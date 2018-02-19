By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tawny Port 75Cl Bottle

4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Tawny Port 75Cl Bottle
£ 7.15
£7.15/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy305kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 610kJ / 146kcal

Product Description

  • Tawny Port. Produce of Portugal. Oporto Portugal.
  • A smooth, rounded Port with a mixture of ripe flavours, nutty aged aromas, and a long elegant finish. Made from local Portuguese grape varieties grown in the Douro Valley. Produced by the historic port producer, Symington Family Estates.
  • A smooth, rounded Port with a mixture of ripe flavours, nutty aged aromas, and a long elegant finish. Made from local Portuguese grape varieties grown in the Douro Valley. Produced by the historic port producer, Symington Family Estates.
  • Wine of Portugal
  • A light and mellow style of Port with a slight nutty flavour
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A smooth, rounded Port with a mixture of ripe flavours, nutty aged aromas, and a long and elegant finish

Region of Origin

Douro

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

14.3

ABV

19% vol

Producer

Symington Family Estates LDA - Quinta do Marco, Vila Nova de Gaia

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Manuel Rocha

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Barroca, Tempranillo, Tinta Cão

Vinification Details

  • Made from a blend of local red Portuguese grape varieties grown in the Douro Valley. Traditional techniques are used with vinification taking places over 2-3 days. Fermentation starts automatically after a few hours and continues for 24-36 hours until stopped by the addition of grape brandy. The fortified wine is then transferred to barrel for clarification and ageing.

History

  • This wine is produced on behalf of Tesco by the Symington Family who have been making Port in the Douro Valley for over 125 years. Tawny Port is a barrel aged style of Port created by aging in large oak barrels. This particular wine is about 6-7 years old when bottled. Tawny Port can also be produced as a 10 year old, 20 year old, 30year old and 40 year old wine.

Regional Information

  • The Douro Valley is one of the most challenging wine-growing regions. Its mountainous terrain & steep winding valleys create a microclimate producing unique wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within three weeks.

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve: Chilled as an aperitif, with soft cheeses or with dessert.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 15 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Symington Family Estates,
  • Vinhos S.A.,
  • Vila Nova de Gaia,
  • Portugal.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy610kJ / 146kcal305kJ / 73kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
14.3 units per bottle--
1 units per serving--
19 alcohol by volume % ABV--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

A disappointing Tawny

1 stars

In my honest opinion this port is nearer to a ruby than a Tawny or, at best, a cross between the two. It is reddish in colour and not a soft and smooth as one of its closest competitors.

Lovely port

5 stars

Lovely smooth tasting port, a nice drink to unwind after a busy day

nice taste at a nice price....

5 stars

I have tried other tawny ports but prefer this one.....I find it easier to buy it by the case and have it delivered as when I go to the Tesco store to buy a couple of bottles they never seem to have any...I have made many complaints about this but its still the same...I usually wait for the 25% off offer and buy a couple of cases...

Excellent wine

4 stars

This is a good wine. I liked it taste alot, should give ita try

Excellent value

4 stars

A good honest wine with little tanning - varies between deliveries - current one is typically slightly light in depth -previous delivery better; it had a touch of pepper. All drink well and without the tanning of typical Ruby.

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Tesco Ruby Port 75Cl

£ 7.15
£7.15/75cl

Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry 1L

£ 10.00
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Tesco Medium Dry Sherry 1L

£ 7.30
£5.48/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here