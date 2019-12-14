Tesco Finest Vintage Champagne 75Cl

This champagne is so beautiful . For a quality ele
This champagne is so beautiful . For a quality elegant soft rich rounded expensive tasting delightful bubbly and an absolute bargain expressly when on offer .
Which one??
You do not tell me which vintage it is? The best is 2008 or the very good 2012 or the still good 2009, sadly no information?!?
Worth every penny
I bought this for my husband for Valentine's Day and we both loved it. It was so good we actually sipped it to savour the flavour properly. I usually find champagne leaves behind notes of musty books, but this was a real delight!
An exquisitely refined taste experince
This is an excellent champagne. I bought a bottle for Christmas as it was on special offer (reduced by £3) and was very pleasantly surprised. The flavour is finely balanced and pleasing to the palate with subtle but beautifully balanced flavours. The same goes for the classy subtle colour in your champagne flute. Forget your Prosecco tasteless plonk, this is an exquisitely refined experience, with Rolls-Royce levels of class. Incidentally, I yielded to temptation and bought a further two bottles over the New Year but sadly had missed the last of the special offer. You would be very hard pressed to find better value - well done Tesco Finest range.
What a superb Champagne, bubbles fizz for ages and
What a superb Champagne, bubbles fizz for ages and just a fantastic taste
Superb Champagne
An excellent classic champagne and well priced. It rarely has offers on it and these are often relatively small price reductions, but it is excellent value when it is promoted.
A Superb Drink
Really excellent and greatly appreciated by all who drank it.
We have always enjoyed this champagne.
The taste is good, bubbles just right and it is exceptionally good value!
Not what it should be
You can only review the bottle you open and this one was not very good. There was nothing intrinsicly wrong with it, it was simply dull acidic and lacked all the qualities that it would need to win a gold medal, with the huge amounts needed to fulfill demand a question mark is against this one, if this is typical it is not the same wine.
Good but not as good as the Premier Cru!
This is a good value vintage champagne and well priced in what is becoming a very competitive market in the UK, I cannot see that this is any better, in face I don't think it is good as the outstanding Tesco Premier Cru. Either way keep it for 6 months in a cool dark area before opening and it will be repay your patience!