Tesco Tawny Port 75Cl Bottle

A disappointing Tawny
In my honest opinion this port is nearer to a ruby than a Tawny or, at best, a cross between the two. It is reddish in colour and not a soft and smooth as one of its closest competitors.
Lovely port
Lovely smooth tasting port, a nice drink to unwind after a busy day
nice taste at a nice price....
I have tried other tawny ports but prefer this one.....I find it easier to buy it by the case and have it delivered as when I go to the Tesco store to buy a couple of bottles they never seem to have any...I have made many complaints about this but its still the same...I usually wait for the 25% off offer and buy a couple of cases...
Excellent wine
This is a good wine. I liked it taste alot, should give ita try
Excellent value
A good honest wine with little tanning - varies between deliveries - current one is typically slightly light in depth -previous delivery better; it had a touch of pepper. All drink well and without the tanning of typical Ruby.