Tesco Asti Spumante Non Vintage 75Cl

£ 5.75
£5.75/75cl

  • Energy391kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Asti Spumante Di Origine Controllata Garantita
  • A sweet refreshing wine with flavours of grapes, oranges and peach.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A sweet, sparkling wine offering flavours of oranges and peaches.

Region of Origin

Piedmont

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

5.3

ABV

7% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Muscat

Vinification Details

  • This method of production is governed by the rules of the Asti consorzio. The wine is made solely from Moscato grapes that have been grown in the Asti and Cuneo areas of Northern Italy for hundreds of years. After the harvest the grapes are crushed and soft pressed, and the must vinified separately from the skins. The juice is put into large temperature controlled tanks and fermented to produce a very light base wine.

History

  • The moscato bianco grape (also known as Muscat Blanc a Petits Grains) has long been found in the Piedmont and along with Nebbiolo may be one of the oldest grapes in the region. However, the production of sparkling Asti from Moscato Bianco is a relatively recent product.

Regional Information

  • The official Asti and Cuneo zone stretches beyond the limits of the Asti province, to both east and west, nudging in the Cuneo and Alessandria provinces respectively, its western limit is the village of Serralunga D'Alba, although few Moscato vines are planted there. The area is quite hilly and the sloping vineyards create many different mesoclimates and exposures.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and treat as fresh fruit juice. Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 1 year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within 1 days.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with
  • Fresh fruit desserts.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • F.M.S.L. S.p.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italia.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy313kJ / 75kcal391kJ / 93kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.5g10.6g
Sugars8.5g10.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Muscat taste is beautifully presented together wit

5 stars

Muscat taste is beautifully presented together with sweetness that you can expect from naturally occurring in the grapes. Lovely to drink and I am looking forward to seeing more sweet muscato sparkling wines on the shelves in the future.

This was lovely. Sharp but also sweet. Just fabulo

5 stars

This was lovely. Sharp but also sweet. Just fabulous.

A nice sparkler

5 stars

This sparkling wine is very fruity and full taste and compliments most meals.

Perfect For the Occasion

5 stars

After sampling many wines to use as a toast at a 21st Birthday Party we settled on this one as it is a very drinkable bottle of fizz. Wouldn't hesitate to buy more.

Tesco Asti

5 stars

I buy this wine every year for Christmas, I Find Tesco Asti is sweeter than the Spumante and would recommend this wine to anybody who likes an Italian sparkling wine.

Lovely , sweet,pleasurable to drink

5 stars

My family love martini asti, I brought this Tesco asti and love it, my partner who isn't keen on sweet wines also really enjoyed it,and my dad was also very keen. I brought some for a girls spa trip, it went down brilliantly with everyone. I have just ordered some for my wedding, for the wine on the tables, I am confident most people will enjoy the sweet bubbly wine. Thank you Tesco

This wine went down a treat with all our guests

5 stars

Very tasty wine ,,sweet but very tasty.all of our guests thoroughly enjoyed it and couldn't believe the price and make.would buy it again

Excellent

5 stars

We love this wine, its sweet and yummy! We had it for our wedding toast wine and lots of guests commented on how lovely it was. Very sweet and not dry at all which is what I personally like. Very good value too.

Lovely wine

5 stars

This wine comes a very close second to "Martini" Asti

Christmas drinks

5 stars

Brought these to make billini's for Christmas day drinks, mixed very well everyone thought they were very good. Will definitely buy again. Great standby.

