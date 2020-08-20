By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bollinger Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl

4.7(13)Write a review
image 1 of Bollinger Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl
£ 45.00
£45.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • Bollinger is famous for its consistency of style, structure and aromatic complexity. This is a complex and elegant Champagne with a wonderful combination of velvety bubbles and flavours of pear, brioche, spice and fresh walnuts.
  • Bollinger is one of the few remaining independent family owned Champagne houses. Since 1829, this moderately small house has worked tirelessly to acquire the finest vineyard sites, now totalling 163 ha, to guarantee the highest quality wine. The Champagne region of France lies approx 100 miles East of Paris. The chalky soil in this cool northerly climate creates a unique terroir for the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier grapes. First fermentation takes place in Stainless Steel tanks. After blending, bottling and second fermentation the Special Cuvée will rest for a minimum of three years on its lees to allow the aromatic complexity to fully develop. “Bollinger Special Cuvee. Cool, delicate briochey nose. Nice, rich fruit with honeyed undertones, reserve wine richness and texture. Complex, classy.” Antony Rose, Decanter, January 2008.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A subtle combination of structure, length and vivacity; bubbles like velvet; pear, brioche and spicy aromas, notes of fresh walnut.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Bollinger

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Gilles Descôtes

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

1

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier

Vinification Details

  • Special Cuvée is the result of the delicate blending between harvest grapes and a majority of reserve wines, including some aged in magnums for more than 15 years in Bollinger's cellars. Blend: 60% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay, 15% Meunier with over 85% Grands and Premiers crus.

History

  • In 1911, Georges Bollinger's British agent gave him the idea for the name Special Cuvée - “special” written the English way, without an accent. He thought the French expression “Brut sans année” was no match for such a subtle champagne... More than a hundred years later, the name of Bollinger's key figure champagne still symbolizes both its expertise and its history.

Regional Information

  • The Bollinger vineyard covers 164 hectares, most of which are classified Grand or Premier cru. Pinot Noir predominates, a demanding grape variety with an intense character which forms the backbone of the Bollinger style.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 + years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored for up to 3 years from purchase.

Preparation and Usage

  • Though it is perfect as an aperitif with canapés it can also be enjoyed on its own or with seafood.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely Acidic

1 stars

Review from tesco.com

Very expensive battery acid with a yeasty aftertaste. Spoiled our new year moment with a puckered up face. Ha ha! Now I know why it was on Special Offer! This was the second case of wine I have bought here, both French. I will never buy French wine again and will stick with New World wines. A 10 quid bottle of decent Australian fizz tasted much better. You can keep the name. Bollinger...more like boll....! Bah!

What a sparkler!

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Great taste with fine bubbles - great easy drinking.

Ab Fab

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I distinctly remember my first bottle of Bollinger back in 1982, it seemed so decedent and its biscuity taste stayed with me and still after all these years it remains as consistently good as ever.

Bolliner Special Cuvee Champagne offer

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

This is a great tasting champagne, bought at a great price! After doing some research on where to buy purchase Bollinger at the best price. I found that Tesco Wine offered the best price.

Bollinger Champagne

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I ordered a case of Bollinger from Tesco for our daughters wedding 2015. I have always found there internet service a bit hit and miss, but failing that i end up telephoning the order through. They are always helpful and willing to complete an order for you, nothing is to much trouble. I have had this champagne before its very easy to drink nice and fresh lots of bubbles, as it was on offer i could not let it pass. Keep up the good work Tesco

Love it!

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Great for celebrating, or just for the shear pleasure of drinking champagne.

A great bargain from Tesco to thank us!

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Bolly is James Bond's favourite tipple and even looking at the stylish bottle - you know you are in for something special. This is a must buy for me when it is 25% off but currently it is £10 off and then 25% off - fill your boots and enjoy! I have some 2002 Grande Anne and this pushes it very close, I am keeping my 2002 for another 5-10 years and will be drinking the best value on the high street until then. Thank You Tesco!

Consistently brilliant

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

More consistent than most of its peers, this wine is not shy,but rich and generous. I prefer this when it has settled with a few (or many) years of age but on release it is far more drinkable than the vintage version which is often drunk too young.

Sadly it is practically Unbeatable

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Do your teeth feel "funny" after a glass of cheap bubbles? Does your throat dry out after the first mouthful? Once you have a glass of Bolly, there''s no going back to the "cheap stuff" Your teeth will be the first of many things to thank you! And so with trepidation I tried a glass of Bolly, that glass turned into a few , which eventually was a bottle and a bit - well, I wasn't paying the bill! Oh and by the way, NEVER at room temperature, always chilled, and preferably the glasses too. And a tip to prevent "over froth" and wasted bubbles... pour slowly and like a pint of beer, tip the glass diagonally. If the head is whizzing up the glass, place a few fingers over the rim of the glass, it breaks the "atmosphere" around the glass head and prevents "over froth" Again, if you don't believe me, try it and see for yourself... .

Bollinger

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Excellent we have had this champagne many times. Not too dry.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Taittinger Brut Reserve Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 35.00
£35.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

Offer

Trivento Reserve Malbec 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

Offer

Dark Horse Merlot 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

Offer

Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 36.00
£36.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here