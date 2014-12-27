By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 10Yr Old Tawny Port 75Cl Bottle

£ 12.50
£12.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy328kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 657kJ / 157kcal

Product Description

  • Tawny Port 10 Year Old. Produce of Portugal.
  • A smooth, mature wine, amber in colour, with nutty and dried fruit flavours and butterscotch characters to finish. The wine has been aged in handcrafted oak barrels for an average of 10 years in the family wine cellars, where it develops its mellow characters. Perfect chilled as an aperitif or paired with cheese.
  • Wine of Portugal
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A smooth, mature wine, amber in colour, with nutty and dried fruit flavours and butterscotch characters to finish

Alcohol Units

15

ABV

20% vol

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store upright in a cool, dark place. Once open, drink within three weeks.

Produce of

Produce of Portugal

Number of uses

Bottle contains 15 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Symington Family Estates,
  • Vinhos, S.A.,
  • Vila Nova de Gaia,
  • Portugal.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy657kJ / 157kcal328kJ / 79kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
1 UK units per serving--
15 UK units per bottle--
Pack contains 15 servings.--
20 alcohol by volume % ABV--

Tawny quality Port Wine

4 stars

Consistant quality from the Tesco Finest Range is an excellent after dinner drink.

Pure Liquid Pleasure

5 stars

I enjoyed this Wine very much with an excellent Stilton, A marriage made in heaven.

