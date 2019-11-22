By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Martini Asti Spumante Non Vintage 75Cl

5(18)Write a review
Martini Asti Spumante Non Vintage 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Asti - White Italian Wine
  • Martini & Rossi is the leading Italian sparkling wine producer. We harvest and store the fresh grape juice of Moscato Bianco grapes, harvested in the Asti DOC area. We arrest fermentation to keep the natural sweetness of the ripe musts that give Martini Asti its taste and aroma of grape juice, vine peaches, elderberry and sage. Its flavour is refreshing, sweet and fruity.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Quality aromatic sparkling wine - sweet
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contain Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Intense, lightly aromatized with scents of fresh grape, melon and peach and brioche. Sweet, smooth, intense and elegant. Lovely, with good aromas of fresh fruit, like pears and pineapple, it has a harmonious finish.

Region of Origin

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

5.6

ABV

7.5% vol

Producer

Martini

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • In 1895, Federico Martinotti, invented a new method to create Spumante. By creating the secondary fermentation in a closed and sealed vat he found a way not only to make wines of consistently high quality, but also a way to do it more quickly in order to preserve the natural freshness of the grapes. The process is now: grapes to fermentation, secondary fermentation to bottle.

History

  • For over 150 years MARTINI has been passionate about crafting quality wine. Setting new standards, creating new styles of sparkling wines like rosé & demi-sec makes MARTINI one of the pioneers in the story of Italian wine production. Today MARTINI Spumanti embody a wine making heritage that is handed down from generation to generation.

Regional Information

  • The growing areas for Asti (Piedmont) are difficult areas in which to grow vines. High on the hillsides the vineyards are small, steep and labour intensive. But their unique climate is perfect for the aromatic freshness we need. Machines can not easily operate here and harvesting is nearly always by hand.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Back of Label

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled to 7°C.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Martini & Rossi S.p.A.,
  • P.zza Luigi Rossi 2,
  • 10023 Pessione,
  • Torino,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.martini.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. KEEP CHILLED. AVOID SHAKING. POINT BOTTLE AWAY FROM SELF AND OTHERS WHEN OPENING. HOLD CORK FIRMLY WHEN REMOVING WIRE CAGE. TWIST OUT SLOWLY BY HAND. NEVER USE A CORKSCREW TO OPEN.

18 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good

4 stars

Very good

LIGHT EASY TO USE

4 stars

My wife found the wine good and easy to drink but has to be chilled

Great on any occasion...

5 stars

Always a party pleaser for any type of celebration!

Asti MARTINI

5 stars

This is not always available in your stores,we were identified this by an Italian Woman who stayed with us and there is nothing to compare with it.You can keep any Champagne as this is "Plonk" and only is drunk because its name and people know no better,but it costs the Earth just because of the Label and some drink it in order to say that they have had a glass of Champagne. We will always go for Asti Martini because we like it,also it is relatively inexpensive and is ideal for our taste.

Lovely and fresh

5 stars

This is by far the best I have had , lovely for all occasions

top of the fizz

5 stars

Always the smae top quality at a price I can afford

"Yummy"

5 stars

After a quick and careful delivery to my door I placed them in the fridge to chill. After the required time my partner and I opened a bottle and it went very quickly. The taste was perfect, nice and crisp and full of flavours. We have always enjoyed this asti and will continue to drink it in the future. Good price, great taste and great service from tesco. Well done!!!!!!!

ASTILICIOUS!

5 stars

I couldn't find any Asti anywhere in the shops that I visited, so I decided to try tesco and realised that they did wine by the case delivery which I think is fantastic so decided to try it out. I wasn't disappointed. It was delivered on time in perfect condition and it was great value for money. My whole family and my extended family enjoy a glass of Asti at Christmas, it's sweet and bubbly and goes down easily, I would say it's the desert wine of the sparkling fizz family, sweeter than prosecco. I love it & I'll definitely buy it again using this service.

superb sweet fizzy drink

5 stars

this never fails to please us at Xmas - especially for the occasional drinker who pops in over the Xmas period. well worth the price when on special offer

My favourite wine.

5 stars

This is a really good deal, very handy for any special occasion.

1-10 of 18 reviews

