Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne 75Cl

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • Pinot Noir
  • The Pinot Noir predominance in our blend is a true signature which reveals the strength of our wines.
  • Reserve Wines
  • Each non vintage champagne contains 20 to 40% of reserve wines, aged up to 20 years for more intensity.
  • Terroir
  • The freshness of our wines comes from the purity of our soil and the specific climate in Champagne.
  • Ageing
  • The ageing of our wines in our cellars called "Crayères" gives our champagnes their silkiness.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The Champagne presents a fine balance between fruity aromas and more subtle toasty notes. Initial flavours of white fruits and raisins develop into notes of brioche and vanilla with bottle aging.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Veuve Clicquot

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Dominique DeMarville

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label is the ultimate reflection of the superb vineyards and consistent nature of the house style. Grapes from as many as 50 to 60 different Crus go into the blending of Brut Yellow Label and The Chef de Caves draws on priceless reserve wines to achieve the total consistency of quality and taste.

History

  • Founded in 1772 by Philippe Clicquot, the house was later taken over by his widow Madame Clicquot at the age of 27 in 1810. Through determination, intuition and acumen Madame Clicquot not only created the first recorded vintage in the champagne region but built up the Veuve Clicquot property to make it one of the foremost vineyards in all of Champagne.

Regional Information

  • Produced in Champagne, a small wine producing region in the northeast of France. Maison Veuve Clicquot is located in Reims, the largest city in the Champagne province.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Return to

  • Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

