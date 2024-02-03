We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco L.B.V Port 75Cl

4.3(12)
£13.50

£13.50/75cl

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 50ml glass
Energy
320kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 640kJ / 153kcal

Late Bottled Vintage Port Produce of Portugal
A rich fruity port with ripe fruit characters of currants and berries layered with elegant hints of spice balanced with tannins delivering a long structured finish. Crafted from carefully matured wines stored in the family cellars for up to six years after the 2017 grape harvest in the Douro Valley. Perfect with a cheese board or rich chocolate dessert.
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains sulphites.

Produce of

Produce of Portugal

Number of uses

15 Servings

Net Contents

75cl e

