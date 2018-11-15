By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Medium Dry Sherry 1L

4(14)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Medium Dry Sherry 1L
£ 7.30
£5.48/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy232kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 464kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • D. O Jerez-Xérès- Sherry
  • A medium dry, amber coloured sherry with sultana, hazelnut and slightly toasty flavours. Made around the town of Jerez in Spain, Sherry spends time ageing in the area's unique 'solera' system, giving the characteristic flavours and aromas.
  • Pack size: 100cl
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • A medium dry amber coloured sherry with a nutty palate and slightly toasty bouquet. This is medium in sweetness. Style Guide 3.

Alcohol Units

17

ABV

17% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Vinification Details

  • The base wine is made then fortified to approximately 15.5 % alcohol to mature as a Oloroso during a few years and then fortified to approximately 17.5 % to continue ageing. The fortified wines are aged in American Oak & wines from one criadera are used to replace wines from other criaderas which are also being moved. Ultimately this process results in younger wines taking on the characteristics of older wines until the final group of butts is reached. This grouping is known as the solera.

History

  • This Tesco Own label Sherry is carefully blended by our expert winemakers exclusively for Tesco.

Regional Information

  • This warm southerner climate has an important influence of the Atlantic Ocean. The west wind contributes the sea humidity, watering drew drop in the early morning. The region enjoys almost 300 days of clear sun and intense luminosity. Most of the rain is between October and May, giving reserves to the soil that will be used by the plant in the dry summer months. These climatic conditions help the optimum development of the plants and the perfect maturation of the grape till the moment of harvest.

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at room temperature.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • José Estévez S.A.,
  • Ctra., N-IV, Km. 640,
  • Jerez De La Frontera,
  • Spain,
  • R.E.A. 221-CA.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy464kJ / 111kcal232kJ / 56kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
A serving contains the equivalent of 56 kcal per 50 mL of glass--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

nothing bad to say about it

5 stars

this is quite a good quality sherry i have a glass every night and i am in my eighties one thing why oh why has it not been on offer of late

I couldn't find my favourite sherry (Tesco's mediu

1 stars

I couldn't find my favourite sherry (Tesco's medium dry, golden mellow , fortified British wine), I believe it has been discontinued, so I tried this instead, It's awful - reminds me of the stuff Aunties used to bring out at Christmas. I will use it up in marinades and cooking but never buy it again.

excellent sherry

4 stars

as a drinker of medium dry wines I find this sherry excellent as an aperitif. Very smooth and very consistent in quality

Tesco Medium Dry Amontillado Sherry

5 stars

A really good Amontillado with a smooth and full bodied taste. Definitely worth the 5* rating.

sherry med

5 stars

This sherry is a very nice sherry dry but not very harsh just one the edge of being dry It is a sherry that I reorder regular try to buy when on offer then you have the best deal

Tried and tested

4 stars

We know we can rely on the consistent taste and quality of this wine.

med dry sherry

5 stars

it is a good buy for a litre and the service next day was very good very pleased

Our House Sherry

4 stars

This sherry suits our taste and is very economical for its quality. Others must feel the same as the local store shelves are often cleared of it, so it makes good sense to buy it in bulk on line!

OK but...

3 stars

Bought this for partner who can be choosy over sherry & he was slightly disappointed. Not that nutty or deep in flavour. Think I would try the smaller bottles of other Tesco sherries next time.

Excellent Medium dry sherry

5 stars

You have justy ncreased the price and very seldom give us any special offers of discount although we do tale advantage of free delivewry from timt to time.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

