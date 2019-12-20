Tesco Green Ginger Wine 70Cl Bottle

Not green, not made of ginger
The 'green' ginger wine is not green (as other brands are). It tastes of crystallised ginger and has a fair bit of heat but is quite wishy washy. Also note, the ingredients are not listed anywhere and the description says 'ginger flavours'. This is a poor quality product with artificial flavours and no list of the ingredients.
TRY IT, YOU MIGHT LIKE IT,
WE PREFER THIS TO STONES, A NICE BURN FROM THE GINGER AMD NOT TO MUCH ALCOHOL, I RECOMMEND IT TO YOU.
Mix with whisky and water
Excellent
Comparable with Stones and half the price. I wouldn't know the difference, especially as a mixer
A nice quality
good value.
This ginger wine is very good value,. Sweet and clings to the glass, more like stones, not quite the same but for the money, spot on!
green Ginger Wine
I drink ginger wine during the day, it is good for the digestion. I drink it in the evening the last glass I add brandy to. It warns the body abd helps the blood flow through the veins. Recommended by my doctor. .
Really good for its price!
This ginger wine may not have quite the full flavour of "ST***S" but is quite close. But at nearly half the price this is the better one!
CWF Ltd., Hudersfield. Ginger Wine.
I have drunk your original Tesco ginger wine for many years as a 'Whiskey Mac'. However, your recent change to a new supplier, CWF Ltd., has been very disappointing. The wine is not as smooth and has a bit of a strange aftertaste. More alarmingly, within a few days it leaves a white residue round the split half of the cap. I assume that this is probably dried sugars of some sort but it would be useful to know.
Quality
This ginger wine is great mixwe with scotch or brandy to give the 'mac' taste, and difficult to tell the difference to the more expensive ginger wines.