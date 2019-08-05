By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Medium Dry Fortified British Wine 1L.

Tesco Medium Dry Fortified British Wine 1L.
£ 5.50
£4.13/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy248kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 497kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Fortified British Wine
  • Golden coloured with caramel and honey flavours and a mellow finish
  • British wine
  • Golden & mellow
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Golden coloured with caramel and honey flavours and a mellow finish

Alcohol Units

15

ABV

15% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Fortified British Wine will change character with prolonged storage so it is best consumed within one month of opening.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Bottled in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at room temperature, lightly chilled or over ice, either as an aperitif or after dinner.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 20 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Continental Wine & Food Ltd,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy497kJ / 119kcal248kJ / 60kcal
Alcohol11.84g5.92g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Very tasty. Great value.

5 stars

Very tasty. Great value.

