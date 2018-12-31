Tesco Asti Spumante Non Vintage 75Cl

Muscat taste is beautifully presented together wit
Muscat taste is beautifully presented together with sweetness that you can expect from naturally occurring in the grapes. Lovely to drink and I am looking forward to seeing more sweet muscato sparkling wines on the shelves in the future.
This was lovely. Sharp but also sweet. Just fabulous.
This sparkling wine is very fruity and full taste and compliments most meals.
After sampling many wines to use as a toast at a 21st Birthday Party we settled on this one as it is a very drinkable bottle of fizz. Wouldn't hesitate to buy more.
I buy this wine every year for Christmas, I Find Tesco Asti is sweeter than the Spumante and would recommend this wine to anybody who likes an Italian sparkling wine.
My family love martini asti, I brought this Tesco asti and love it, my partner who isn't keen on sweet wines also really enjoyed it,and my dad was also very keen. I brought some for a girls spa trip, it went down brilliantly with everyone. I have just ordered some for my wedding, for the wine on the tables, I am confident most people will enjoy the sweet bubbly wine. Thank you Tesco
Very tasty wine ,,sweet but very tasty.all of our guests thoroughly enjoyed it and couldn't believe the price and make.would buy it again
We love this wine, its sweet and yummy! We had it for our wedding toast wine and lots of guests commented on how lovely it was. Very sweet and not dry at all which is what I personally like. Very good value too.
This wine comes a very close second to "Martini" Asti
Brought these to make billini's for Christmas day drinks, mixed very well everyone thought they were very good. Will definitely buy again. Great standby.