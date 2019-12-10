Lanson Rose Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl

Very rich taste.
It is a very nice bottle of bubbly. You cannot get wrong with Lanson.
Cost savings
I had to return this order as far more economical to purchase in store. Online buy 6 cases to recieve 25% discount, whereas in store buy 6 bottles to receive 25% discount. 18 bottles /3 cases loaded back into the car, returned to customer service desk for refund. Went to wine aisle, loaded a further 18 bottles/ 3 cases in trolley (exactly the same product). Arrived at checkout - massive saving of £65! I appreciate you are all 'separate' companies but why create all this double handling/extra work?
Great value
Lanson Rose looks good, tastes good and does a very good job as an aperitif. In my opinion, it is also less expensive than any wine that is its equal.
Lanson rose champagne
Lovely champagne, light and easy to drink. Great for special occasions. Highly recommend
champs
excellent,very enjoyable.excellent price,a must try.
PASSIONATE ABOUT PINK
This pink 'fizz' is without a doubt one of the gentlest, most drinkable of all the non-vintage pinks.
Delicious
This is a lovely champagne which tastes light and very easy drinking. I would recommend it any day
Pink Pleasure
An excellent soft wine, clean and slightly sweet, drinks really well for a young wine, I hope will be even better by end of the year. Excellent value and service from Tesco.
Delicious Rose Champagne
Lanson rose champagne is a light, salmon pink delight. Each mouthful produces a delicate taste of berries for you to enjoy on any occasion. Don't just drink this champagne on Valentine's day, enjoy it all year round, we all deserve treats!
Lanson Rose Champagne 75c
Wife loves this Lanson Rose Champagne and all I can say is for a present it was a great buy, and value for money from Tesco best way to buy online so far great deal for me keep the good prices as that is all that makes us buy in quantity.