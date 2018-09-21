By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pale Cream Fortified British Wine 1L.

Tesco Pale Cream Fortified British Wine 1L.
£ 5.50
£4.13/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy276kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 552kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Fortified British Wine
  • Medium sweet with a pale golden colour, honey flavours and a nutty finish
  • British wine
  • Medium sweet
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sodium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Medium sweet with a pale golden colour, honey flavours and a nutty finish

Alcohol Units

15

ABV

15% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Fortified British Wine will change character with prolonged storage so it is best consumed within one month of opening.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Bottled in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve: Serve at room temperature, lightly chilled or over ice, either as an aperitif or after dinner.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 20 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Continental Wine & Food Ltd,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy552kJ / 132kcal276kJ / 66kcal
Alcohol11.84g5.92g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Very nice

5 stars

Taste as nice as the one they discontinued . Will be buying from now on. Only wish was in litre and a half bottles.

Tesco fortified wine pale cream

5 stars

I used to love the Tescos own pale cream fortified wine...I don't know why it has disappeared and been replaced by this horrible inferior rubbish! I tried the Morrisons Manor Hall and that was not like it at all. Bring back the old one! Why do you keep changing things!

Dissatified

1 stars

I also have been drinking Tescos Pale Cream Fortified wine for many years. This replacement wine is definitely not the same quality as the previous wine sold under the same label but in a green bottle. Today I purchased the Morrisons equivalent and for those who like me are dissatisfied I can recommend Morrisons "Manor Hall pale cream fortified wine " as one more like the quality of the previous Tesco version..

Bring Back the Old!

1 stars

For many years I have enjoyed a glass of Tesco’s Pale Cream Fortified British Wine. I have just had a glass of the new version which is now being sold in a clear glass bottle and was very disappointed. It is nowhere near as smooth and sweet as the previous make. It is an inferior product, which I will not purchase again.

Really Disappointed in this substitute wine

1 stars

Really unhappy with this substitute wine , the taste is nothing like the other fortified pale cream wine in the green bottle. I shall never buy this Disgusting wine again. Bring back the other Fortified Wine ASAP. That was lovely!!!! Why does TESCO keep changing things that are Popular.

Very poor substitute!!!

1 stars

You've changed the colour of the bottle AND obviously changed the supplier. As the previous reviewer said 'Nothing like the green bottle stuff'. Surely you MUST have had it tasted BEFORE you changed over or was it just a commercial decision..... x pounds per barrel cheaper, same price to the customer!!! We need to see the old stuff back or........

Nothing like the original

1 stars

For many years I have enjoyed Tesco's Pale Cream Fortified Wine which came in a dark green bottle, which was in fact delicious. For some reason known only to themselves they have substituted it for, in my opinion a far inferior tasting wine in a clear bottle. This has only just happened, so the reviews November/December must have been referring to the original wine, not that which is now on sale in August. Until they reintroduce the original I shall not be buying any more

Inexpensive but enjoyable

4 stars

In a hotel, expect to pay as much for two small sherries as you pay for this litre of fortified wine. However, for its price, this fortified wine is really nice and makes a most enjoyable starter to one's evening meal. I make sure i don't run out.

a delightful addition to any night

5 stars

I stumbled upon this tantalising wine only a few weeks ago, however it has now become a staple of most nights. whether your staying at home watching an episode of downton or having a 'boozy' dinner party, i can assure you this beautiful nectar goes with all occasions. I personally can't imagine a night with a bottle of the finest tesco pale cream fortified british wine! Even in the time of writing this review my mouth is moist with thought and longing of just one drop of this beautiful wine. I can only hope this review has persuaded you to be spontaneous and on your next jaunt to tescos, grab a case and enjoy over the festive period. god bless.

