Tesco Cream Sherry 1L

4.5(14)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Cream Sherry 1L
Typical values per 100g: Energy 635kJ / 152kcal

Product Description

  • D. O Jerez-Xérès- Sherry
  • A rich, dark and full bodied Sherry, with flavours of dried figs, raisins and spiced fruitcake. Made around the town of Jerez in Spain, Sherry spends time ageing in the area's unique 'solera' system, giving the characteristic flavours and aromas.
  • Produce of Spain
  • Selected by Tesco
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • A medium sweet rich fino sherry with a golden colour and delicate bouquet.

Region of Origin

Jerez

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

17.5% vol

Producer

Real Tesoro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Real Tesoro

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Pleasantly sweet with well balanced acidity, in perfect harmony with its sweetness.

Grape Variety

Palomino (white grape)

Vinification Details

  • The vinification process comprises of removing the stalks, crushing and then pressing the grapes. 20% of the juice is fermented in American oak casks and the rest in stainless steel tanks. In order to become sherry, the wine then undergoes fortification under a layer of yeast, a process known as biological ageing, in the traditional Criadura and Solera system. Sugar is added to give the Cream sherry its sweetness together with the typical Fino characteristics from the yeast.

History

  • The history of one of the largest Sherry houses dates back to 1760 when King Carlos III of Spain appointed His Excellence Don Joaquin as the 'Marqués del Real Tesoro' after he led his fleet to victory against an onslaught of pirate ships. In 1898 the same title was bestowed upon the grandson of the first Marqués who founded a brand name after his title 'Marqués del Real Tesoro'. This prestigious name is now carried around the world and associated with some of the most select Sherry of Jerez.

Regional Information

  • The wines from Marqués del Real Tesoro are aged and produced in the area of Jerez-Xeres-Sherry, a Denomination of Origin protected by the Sherry Board. The sherry is produced from grapes grown in organic soil, which is rich in nutrients, and gets its reputation due to its delicate almond bouquet and its nutty rich creamy palate

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Storage

Suitable storage temperature from 22 to 25°C.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Zoilo Ruiz-Mateos,
  • Jerez de la Frontera,
  • Spain,
  • R.E.A. 564-CA.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy635kJ / 152kcal318kJ / 76kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
A serving contains the equivalent of 76 kcal per 50 mL of glass--

Sherry, easy to drink

5 stars

Plesant to drink, not sickly sweet like QC, will purchase more over Christmas.

cant beat the quality

5 stars

good quality we mix with lemonade to make a long drink

Good all round sherry

4 stars

Really good value for money whether drinking or cooking with it. Have used it for some time now.

Best one on the market

5 stars

This is realy the best tasting sherry on the market, no wonder it is always out of stock.

Great value for money

5 stars

We actually buy this for cooking, but it’s very drinkable and on a par with some of the premium brands in my opinion. Would also be great for sherry cocktails! The delicate & dry fino is also excellent value.

Good wine

5 stars

I have bought this wine from Tesco for years. It has held its price and in my opinion is as good as Harvey's sherries. There is a choice of 3 sherries in this range to suit all tastes and I would recommend this

Cream Sherry

4 stars

Very good value at an excellent price. Also gives an excellent drink if mixed with the dry fino sherry - better than drinking an ordinary medium sherry.

Audrey's tipple

5 stars

I order this for my mother in law every two weeks,12 litres, and her doctor tells her that she is as fit as a fiddle for her 88years., so I think the product speaks for itself. Unfortunately she does fall over rather a lot but swears it,s nothing to do with the sherry as she waits until 9pm for her first drink. Hmmm!

a reliable drink

4 stars

of the number of sherries Tesco offer, we enjoy the Tesco Cream. It is good to be able to get it online as it is not always on the shelves in the store.

Excellent

5 stars

This is every bit as good as Harvey’s if not better!

