Bollinger Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl

Absolutely Acidic
Very expensive battery acid with a yeasty aftertaste. Spoiled our new year moment with a puckered up face. Ha ha! Now I know why it was on Special Offer! This was the second case of wine I have bought here, both French. I will never buy French wine again and will stick with New World wines. A 10 quid bottle of decent Australian fizz tasted much better. You can keep the name. Bollinger...more like boll....! Bah!
What a sparkler!
Great taste with fine bubbles - great easy drinking.
Ab Fab
I distinctly remember my first bottle of Bollinger back in 1982, it seemed so decedent and its biscuity taste stayed with me and still after all these years it remains as consistently good as ever.
Bolliner Special Cuvee Champagne offer
This is a great tasting champagne, bought at a great price! After doing some research on where to buy purchase Bollinger at the best price. I found that Tesco Wine offered the best price.
Bollinger Champagne
I ordered a case of Bollinger from Tesco for our daughters wedding 2015. I have always found there internet service a bit hit and miss, but failing that i end up telephoning the order through. They are always helpful and willing to complete an order for you, nothing is to much trouble. I have had this champagne before its very easy to drink nice and fresh lots of bubbles, as it was on offer i could not let it pass. Keep up the good work Tesco
Love it!
Great for celebrating, or just for the shear pleasure of drinking champagne.
A great bargain from Tesco to thank us!
Bolly is James Bond's favourite tipple and even looking at the stylish bottle - you know you are in for something special. This is a must buy for me when it is 25% off but currently it is £10 off and then 25% off - fill your boots and enjoy! I have some 2002 Grande Anne and this pushes it very close, I am keeping my 2002 for another 5-10 years and will be drinking the best value on the high street until then. Thank You Tesco!
Consistently brilliant
More consistent than most of its peers, this wine is not shy,but rich and generous. I prefer this when it has settled with a few (or many) years of age but on release it is far more drinkable than the vintage version which is often drunk too young.
Sadly it is practically Unbeatable
Do your teeth feel "funny" after a glass of cheap bubbles? Does your throat dry out after the first mouthful? Once you have a glass of Bolly, there''s no going back to the "cheap stuff" Your teeth will be the first of many things to thank you! And so with trepidation I tried a glass of Bolly, that glass turned into a few , which eventually was a bottle and a bit - well, I wasn't paying the bill! Oh and by the way, NEVER at room temperature, always chilled, and preferably the glasses too. And a tip to prevent "over froth" and wasted bubbles... pour slowly and like a pint of beer, tip the glass diagonally. If the head is whizzing up the glass, place a few fingers over the rim of the glass, it breaks the "atmosphere" around the glass head and prevents "over froth" Again, if you don't believe me, try it and see for yourself... .
Bollinger
Excellent we have had this champagne many times. Not too dry.