Tesco Cava Brut Non Vintage 75Cl

4.5(165)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Cava Brut Non Vintage 75Cl
£ 5.75
£5.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy357kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Cava Brut
  • Made using the Traditional Method to produce a quality sparkling wine with elegant citrus and apple flavours.
  Made using the Traditional Method to produce a quality sparkling wine with elegant citrus and apple flavours.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Local grapes grown on hills near Barcelona
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A quality sparkling wine made by Traditional Method to produce a full, creamy style with elegant citrus and apple flavours

Region of Origin

Cava

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Bodega Jaume Serra

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Javier Brunet

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Xarello , Macabeo , Parellada

Vinification Details

  • Produced following the traditional method. Light maceration of grapes to create a quality base wine. Second fermentation in the bottle and ageing in our cellars. Made from selected grapes

History

  • In 1943 Don Jaume Serra Güel established his company in Alella and he put his name to it. In 1956 rato family bought “El padruell” farm, and in 1975 he purchased the winery to Don Jaume Serra Güell. In 1984 for lack of enough vineyards in Alella, it decided to move the winery to Vilanova I La Geltru and it began the construction of the new winery and the planting of the vineyards, which opened in 1986.

Regional Information

  • Jaume Serra is situated at the top of a slope that gently descends towards the Mediterranean Sea in Vilanova I La Geltrú (Barcelona). Its origins went back to 1647, a year in which it was constructed a place called “El Padruell”, a walled farm that since XVII century it was used for protection to an old *masia-fortaleza that, as the legend says it use to have a passage that connected with the village.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 1 year of purchase, once opened consume within 1 day

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Seafood or savoury canapés.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Jaume Serra,
  • Finca El Padruell,
  • Vilanova I la Geltru,
  • España.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy286kJ / 69kcal357kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

165 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Don’t bother, not as used to be

1 stars

Tesco Cava has changed same as Sainsbury’s one, both supermarkets clearly getting it from the same supplier. It is flat and horrible like Prosecco, no bubbles, no taste

Tesco Cava

1 stars

We had 3 dud bottles of Cava from the last batch we bought when the 25% offer was on. These 3 bottles when opened were yellow instead of white and undrinkable. I emailed Tesco's but basically they were not interested.

superb

5 stars

Love this cava

Great fizz!

5 stars

This is my favourite supermarket Cava

Good value

4 stars

Well received by friends

OK as usual

4 stars

Nothing special,and a bit more Vanilla flavoured than Sainsbury's which I prefer. Great delivery service though from Tesco.

Christmas Cava

4 stars

Being regular visitors to Spain, we thought that we would go down the "Cava" route this year rather than Prosecco or Champagne. Everyone agreed it was a very good wine for a reasonable price

Was the best - now a poor new cava

2 stars

I am very puzzled as to what has happened to this once great cava, and I mean a really good cava. Maybe the old vineyard wanted more for their produce? And maybe Tesco switched supplier - I do not know. But what I do know is that the bottle in my fridge is NOT the same cava as it was 6 months ago. I always expected that consistent effervescence and stream of tiny bubbles that make a good cava. The taste is still fairly good but is a COPY a "that will do" copy. It simply does not keep overnight when sealed and is flat, acidic and quite horrible. I have had to pour too much away. I have complained but was told to take wine back to Customer services in my local store - Huuuh! I know from experience that I might get a refund - but NOTHING WILL CHANGE. What a shame - I will have to order elsewhere in future. Get me right I like Tesco and think they are much better than the media portray. I spend a lot of money on shopping with them but I have given up on this cava.

Usually great, but this was a flat batch

1 stars

We have bought this product for several years and been very happy with this cava. However, this recent case was not up to its usual standard as it was not very sparkly. Not sure if this is a rogue batch or how this wine will be for now on. If TESCO has changed suppliers and the latter is the case, we won't be buying it again.

This is my Favorite Wine

5 stars

Your Cava Brut is the best I have found please keep the price keen and keep supplying me Thanks Ralph Turner Cockfield

1-10 of 165 reviews

