mix with whisky and water

Excellent

5 stars

Comparable with Stones and half the price. I wouldn't know the difference, especially as a mixer

A nice quality

5 stars

A nice quality

good value.

4 stars

This ginger wine is very good value,. Sweet and clings to the glass, more like stones, not quite the same but for the money, spot on!

green Ginger Wine

5 stars

I drink ginger wine during the day, it is good for the digestion. I drink it in the evening the last glass I add brandy to. It warns the body abd helps the blood flow through the veins. Recommended by my doctor. .

Really good for its price!

4 stars

This ginger wine may not have quite the full flavour of "ST***S" but is quite close. But at nearly half the price this is the better one!

CWF Ltd., Hudersfield. Ginger Wine.

2 stars

I have drunk your original Tesco ginger wine for many years as a 'Whiskey Mac'. However, your recent change to a new supplier, CWF Ltd., has been very disappointing. The wine is not as smooth and has a bit of a strange aftertaste. More alarmingly, within a few days it leaves a white residue round the split half of the cap. I assume that this is probably dried sugars of some sort but it would be useful to know.

Quality

4 stars

This ginger wine is great mixwe with scotch or brandy to give the 'mac' taste, and difficult to tell the difference to the more expensive ginger wines.

