Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

Great taste, great price, great delivery !
Very disappointed. I purchased 6 bottles of Champagne as gifts and this item does not come boxed as advertised. This does not reflect the accurate product you sell
Despite the attractive boxed appearance, the bottle arrived unwrapped- disappointing as it was a gift and the box was the. Lincher.
Always good.
You know what you are getting with Moet and the delivery service with Tesco is always as good as the wine.
New Year celebration
Champagne was served as a pre-dinner drink and to welcome 2016. I hosted the party and Imperial did not let me down. It was praised by guests for subtle bubbles, light and fresh taste and the case was easily consumed on the night.
Moët
Moët is Moët just lovely and at this price we can drink more (responsibly of course). Thanks Tesco for a great deal and swift free delivery :)
As good as it gets
I am a massive champagne drinker and have been drinking champagne for 40 years and apart from Crystal and DP, Moet Chandon and the Moet Chandon Rose is still to this day the same consistence of champagne unlike other more expensive champagnes
Excellent price for a quality champagne
Champagne offer price was amazing. Delivery date had to be rearranged due to lack of stock, but orice was held at agreed low offer. All round no complaints.
Crisp, Clean, Citrus
What you would expect from the price range. Not the best champagne you are ever going to have however, it will do for offering at intimate gigs or giving to a pal at Christmas. Probably best served for parties of over 25 - 50 guests, if budget allows. The initial crispness pulls in your cheeks after that it's a good clean champagne with a citrus note.
A great bottle of bubbles!
We like champagne and have tried all brands and vintages but for the price the Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial is hard to beat. Quality enough for a special occasion and great value for a quiet night in.