Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne 75Cl

A truly reliable champagne
The Best
A superb champagne and at a very good price just now.
Best bubbly
Best champagne I've tasted, even better when it's on special! Ideal for special occasions or just cause you fancy a glass of bubbly!
Excellent Champagne
Always excellent, but when on offer it really is a must buy!!!
Great non vintage champagne
I always buy a case or two when the price is around £22 . It's a great non vintage champagne . Store it in a cool place and make sure you drink it before it loses its fizz . Non vintage champagne should be drunk within a 3 year period. Don't save it for too long - quaff it while it's at it's best !!
Great Champagne
Can't go wrong with Veuve, always a good champagne & never had an 'off' year on quality.
A very nice champagne
The difference in price to Moet Chandon is just a snobbery difference and less consistent
Iconographic
Drier than Moet, and with its own citrus and brioche flavour, this is instantly recognisable. Like Moet, unlikely to fall foul of anyone - particularly if served chilled.
This is my favourite champagne
This to my taste is the nicest champagne Nd purchased ata reasonable price most is for Xmas presents but probably keep one bottle for myself
Veuve Cliquot - class in a glass
One of the most recognisable labels in the world & it never lets you down. Great deal from Tesco with 25% off a case of 6. Makes a wonderful gift, perfect for a special occasion or if you just want to treat yourself. Enjoy.