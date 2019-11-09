Tesco Fino Sherry 1 Litre

over the hill
sorry tasted well passed its sell by date not sure I can finish the bottle might have been ok once
Great Bottle of Sherry
I bought this to soak fruit in for my Christmas cake and what an excellent product, and so very inexpensive. It was also lovely to drink too
Love this!
Brilliant, light but crisp and with just enough punch. Reminds me of the Harvey's Luncheon Dry of 30 or so years ago. Slightly concerned recently when it seemed to disappear from the shelves... I then I realised it was relabelled :)
Great value for money
We actually buy it for cooking but it is eminently drinkable and ideal for sherry cocktails!
Excellent value
This is an excellent sherry and a bargain at the price. Saddest part is that every so often it is unavailable in the store.
Great for cooking and mixing
This is not the best fino example for drinking (if you are drinking it, chill it well and drink large glasses, not stupid little ones) but I use it all the time for cooking (e.g. Slow cooked young lamb or pork, clams, mussels and other fish sauces.) if you like your sherry in a cocktail, this is fine too - fact it's a waste to put anything better in a mix.
Terrific value Fino sherry
Though probably not a sherry to set the connoisseur's heart a-beating, Tesco Fino is still an excellent day-to-day aperitif: as they say, it's young and fresh (and very tasty). Plus, it's terrific value.
I absolutely love this sherry
I have been buying this sherry for years and now my local Tesco have stopped selling it! Their Medium Dry Sherry is too sweet. I am SO disappointed
a pleasantly clear fino
I have chosen this one for some years now and am not thinking of changing.
Fino Sherry is excellent - as always.
Your Fino sherry is excellent and I always buy it in preference to any other fino sherry.