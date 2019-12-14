Tesco Finest Vintage Champagne 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

  • Energy358kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Champagne AOC. Produce of France.
  • With ripe citrus flavours and a delicate mousse, this dry Champagne is made from Chardonnay grapes only, and from the best located vineyards the Grand Cru villages of the Côtes des Blancs. Produced only in the best years, with extra time spent in the cellars which enhances its longevity. Serve it as an aperitif or with smoked salmon blinis. Store horizontally in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle before opening. Open with care.
  • Wine of Champagne, France
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sulphur Dioxide.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe citrus flavours and a delicate mousse, serve as an aperitif or with smoked salmon blinis

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Union Champagne

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Cedric Jacopin

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Champagne

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Pressing and fermentation are traditionally carried out, with malolactic fermentation partially blocked to retain crispness. This all chardonnay blend requires extra bottle age which helps to soften and develop its flavours.

History

  • The producer, Union Champagne in Avize, is the largest owner of premier and grand cru grapes in Champagne, owning some 1200 hectares of vines, thus giving them access to the lion's share of the best quality.

Regional Information

  • The Chardonnay used for the blend in this vintage champagne comes from the famous villages of the Cote des Blancs. Union Champagne is the largest owner of these prestigious vineyards.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperatures

Produce of

Crafted in Champagne, France

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake bottle before opening. Open with care.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Union Champagne,
  • 7 Rue Pasteur,
  • 51190 Avize,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy286kJ / 69kcal358kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

22 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

This champagne is so beautiful . For a quality ele

5 stars

This champagne is so beautiful . For a quality elegant soft rich rounded expensive tasting delightful bubbly and an absolute bargain expressly when on offer .

Which one??

1 stars

You do not tell me which vintage it is? The best is 2008 or the very good 2012 or the still good 2009, sadly no information?!?

Worth every penny

5 stars

I bought this for my husband for Valentine's Day and we both loved it. It was so good we actually sipped it to savour the flavour properly. I usually find champagne leaves behind notes of musty books, but this was a real delight!

An exquisitely refined taste experince

5 stars

This is an excellent champagne. I bought a bottle for Christmas as it was on special offer (reduced by £3) and was very pleasantly surprised. The flavour is finely balanced and pleasing to the palate with subtle but beautifully balanced flavours. The same goes for the classy subtle colour in your champagne flute. Forget your Prosecco tasteless plonk, this is an exquisitely refined experience, with Rolls-Royce levels of class. Incidentally, I yielded to temptation and bought a further two bottles over the New Year but sadly had missed the last of the special offer. You would be very hard pressed to find better value - well done Tesco Finest range.

What a superb Champagne, bubbles fizz for ages and

5 stars

What a superb Champagne, bubbles fizz for ages and just a fantastic taste

Superb Champagne

5 stars

An excellent classic champagne and well priced. It rarely has offers on it and these are often relatively small price reductions, but it is excellent value when it is promoted.

A Superb Drink

5 stars

Really excellent and greatly appreciated by all who drank it.

We have always enjoyed this champagne.

5 stars

The taste is good, bubbles just right and it is exceptionally good value!

Not what it should be

2 stars

You can only review the bottle you open and this one was not very good. There was nothing intrinsicly wrong with it, it was simply dull acidic and lacked all the qualities that it would need to win a gold medal, with the huge amounts needed to fulfill demand a question mark is against this one, if this is typical it is not the same wine.

Good but not as good as the Premier Cru!

4 stars

This is a good value vintage champagne and well priced in what is becoming a very competitive market in the UK, I cannot see that this is any better, in face I don't think it is good as the outstanding Tesco Premier Cru. Either way keep it for 6 months in a cool dark area before opening and it will be repay your patience!

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

