Tesco Ruby Port 75Cl

Smooth and fruity
Good quality product, discounted to £8 per bottle. Takes willpower to put the cork back in! Dark, smooth and rich flavour that lingers. Ideal with cheese, or after Sunday roast, or just if you fancy a glass on it's own. Highly recommended.
Excellent for Church use
We use Tesco Ruby Port as a Communion Wine in our Church as it keeps in excellent condition, has a very good flavour and is very economical. Buying two cases of six bottles at a time gives us nine months supply at under half the cost of buying through a church supplier. Thank you, TESCO!
tesco ruby port this is exelent taste and a good b
this is really nice tasting port with a really nice taste it is really nicw
What a great all-rounder!
So. Quite simply, Tesco's own Ruby Port is one of the best out there. There's a lot to be said for vintage ports and generally, the more expensive bottles. However at around £7, this bottle is brilliant. It's smooth and full flavoured (both things can be missing from the more expensive bottles) and has a lot of body! The spice isn't too heavy on the palate and the overall finish is that of a vintage bottle. I rarely buy other ports as they simply don't stack up in quality and don't offer enough to entice me. It's a great cheaper bottle, which easily passes as a better branded one. We even had four open at one point, two vintage, a tawny and this and everyone agree it was better in smoothness, fruity flavour and taste. Give it a go ;-)