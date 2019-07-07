Tesco Pale Cream Sherry 1L

Tesco’s Pale Cream Sherry has a wonderful taste
I have been buying Tesco Pale Cream Sherry, for many years, because it has the nicest taste of all. I have also been given many bottles of Pale Cream Sherry for presents, well-known brand names and more expensive, but they do not come up to the great taste, that Tesco’s give me.
A full bodied semi sweet vanilla and white grape with a delicate bouquet, fine served at room temperature alone or with parmiers or hors d'oevres .
I am so disappointed that you are discontinuing this sherry, it is the only one I enjoy
Have been buting this Sherry for some years and find it excellent especially when served chilled. It compares well with the best known palecream sherry at a much more reasonable price
This sherry is a perfect balance of acidity, sweetness and just the right hint of raisin. A life saver on some early evenings.
A very nice pale sherry which is pleasant to drink.
I am not a connoisseur but have enjoyed this sherry for a long time and more than once when I have offered it to friends out of a decanter without saying what it was they have said how good it is.
As an occasional sherry drinker I really enjoy Tesco's pale cream sherry. However, sherry is my wife's drink of choice and her sherry of choice is Tesco's Pale Cream. It knocks spots off the more expensive ones. Her sister, her brother and her best friend all agree. We buy it by the case. It is great value for money as well as having the best taste.
No other Pale Cream Sherry matches this one, we've tried many over the years but go out of our way to go to Tesco's to buy this one.
My better half says its a goody. Very quaffable for a sundowner.