Lanson Rose Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl

4.5(13)Write a review
image 1 of Lanson Rose Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl
£ 27.00
£27.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Brut - Rosé French Wine
  • The original Style of Champagne since 1760
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Champagne

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Lanson,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.lanson.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

13 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very rich taste.

5 stars

It is a very nice bottle of bubbly. You cannot get wrong with Lanson.

Cost savings

4 stars

I had to return this order as far more economical to purchase in store. Online buy 6 cases to recieve 25% discount, whereas in store buy 6 bottles to receive 25% discount. 18 bottles /3 cases loaded back into the car, returned to customer service desk for refund. Went to wine aisle, loaded a further 18 bottles/ 3 cases in trolley (exactly the same product). Arrived at checkout - massive saving of £65! I appreciate you are all 'separate' companies but why create all this double handling/extra work?

Great value

4 stars

Lanson Rose looks good, tastes good and does a very good job as an aperitif. In my opinion, it is also less expensive than any wine that is its equal.

Lanson rose champagne

5 stars

Lovely champagne, light and easy to drink. Great for special occasions. Highly recommend

champs

5 stars

excellent,very enjoyable.excellent price,a must try.

PASSIONATE ABOUT PINK

5 stars

This pink 'fizz' is without a doubt one of the gentlest, most drinkable of all the non-vintage pinks.

Delicious

5 stars

This is a lovely champagne which tastes light and very easy drinking. I would recommend it any day

Pink Pleasure

5 stars

An excellent soft wine, clean and slightly sweet, drinks really well for a young wine, I hope will be even better by end of the year. Excellent value and service from Tesco.

Delicious Rose Champagne

4 stars

Lanson rose champagne is a light, salmon pink delight. Each mouthful produces a delicate taste of berries for you to enjoy on any occasion. Don't just drink this champagne on Valentine's day, enjoy it all year round, we all deserve treats!

Lanson Rose Champagne 75c

4 stars

Wife loves this Lanson Rose Champagne and all I can say is for a present it was a great buy, and value for money from Tesco best way to buy online so far great deal for me keep the good prices as that is all that makes us buy in quantity.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

