Taittinger Brut Reserve Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

Tattinger Champagne
An excellent chmapagne at a very good price. impressive.
Soft, smooth and bubbly
Taittinger is a gentler, smoother and less sharp champagne than say a Moet et Chandon. You don't have to stop drinking after a few glasses because your throat has dried up.So ideal for weddings, special anniversaries.
Very good light Champagne
Taittinger has a lot of Chardonnay which makes it light and fresh and citrussy.Personally I prefer Champagnes with more pinot noir. That said,if light Champagne is to your taste then this or Perrier Jouet will be ideal.
Always a favourite
We always buy Taittinger after visiting the Caves in Reims. Smooth and very easy to drink
Celebration
Lovely champagne - excellent for that special occasion. Light, fresh easy to drink
tattinger
i purchased this champagne some weeks ago it was great but i was dissappointed to fin d they were not ina white box as shown. mrs jenkins
This is my number one champagne .
I will bye this champagne again as long as it not over priced.
A Deliciously Fresh Champagne
The Taittinger Reserve Brut Champagne featured as the Non-Vintage Champagne on a Sparkling Wine & Champagne evening I ran recently. It got the most votes as the favourite wine of the evening beating a 2007 Vintage champagne and top English Sparkling wine (sorry) . Taittinger Reserve Brut delivers a fresher style of champagne, quite restrained and delicate on the nose, with buttery brioche rahther than full on toast aromas. The palate is fresh & complex with citrus and hints of honey on a nice long finish. Delicious!
Excellent champagne,
Smooth to taste , no acidity and very refreshing to the palate. Bubbly but not too gassy .in all an excellent champagne at an excellent price supplied with excellent service from Tesco.
Excellent Champagne
One of my favourite bottles of the French finest, highly recommend for parties, special occasions and with canapés.