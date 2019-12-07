By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne 75Cl

4.5(157)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne 75Cl
£ 20.00
£20.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy358kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Champagne AOC. Produce of France.
  • Made from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes with extra long ageing in bottle. This extra maturation makes for elegant flavours of citrus, green apple and brioche with a fine mousse. Serve with canapes or fish and chips. Store in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Made from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes with extra long ageing in the bottle. This extra maturation makes for elegant flavours of citrus, apple and brioche with a fine mousse.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Union Champagne

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Cedric Jacopin

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Grapes from the Premier Cru vineyards are picked and fermented in stainless steel tanks. The champagne is matured in bottle for 30 to 36 months, longer than average in Champagne. This extra maturation makes for very fine and elegant flavours.

History

  • The producer, Union Champagne in Avize, is the largest owner of premier and grand cru grapes in Champagne, owning some 1200 hectares of vines, thus giving them access to the lion's share of the best quality.

Regional Information

  • The Chardonnay grapes used in this champagne come only from Premier and Grand Cru vineyards near Avize, and the Pinot Noir comes only from the Grand cru villages of Bouzy and Ambonnay.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening.

Produce of

Crafted in Champagne, France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve with canapes or fish and chips.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • Open with care.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Union Champagne,
  • 7 Rue Pasteur,
  • 51190 Avize,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy286kJ / 69kcal358kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Open with care.

157 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Very disappointing!

1 stars

It was like drinking raw lemon juice with bubbles. Far too acidic and well over priced. I was really looking forward to drinking this champagne after seeing the apparent rewards it had won. Far too acidic and not nice. Certainly not worthy of any kind of award!

Exceptional Champagne, exceptional price.

5 stars

Excellent Champagne at a marvellous price!

A non representational sample?

1 stars

Tasted tired and slightly of caramel; guess it had been on a shelf under the hot lights. The label was full of bling - two gold rings saying it was the winner of the International wine challenge 2018. Obviously I got a very bad example. When I complained they wanted a sample of the wine brought back?! [There were six of us for dinner] Most cavas taste very much better - what a pity.

Always reliably enjoyable

5 stars

Always reliably enjoyable and great value.

Just Buy It - You Won't Be Disappointed !

5 stars

I had this, having never bought Champagne before on the back of the description (I cant do Tropial flavours & Oaked wine or Sulphides have a negative effect one me). Do check the description out fully in brief - ......."citrus, green apple and brioche with a fine mouse"...... Absolutely Fab-U-Lous Dahling (Craig Revel Horwood) Couldn't Agree More, re purchasing for every occaison. Long may it be available and put it on a special Tesco I'd really like to get some in !

Fish and Chips??

3 stars

Why oh why has it been stated on the rear label that this Champagne is good with Canapés and Fish and Chips.............for heavens sake that cheapens the whole idea of a quality Champagne Who on Gods Earth drinks Champagne with Fish and Chips

Superb sparkler

5 stars

This is a winner! I have purchased before and have never been disappointed.. The balance of yeast and grape is remarkable.and the wine is a very worthy competitor with some of the well established brands, and at a great price.

Far superior to many well known brands

5 stars

This champagne is simply lovely.It is beautifully dry & crisp,but with no bitterness & is far better than most main stream branded champagnes.Our favourite has always been Verve Cliquot,but this comes very close in terms of quality & taste;yet is wonderful value even at full price.If you are lucky enough to see it on offer,buy a case - you will not be disappointed !

Excellent value..

5 stars

We regularly buy this champagne and each vintage is consistently good. It has a delightful nutty taste with just the right amount of fizz and can hold its own against many of the more expensive houses...

Satisfactory and precisely what was anticipated.

5 stars

The order was executed as requested and delivered on time.

1-10 of 157 reviews

