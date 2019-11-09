By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fino Sherry 1 Litre

4(19)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Fino Sherry 1 Litre
£ 7.30
£5.48/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy176kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 352kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • D. O Jerez-Xérès- Sherry
  • A delicate, dry sherry to be enjoyed young and fresh.
  • A delicate and dry Sherry with a refreshing, zesty character and slightly nutty aroma. Made around the town of Jerez in Spain, Sherry spends time ageing in the area's unique 'solera' system, giving the characteristic flavours and aromas.
  • A delicate and dry Sherry with a refreshing, zesty character and slightly nutty aroma. Made around the town of Jerez in Spain, Sherry spends time ageing in the area's unique 'solera' system, giving the characteristic flavours and aromas.
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Delicate, fresh and slightly nutty, this Fino Sherry is bone dry with a zesty tangy character. Serve chilled as an aperitif or with tapas-like foods.

Region of Origin

Jerez

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

15

ABV

15% vol

Producer

Real Tesoro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Real Tesoro

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Palomino

Vinification Details

  • The vinification process comprises of removal of the stalks, crushing, free-run juice draining and pressing. The main objective is to separate the wines which are to be aged under a layer of yeast, a process known as biological ageing during which a layer of yeast forms over the surface of the wine isolating it from the air, consuming the alcohol whilst giving the wine nutrients. The yeast is the miracle worker of biological ageing as it produces the typical characteristics of Fino Sherry.

History

  • The history of one of the largest Sherry houses dates back to 1760 when King Carlos III of Spain appointed His Excellence Don Joaquin as the 'Marqués des Real Tesoro' after leading his fleet to victory against an onslaught of pirate ships. In 1898 the same title was bestowed upon the grandson of the first Marqués who founded a brand name after his title 'Marqués del Real Tesoro'. This prestigious name is now carried around the world and associated with some of the most select Sherry of Jerez.

Regional Information

  • The wines from Marqués del Real Tesoro are aged and produced in the area of Jerez-Xeres-Sherry, a Denomination of Origin protected by the Sherry Board. The Estevez Group is the owner of more than 800 hectares of vineyards in this area. The sherry produced is reasonably pale and gets its reputation due to its delicate almond bouquet and its light and dry palate. The organic soil of this area is rich in calcil carbonate, silica and clay.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Storage

Consume within one month of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Marqués del Real Tesoro,
  • Carretera Nacional IV, km. 640,
  • Jerez de la Frontera.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy352kJ / 85kcal176kJ / 42kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
A serving contains the equivalent of 48 kcal per 50 mL of glass--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

19 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

over the hill

2 stars

sorry tasted well passed its sell by date not sure I can finish the bottle might have been ok once

Great Bottle of Sherry

5 stars

I bought this to soak fruit in for my Christmas cake and what an excellent product, and so very inexpensive. It was also lovely to drink too

Love this!

5 stars

Brilliant, light but crisp and with just enough punch. Reminds me of the Harvey's Luncheon Dry of 30 or so years ago. Slightly concerned recently when it seemed to disappear from the shelves... I then I realised it was relabelled :)

Great value for money

5 stars

We actually buy it for cooking but it is eminently drinkable and ideal for sherry cocktails!

Excellent value

5 stars

This is an excellent sherry and a bargain at the price. Saddest part is that every so often it is unavailable in the store.

Great for cooking and mixing

4 stars

This is not the best fino example for drinking (if you are drinking it, chill it well and drink large glasses, not stupid little ones) but I use it all the time for cooking (e.g. Slow cooked young lamb or pork, clams, mussels and other fish sauces.) if you like your sherry in a cocktail, this is fine too - fact it's a waste to put anything better in a mix.

Terrific value Fino sherry

4 stars

Though probably not a sherry to set the connoisseur's heart a-beating, Tesco Fino is still an excellent day-to-day aperitif: as they say, it's young and fresh (and very tasty). Plus, it's terrific value.

I absolutely love this sherry

4 stars

I have been buying this sherry for years and now my local Tesco have stopped selling it! Their Medium Dry Sherry is too sweet. I am SO disappointed

a pleasantly clear fino

5 stars

I have chosen this one for some years now and am not thinking of changing.

Fino Sherry is excellent - as always.

5 stars

Your Fino sherry is excellent and I always buy it in preference to any other fino sherry.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Medium Dry Sherry 1L

£ 7.30
£5.48/75cl

Tesco Pale Cream Sherry 1L

£ 7.30
£5.48/75cl

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Tesco Finest Fino Sherry 37.5Cl

£ 6.00
£12.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here