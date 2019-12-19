By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Taittinger Brut Reserve Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

4.5(16)Write a review
£ 28.00
£28.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Brut Reserve Champagne
  • Brut Réserve Taittinger is one of the last great Champagne Houses to remain independent and is owned and actively managed by the family named on the label. The family are guardians of Taittinger's style quality and integrity. The hallmark of their fine Champagnes is the high proportion of Chardonnay used in their winemaking which is key, in the Champagne region, for producing wines of great elegance and finesse. Additionally, with its vineyard ownership of 288 ha (one of the largest in Champagne), Taittinger can guarantee a flawless signature, and wines heralded worldwide for their consistent quality. Our signature cuvée, Taittinger Brut Réserve, is assembled from more than 35 crus and incorporates 40% Chardonnay - this high level is seldom offered in a non-vintage Champagne. Distinguished by a delicate nose marked by subtle brioche notes, it has a palate of considerable depth and balance with hints of honey and fresh fruit with a long, fresh finish.
  • Wine of Champagne, France
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A dry Champagne of great elegance and finesse. Delicate with citrus and light toasty characters

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

Producer

Champagne Taittinger

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Loic Dupont

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

1

Grape Variety

Chardonnay 40%, Pinot Noir 35%, Pinot Meunier 25%

Vinification Details

  • Produced each year from 95% first pressings of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay, this is the definitive cuvée of Champagne Taittinger and is a carefully balanced blend of wine from more than 35 crus. It also includes a proportion of reserve wine to ensure consistency from year to year. Prior to release, the Brut Réserve is aged for 3-4 years giving the wine depth whilst allowing the component parts to become fully integrated.

History

  • Champagne Taittinger's origins date back to 1734 with the founding of the original House by Jacques Fourneaux. The Taittinger link was established in 1931 when Pierre Taittinger acquired the House. He was stationed at the Château de la Marquetterie when serving in the 1st World War and fell in love with the property and its vineyards and eventually purchased the company. Today, the Reims based House is one of the few key Champagne houses to remain owned and actively managed by the family named on the label.

Regional Information

  • The Champagne wine region is famous for its excellent sparkling wines. It is the most northerly wine growing region in France and its unique chalky soils and climate provide ideal growing conditions. The grapes for the Brut Réserve come from prime vineyards throughout Champagne, with approximately 50% coming from the Taittinger Estate.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Name and address

  • Taittinger,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Distributor address

  • Hatch Mansfield Agencies Ltd,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

16 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Tattinger Champagne

5 stars

An excellent chmapagne at a very good price. impressive.

Soft, smooth and bubbly

4 stars

Taittinger is a gentler, smoother and less sharp champagne than say a Moet et Chandon. You don't have to stop drinking after a few glasses because your throat has dried up.So ideal for weddings, special anniversaries.

Very good light Champagne

4 stars

Taittinger has a lot of Chardonnay which makes it light and fresh and citrussy.Personally I prefer Champagnes with more pinot noir. That said,if light Champagne is to your taste then this or Perrier Jouet will be ideal.

Always a favourite

5 stars

We always buy Taittinger after visiting the Caves in Reims. Smooth and very easy to drink

Celebration

5 stars

Lovely champagne - excellent for that special occasion. Light, fresh easy to drink

tattinger

5 stars

i purchased this champagne some weeks ago it was great but i was dissappointed to fin d they were not ina white box as shown. mrs jenkins

This is my number one champagne .

5 stars

I will bye this champagne again as long as it not over priced.

A Deliciously Fresh Champagne

5 stars

The Taittinger Reserve Brut Champagne featured as the Non-Vintage Champagne on a Sparkling Wine & Champagne evening I ran recently. It got the most votes as the favourite wine of the evening beating a 2007 Vintage champagne and top English Sparkling wine (sorry) . Taittinger Reserve Brut delivers a fresher style of champagne, quite restrained and delicate on the nose, with buttery brioche rahther than full on toast aromas. The palate is fresh & complex with citrus and hints of honey on a nice long finish. Delicious!

Excellent champagne,

5 stars

Smooth to taste , no acidity and very refreshing to the palate. Bubbly but not too gassy .in all an excellent champagne at an excellent price supplied with excellent service from Tesco.

Excellent Champagne

5 stars

One of my favourite bottles of the French finest, highly recommend for parties, special occasions and with canapés.

1-10 of 16 reviews

