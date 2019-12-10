By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry 1 Litre Bottle

5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry 1 Litre Bottle
Product Description

  • Sherry - Red Spanish Wine
  • Since 1882 The "Bristol Cream®" has stood apart - a distinctive mingling of four different sherries from the 'Solera' of casks of different ages. Discover the essence of invention - perfectly chilled or over ice, as a long drink or cocktail.

By Appointment to HM Queen Elizabeth II Sherry Suppliers Harveys Jerez Spain

  • Wine of Spain
  • Dark, golden and complex
  • Rich with a mellow sweetness
  • Harvey brothers, Bristol wine merchants importing from Spain
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A distinctive mingling of four different sherries from the 'Solera' of casks of different ages

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

17.5% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Cream product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled - perfect when 'Harveys' turn blue
  • Serve chilled in a wine glass, or over ice with a slice of orange, or mix with 2 parts lemonade over ice with slices of fruit.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Bodegas Fundador, S.L.U.,
  • San Ildefonso,
  • 3 11403, Jerez de la Frontera,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • Bodegas Fundador, S.L.U.,
  • San Ildefonso,
  • 3 11403, Jerez de la Frontera,
  • Spain.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

11 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

sherry

5 stars

Very good as ever. However price continues to rise.

A daily habit

5 stars

We love a glass in the evening after walking our dogs. It is always accompanied by four, small cheesy biscuits each - Hubby likes Davistow cheese on his, I like St Agur. The sweetness of the sherry and the salty taste of cheese and biscuits is something we look forward to. We didn't come around to it until later in life (50s) but youngsters have been here when we have been partaking and have enjoyed it as much.

This was and Is I believe the best of any Sherry

5 stars

I was looking. For the best offer I could find and I found none of the regular suppliers of wine I

Sunday lunch aperitif

5 stars

Great to have a schooner of sherry before Sunday lunch.

My drink of choice.

5 stars

I first sampled Harvey's Bristol Cream in the 1950s. I have been drinking it ever since. There is nothing quite as satisfying as the rich fruity flavour. Nothing else tastes quite the same. This one has a smoothness that none of the others achieve. It is also remarkably constant. Very occasionally there is a new note to the flavour, or the bouquet, but never enough to disappoint. Yes, it is a little more expensive than some, but is money well spent. The lovely blue bottles are a bonus - so easy to find on the shop shelf when you are in a hurry!

Good old reliable Harvey's

5 stars

For full bodied well balanced cream sherry at this price, Harvey's remains unbeatable. Loathe the blue bottles - a rather dated salute to Bristol blue glassware - but we don't drink the bottle.

Superb, as always.

5 stars

Superb, as always.------------------The best !!!!!!!!

harveys

5 stars

if you like a sweet full of flavour sherry that reminds you of christmas then this is the one to buy

Havreys Bristol Cream

5 stars

My favourite sherry and a great price from Tesco. Delivered when promised.

What can you say? Except the best, is the best!

5 stars

Title of this review, and the name of the sherry, say it all - HARVEY'S BRISTOL CREAM!!!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

