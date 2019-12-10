By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

4.5(19)Write a review
image 1 of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl
£ 29.00
£29.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Champagne Brut - White French Wine
  • Vibrant, generous and alluring, the Moët Impérial style is distinguished by a bright fruitiness with notes of green apple and white flowers. The wine's enticing palate, redolent of white-fleshed fruits and citrus, is enhanced by fine bubbles and its elegant maturity is revealed in notes of brioche and wheat.
  • In 2019, Moët & Chandon celebrates the 150th anniversary of its icon, Moët Impérial. The cuvée was named "Impérial" in 1869 as a tribute to the emperor Napoléon 1st, a prestigious ambassador for the house, who valued the Moët family pioneering spirit. Indeed, Moët & Chandon's account books attest to several orders from Napoléon Bonaparte and his family since 1801. The emperor visited the house's cellars for the first in 1807 and came back several times to greet Jean-Remy Moët.
  • For the end of year 2019, Moët & Chandon designed a special limited edition gift box, embodying the emblematic codes of the house, making it a unique gift for all tasting occasions.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Purveyors of Champagne Champagne Moët & Chandon Épernay

  • Wine of France
  • Limited edition
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites (SO2)

Tasting Notes

  • A palate combining generosity and subtlety -The delicious generosity of white fruits (pear, peach, apple) - The alluring caress of fine bubbles. The soft vivacity of citrus fruit and gooseberry nuances.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Champagne Moet & Chandon

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier

Vinification Details

  • A careful blend of three grape varieties (Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay), Moet Imperial reflects the diversity and complementarity of these champagne varietals

History

  • Moët has been associated with the sparkle of success and glamour since the House was founded in 1743 by Claude Moët. These are the values that they share and the values that inspired the founder's grandson Jean-Remy Moët to share the champagne with the world.

Regional Information

  • Produced in Epernay, a small town in Northeast France located in the heart of Champagne with the most extensive estates in the region

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled (8 to 10°C)

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Champagne Moët & Chandon,
  • Epernay,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.moet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

19 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste, great price, great delivery !

4 stars

Great taste, great price, great delivery !

This item does not come boxed as advertised

4 stars

Very disappointed. I purchased 6 bottles of Champagne as gifts and this item does not come boxed as advertised. This does not reflect the accurate product you sell

Despite the attractive boxed appearance, the bottl

1 stars

Despite the attractive boxed appearance, the bottle arrived unwrapped- disappointing as it was a gift and the box was the. Lincher.

Always good.

5 stars

You know what you are getting with Moet and the delivery service with Tesco is always as good as the wine.

New Year celebration

4 stars

Champagne was served as a pre-dinner drink and to welcome 2016. I hosted the party and Imperial did not let me down. It was praised by guests for subtle bubbles, light and fresh taste and the case was easily consumed on the night.

Moët

5 stars

Moët is Moët just lovely and at this price we can drink more (responsibly of course). Thanks Tesco for a great deal and swift free delivery :)

As good as it gets

5 stars

I am a massive champagne drinker and have been drinking champagne for 40 years and apart from Crystal and DP, Moet Chandon and the Moet Chandon Rose is still to this day the same consistence of champagne unlike other more expensive champagnes

Excellent price for a quality champagne

5 stars

Champagne offer price was amazing. Delivery date had to be rearranged due to lack of stock, but orice was held at agreed low offer. All round no complaints.

Crisp, Clean, Citrus

4 stars

What you would expect from the price range. Not the best champagne you are ever going to have however, it will do for offering at intimate gigs or giving to a pal at Christmas. Probably best served for parties of over 25 - 50 guests, if budget allows. The initial crispness pulls in your cheeks after that it's a good clean champagne with a citrus note.

A great bottle of bubbles!

5 stars

We like champagne and have tried all brands and vintages but for the price the Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial is hard to beat. Quality enough for a special occasion and great value for a quiet night in.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Lanson Black Label Champagne 75Cl

£ 22.00
£22.00/75cl

Offer

Taittinger Brut Reserve Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

£ 28.00
£28.00/75cl

Offer

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Moet & Chandon Imperial Rose Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

£ 35.00
£35.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here