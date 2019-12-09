Tesco Cava Brut Non Vintage 75Cl

Don’t bother, not as used to be
Tesco Cava has changed same as Sainsbury’s one, both supermarkets clearly getting it from the same supplier. It is flat and horrible like Prosecco, no bubbles, no taste
Tesco Cava
We had 3 dud bottles of Cava from the last batch we bought when the 25% offer was on. These 3 bottles when opened were yellow instead of white and undrinkable. I emailed Tesco's but basically they were not interested.
superb
Love this cava
Great fizz!
This is my favourite supermarket Cava
Good value
Well received by friends
OK as usual
Nothing special,and a bit more Vanilla flavoured than Sainsbury's which I prefer. Great delivery service though from Tesco.
Christmas Cava
Being regular visitors to Spain, we thought that we would go down the "Cava" route this year rather than Prosecco or Champagne. Everyone agreed it was a very good wine for a reasonable price
Was the best - now a poor new cava
I am very puzzled as to what has happened to this once great cava, and I mean a really good cava. Maybe the old vineyard wanted more for their produce? And maybe Tesco switched supplier - I do not know. But what I do know is that the bottle in my fridge is NOT the same cava as it was 6 months ago. I always expected that consistent effervescence and stream of tiny bubbles that make a good cava. The taste is still fairly good but is a COPY a "that will do" copy. It simply does not keep overnight when sealed and is flat, acidic and quite horrible. I have had to pour too much away. I have complained but was told to take wine back to Customer services in my local store - Huuuh! I know from experience that I might get a refund - but NOTHING WILL CHANGE. What a shame - I will have to order elsewhere in future. Get me right I like Tesco and think they are much better than the media portray. I spend a lot of money on shopping with them but I have given up on this cava.
Usually great, but this was a flat batch
We have bought this product for several years and been very happy with this cava. However, this recent case was not up to its usual standard as it was not very sparkly. Not sure if this is a rogue batch or how this wine will be for now on. If TESCO has changed suppliers and the latter is the case, we won't be buying it again.
This is my Favorite Wine
Your Cava Brut is the best I have found please keep the price keen and keep supplying me Thanks Ralph Turner Cockfield