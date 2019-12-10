Croft Original Pale Cream Sherry 1 Litre

croft original sherry
Your review is spot on. My wife's favourite tipple!
Fabulous
Clearly the best sherry in the world. Serve chilled.
This Sherry isFabulous
It was pleasure to do business with Tesco. Very prompt and accommodating.
croft sherry amazing
really enjoy this pleasant drink before a meal. delighted with price and delivery.
Best Sherry, Best Service!
This has been my favourite Sherry for many years, and is the perfect welcome for guests, especially over Christmas.
The Croft Sherry Household
My family and myself have always loved and enjoyed Croft Original Sherry but it is so expensive i.e. £11.50 per 1 litre bottle and even when there is an offer at the supermarket you are restricted on the quantity you can buy (6 to 12 bottles). Tesco Wine however supplies by the case and I ordered and received 12 cases at the fantastic price of £7.34 per bottle and free delivery. A Merry Christmas