Tesco Finest 10Yr Old Tawny Port 75Cl Bottle

Tawny quality Port Wine
Consistant quality from the Tesco Finest Range is an excellent after dinner drink.
Pure Liquid Pleasure
I enjoyed this Wine very much with an excellent Stilton, A marriage made in heaven.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 657kJ / 157kcal
15
20% vol
Portugal
Wine
Ambient
Store upright in a cool, dark place. Once open, drink within three weeks.
Produce of Portugal
Bottle contains 15 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|657kJ / 157kcal
|328kJ / 79kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|1 UK units per serving
|-
|-
|15 UK units per bottle
|-
|-
|Pack contains 15 servings.
|-
|-
|20 alcohol by volume % ABV
|-
|-
