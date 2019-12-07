Tesco Cream Sherry 1L

Sherry, easy to drink
Plesant to drink, not sickly sweet like QC, will purchase more over Christmas.
cant beat the quality
good quality we mix with lemonade to make a long drink
Good all round sherry
Really good value for money whether drinking or cooking with it. Have used it for some time now.
Best one on the market
This is realy the best tasting sherry on the market, no wonder it is always out of stock.
Great value for money
We actually buy this for cooking, but it’s very drinkable and on a par with some of the premium brands in my opinion. Would also be great for sherry cocktails! The delicate & dry fino is also excellent value.
Good wine
I have bought this wine from Tesco for years. It has held its price and in my opinion is as good as Harvey's sherries. There is a choice of 3 sherries in this range to suit all tastes and I would recommend this
Cream Sherry
Very good value at an excellent price. Also gives an excellent drink if mixed with the dry fino sherry - better than drinking an ordinary medium sherry.
Audrey's tipple
I order this for my mother in law every two weeks,12 litres, and her doctor tells her that she is as fit as a fiddle for her 88years., so I think the product speaks for itself. Unfortunately she does fall over rather a lot but swears it,s nothing to do with the sherry as she waits until 9pm for her first drink. Hmmm!
a reliable drink
of the number of sherries Tesco offer, we enjoy the Tesco Cream. It is good to be able to get it online as it is not always on the shelves in the store.
Excellent
This is every bit as good as Harvey’s if not better!