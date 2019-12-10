By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Croft Original Pale Cream Sherry 1 Litre

5(6)Write a review
£ 10.00
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Spanish Wine
  • Winemaker's Notes
  • Due to it's time under flor Croft maintains a pale golden colour. On the nose clean and delicate with balanced aromas of yeast and fruit. On the palate light and refreshing with a sweet and pleasant finish.
  • Vineyard Features
  • The vineyards in Jerez are unique to the area. The soil in Jerez is majority Albariza, a white soil which contains up to 60% chalk and therefore has a large capacity for maintaining moisture, very important given the long, hot and dry summers as irrigation is prohibited. The area has a unique microclimate influenced by the surrounding Atlantic ocean and rivers Guadalquivir and Guadalete. The prevailing winds are moist and warm, and now and again dry and hot levante winds from north Africa. Temperatures are warm with 70% humidity and annual rainfall is 600 litres/m2. The harvest in Jerez begins mid August and generally lasts for 3 weeks maximum.
  • Winemaking
  • Croft is produced from the first press of the continuous press. Following fermentation to between 11% and 12% alcohol the wine is fortified to 15.5% alcohol and then enters the Croft solera. Due to the 15.5% alcohol and then enters the Croft solera. Due to the 15.5% alcohol and the unique temperature and humidity in the Jerez cellars a layer of yeast known as the 'flor' will form on the surface of the wine. In order for this flor to form properly an empty space of 100 litres is left in the cask. This flor is the most important influence on the wine as it protects it from oxygen and gives it it's unique aroma and character. Following 3 years ageing under flor concentrated wine must is added to sweeten this wine. It is then aged as a sweet wine in American oak casks for a further year.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Light and refreshing
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

17.5% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving and Pairing
  • Croft should be served chilled between 4ºC and 6ºC in a small white wine glass. Perfect as an aperitif or to compliment fruity desserts.

Name and address

  • Gonzalez Byass S.A.,
  • M.M. Gonzalez,
  • 12 Jerez de la Frontera,
  • España.

Return to

  • www.gonzalezbyass.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

croft original sherry

4 stars

Your review is spot on. My wife's favourite tipple!

Fabulous

5 stars

Clearly the best sherry in the world. Serve chilled.

This Sherry isFabulous

5 stars

It was pleasure to do business with Tesco. Very prompt and accommodating.

croft sherry amazing

5 stars

really enjoy this pleasant drink before a meal. delighted with price and delivery.

Best Sherry, Best Service!

5 stars

This has been my favourite Sherry for many years, and is the perfect welcome for guests, especially over Christmas.

The Croft Sherry Household

5 stars

My family and myself have always loved and enjoyed Croft Original Sherry but it is so expensive i.e. £11.50 per 1 litre bottle and even when there is an offer at the supermarket you are restricted on the quantity you can buy (6 to 12 bottles). Tesco Wine however supplies by the case and I ordered and received 12 cases at the fantastic price of £7.34 per bottle and free delivery. A Merry Christmas

