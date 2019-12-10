By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lanson Black Label 75Cl

5(40)Write a review
£ 22.00
£22.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Brut - White French Wine
  • The original Style of Champagne since 1760
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Champagne

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Lanson,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.lanson.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

40 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Completely Doolally!

5 stars

Looks like someone is drinking the product at this price, must be doolally, an absolute gift. Very drinkable, fruity without too many bubbles, not too dry, on par with other available prestigious brands that cost more. Even better value with one or two cases. Recommend!

Excellent champagne

5 stars

I like champagne, I drink champagne. This Lanson Black Label Brut is one of the best . Very good value for money. I recommend it.

lanson champagne is well known to me

5 stars

I have bought many cases of Lanson Brut from you in the past because you are always competitive and were so on this occasion too but this is the first time I've bought on line from you. Your delivery was on time (a few minutes late but that didn't matter). Overall a very good experience.

Good Value Champagne

5 stars

Nice champagne. Good balance of flavours - crisp & refreshing. Not the greatest you will drink but very good value for family gathering for my daughters birthday.

Lanson NV - 6 btls

4 stars

Great customer service - friendly helpful delivery within the window suggested.. Opened one bottle and immediately noticed wet dishrag stink, indicating the champagne was corked. Put it straight back in the bottle and called Customer Services. No problem in resolving issue. Second bottle was absolutely fine. Hope the remaining 4 are ok.

Excellent as ever

5 stars

Special occasion buy,at a good price....great taste as ever

Lanson Black Label

5 stars

Our favourite non vintage fizz at a great price. What's not to like.

perfect drink to start hristmas

5 stars

a superb drink for any occasion very refreshing and sparkling with a lovely flavour,the price made it more tastier.

Great Champagne

5 stars

Really lovely taste and even better when on offer at £20.00 per bottle, definitely one to recommend.

Christmas Fizz

4 stars

This was light, bright and refreshing with good bubbles. It was pleasantly dry.

