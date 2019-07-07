By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pale Cream Sherry 1L

4.5(14)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Pale Cream Sherry 1L
£ 7.30
£5.48/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy296kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 593kJ / 142kcal

Product Description

  • D. O Jerez-Xérès- Sherry
  • A medium sweet rich fino sherry with a golden colour and delicate bouquet.
  • A golden coloured sherry with a medium sweet, aromatic flavour and delicate finish. Made around the town of Jerez in Spain, Sherry spends time ageing in the area's unique 'solera' system, giving the characteristic flavours and aromas.
  • A golden coloured sherry with a medium sweet, aromatic flavour and delicate finish. Made around the town of Jerez in Spain, Sherry spends time ageing in the area's unique 'solera' system, giving the characteristic flavours and aromas.
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • A full-bodied rich sherry with a nutty tangy character and a creamy palate.

Region of Origin

Jerez

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

17.5% vol

Producer

Real Tesoro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Real Tesoro

Alcohol Type

Wine

Vinification Details

  • The vinification process comprises of removing the stalks, crushing and then pressing the grapes. 20% of the juice is fermented in American oak casks and the rest in stainless steel tanks. In order to become sherry, the wine then undergoes fortification under a layer of yeast, a process known as biological ageing, in the traditional Criadura and Solera system. Sugar is added to give the Pale Cream sherry its sweetness together with the typical Fino characteristics from the yeast.

History

  • The history of one of the largest Sherry houses dates back to 1760 when King Carlos III of Spain appointed His Excellence Don Joaquin as the 'Marqués del Real Tesoro' after he led his fleet to victory against an onslaught of pirate ships. In 1898 the same title was bestowed upon the grandson of the first Marqués who founded a brand name after his title 'Marqués del Real Tesoro'. This prestigious name is now carried around the world and associated with some of the most select Sherry of Jerez.

Regional Information

  • The wines from Marqués del Real Tesoro are aged and produced in the area of Jerez-Xeres-Sherry, a Denomination of Origin protected by the Sherry Board. The sherry is produced from grapes grown in organic soil, which is rich in nutrients, and gets its reputation due to its delicate almond bouquet and its nutty sweet palate.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served at room temperature or chilled.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced & Bottled by:
  • Zoilo Ruiz-Mateos,
  • Jerez de la Frontera,
  • Spain,
  • R.E.564-CA.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy593kJ / 142kcal296kJ / 71kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
A serving contains the equivalent of 71 kcal per 50 mL of glass--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco’s Pale Cream Sherry has a wonderful taste

5 stars

I have been buying Tesco Pale Cream Sherry, for many years, because it has the nicest taste of all. I have also been given many bottles of Pale Cream Sherry for presents, well-known brand names and more expensive, but they do not come up to the great taste, that Tesco’s give me.

Tesco Jerez Pale cream Sherry

5 stars

A full bodied semi sweet vanilla and white grape with a delicate bouquet, fine served at room temperature alone or with parmiers or hors d'oevres .

Lovely sherry

5 stars

I am so disappointed that you are discontinuing this sherry, it is the only one I enjoy

Delughtful Summer aperitif

5 stars

Have been buting this Sherry for some years and find it excellent especially when served chilled. It compares well with the best known palecream sherry at a much more reasonable price

Pale cream sherry.

5 stars

This sherry is a perfect balance of acidity, sweetness and just the right hint of raisin. A life saver on some early evenings.

Sherry

4 stars

A very nice pale sherry which is pleasant to drink.

Tesco Sherry

4 stars

I am not a connoisseur but have enjoyed this sherry for a long time and more than once when I have offered it to friends out of a decanter without saying what it was they have said how good it is.

Super Sherry

5 stars

As an occasional sherry drinker I really enjoy Tesco's pale cream sherry. However, sherry is my wife's drink of choice and her sherry of choice is Tesco's Pale Cream. It knocks spots off the more expensive ones. Her sister, her brother and her best friend all agree. We buy it by the case. It is great value for money as well as having the best taste.

Very drinkable

5 stars

No other Pale Cream Sherry matches this one, we've tried many over the years but go out of our way to go to Tesco's to buy this one.

Pale Cream

4 stars

My better half says its a goody. Very quaffable for a sundowner.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Tesco Green Ginger Wine 70Cl

£ 3.50
£3.75/75cl

Tesco Ruby Port 75Cl

£ 7.15
£7.15/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here