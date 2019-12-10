Lanson Black Label 75Cl

Completely Doolally!
Looks like someone is drinking the product at this price, must be doolally, an absolute gift. Very drinkable, fruity without too many bubbles, not too dry, on par with other available prestigious brands that cost more. Even better value with one or two cases. Recommend!
Excellent champagne
I like champagne, I drink champagne. This Lanson Black Label Brut is one of the best . Very good value for money. I recommend it.
lanson champagne is well known to me
I have bought many cases of Lanson Brut from you in the past because you are always competitive and were so on this occasion too but this is the first time I've bought on line from you. Your delivery was on time (a few minutes late but that didn't matter). Overall a very good experience.
Good Value Champagne
Nice champagne. Good balance of flavours - crisp & refreshing. Not the greatest you will drink but very good value for family gathering for my daughters birthday.
Lanson NV - 6 btls
Great customer service - friendly helpful delivery within the window suggested.. Opened one bottle and immediately noticed wet dishrag stink, indicating the champagne was corked. Put it straight back in the bottle and called Customer Services. No problem in resolving issue. Second bottle was absolutely fine. Hope the remaining 4 are ok.
Excellent as ever
Special occasion buy,at a good price....great taste as ever
Lanson Black Label
Our favourite non vintage fizz at a great price. What's not to like.
perfect drink to start hristmas
a superb drink for any occasion very refreshing and sparkling with a lovely flavour,the price made it more tastier.
Great Champagne
Really lovely taste and even better when on offer at £20.00 per bottle, definitely one to recommend.
Christmas Fizz
This was light, bright and refreshing with good bubbles. It was pleasantly dry.