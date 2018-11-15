Tesco Medium Dry Sherry 1L

nothing bad to say about it
this is quite a good quality sherry i have a glass every night and i am in my eighties one thing why oh why has it not been on offer of late
I couldn't find my favourite sherry (Tesco's medium dry, golden mellow , fortified British wine), I believe it has been discontinued, so I tried this instead, It's awful - reminds me of the stuff Aunties used to bring out at Christmas. I will use it up in marinades and cooking but never buy it again.
excellent sherry
as a drinker of medium dry wines I find this sherry excellent as an aperitif. Very smooth and very consistent in quality
Tesco Medium Dry Amontillado Sherry
A really good Amontillado with a smooth and full bodied taste. Definitely worth the 5* rating.
sherry med
This sherry is a very nice sherry dry but not very harsh just one the edge of being dry It is a sherry that I reorder regular try to buy when on offer then you have the best deal
Tried and tested
We know we can rely on the consistent taste and quality of this wine.
med dry sherry
it is a good buy for a litre and the service next day was very good very pleased
Our House Sherry
This sherry suits our taste and is very economical for its quality. Others must feel the same as the local store shelves are often cleared of it, so it makes good sense to buy it in bulk on line!
OK but...
Bought this for partner who can be choosy over sherry & he was slightly disappointed. Not that nutty or deep in flavour. Think I would try the smaller bottles of other Tesco sherries next time.
Excellent Medium dry sherry
You have justy ncreased the price and very seldom give us any special offers of discount although we do tale advantage of free delivewry from timt to time.