Martini Asti Spumante Non Vintage 75Cl

Very good
Very good
LIGHT EASY TO USE
My wife found the wine good and easy to drink but has to be chilled
Great on any occasion...
Always a party pleaser for any type of celebration!
Asti MARTINI
This is not always available in your stores,we were identified this by an Italian Woman who stayed with us and there is nothing to compare with it.You can keep any Champagne as this is "Plonk" and only is drunk because its name and people know no better,but it costs the Earth just because of the Label and some drink it in order to say that they have had a glass of Champagne. We will always go for Asti Martini because we like it,also it is relatively inexpensive and is ideal for our taste.
Lovely and fresh
This is by far the best I have had , lovely for all occasions
top of the fizz
Always the smae top quality at a price I can afford
"Yummy"
After a quick and careful delivery to my door I placed them in the fridge to chill. After the required time my partner and I opened a bottle and it went very quickly. The taste was perfect, nice and crisp and full of flavours. We have always enjoyed this asti and will continue to drink it in the future. Good price, great taste and great service from tesco. Well done!!!!!!!
ASTILICIOUS!
I couldn't find any Asti anywhere in the shops that I visited, so I decided to try tesco and realised that they did wine by the case delivery which I think is fantastic so decided to try it out. I wasn't disappointed. It was delivered on time in perfect condition and it was great value for money. My whole family and my extended family enjoy a glass of Asti at Christmas, it's sweet and bubbly and goes down easily, I would say it's the desert wine of the sparkling fizz family, sweeter than prosecco. I love it & I'll definitely buy it again using this service.
superb sweet fizzy drink
this never fails to please us at Xmas - especially for the occasional drinker who pops in over the Xmas period. well worth the price when on special offer
My favourite wine.
This is a really good deal, very handy for any special occasion.