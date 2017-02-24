By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ruby Port 75Cl

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Ruby Port 75Cl
£ 7.15
£7.15/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy305kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 610kJ / 146kcal

Product Description

  • Ruby Port. Produce of Portugal. Oporto Portugal.
  • A fruit driven, youthful style of port, with red and black fruit flavours and robust finish. Made from local Portuguese grape varieties grown in the Douro Valley. Produced by the historic port producer, Symington Family Estates.
  • A fruit driven, youthful style of port, with red and black fruit flavours and robust finish. Made from local Portuguese grape varieties grown in the Douro Valley. Produced by the historic port producer, Symington Family Estates.
  • Wine of Portugal
  • A ruby red port with a youthful robust fruity character
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A ruby red port with a youthful robust fruity character

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

14.3

ABV

19% vol

Producer

Symington Family Estates Vinhos LDA, Quinta do Marco, Vile Nove de Gaia, Portugal

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Mauel Rocha

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tinta Barroca, Tempranillo, Touriga Franca, Touriga Nacional, Tinto Cão

Vinification Details

  • Made from a blend of young, vibrant wines from different vintages. The wines are aged for an average of 3 years in barrel before they are filtered, blended and bottled ready to drink.

History

  • This wine is produced on behalf of Tesco by the Symington Family who have been making Port in the Douro Valley for over 125 years.

Regional Information

  • The Douro Valley is one of the most challenging wine-growing regions. Its mountainous terrain & steep winding valleys create a microclimate producing unique wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Once opened, consume within three weeks.

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve: Lightly chilled as an aperitif, or after dinner with a cheese platter.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 15 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Symington Family Estates,
  • Vinhos S.A.,
  • Vila Nova de Gaia,
  • Portugal.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy610kJ / 146kcal305kJ / 73kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smooth and fruity

5 stars

Good quality product, discounted to £8 per bottle. Takes willpower to put the cork back in! Dark, smooth and rich flavour that lingers. Ideal with cheese, or after Sunday roast, or just if you fancy a glass on it's own. Highly recommended.

Excellent for Church use

5 stars

We use Tesco Ruby Port as a Communion Wine in our Church as it keeps in excellent condition, has a very good flavour and is very economical. Buying two cases of six bottles at a time gives us nine months supply at under half the cost of buying through a church supplier. Thank you, TESCO!

tesco ruby port this is exelent taste and a good b

5 stars

this is really nice tasting port with a really nice taste it is really nicw

What a great all-rounder!

5 stars

So. Quite simply, Tesco's own Ruby Port is one of the best out there. There's a lot to be said for vintage ports and generally, the more expensive bottles. However at around £7, this bottle is brilliant. It's smooth and full flavoured (both things can be missing from the more expensive bottles) and has a lot of body! The spice isn't too heavy on the palate and the overall finish is that of a vintage bottle. I rarely buy other ports as they simply don't stack up in quality and don't offer enough to entice me. It's a great cheaper bottle, which easily passes as a better branded one. We even had four open at one point, two vintage, a tawny and this and everyone agree it was better in smoothness, fruity flavour and taste. Give it a go ;-)

Usually bought next

Wkd Blue 700Ml

£ 3.00
£4.29/litre

Offer

Tesco Cream Sherry 1L

£ 7.30
£5.48/75cl

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Wkd Blue 10X275ml

£ 10.00
£3.64/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here