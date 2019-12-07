Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne 75Cl

Very disappointing!
It was like drinking raw lemon juice with bubbles. Far too acidic and well over priced. I was really looking forward to drinking this champagne after seeing the apparent rewards it had won. Far too acidic and not nice. Certainly not worthy of any kind of award!
Exceptional Champagne, exceptional price.
Excellent Champagne at a marvellous price!
A non representational sample?
Tasted tired and slightly of caramel; guess it had been on a shelf under the hot lights. The label was full of bling - two gold rings saying it was the winner of the International wine challenge 2018. Obviously I got a very bad example. When I complained they wanted a sample of the wine brought back?! [There were six of us for dinner] Most cavas taste very much better - what a pity.
Always reliably enjoyable
Always reliably enjoyable and great value.
Just Buy It - You Won't Be Disappointed !
I had this, having never bought Champagne before on the back of the description (I cant do Tropial flavours & Oaked wine or Sulphides have a negative effect one me). Do check the description out fully in brief - ......."citrus, green apple and brioche with a fine mouse"...... Absolutely Fab-U-Lous Dahling (Craig Revel Horwood) Couldn't Agree More, re purchasing for every occaison. Long may it be available and put it on a special Tesco I'd really like to get some in !
Fish and Chips??
Why oh why has it been stated on the rear label that this Champagne is good with Canapés and Fish and Chips.............for heavens sake that cheapens the whole idea of a quality Champagne Who on Gods Earth drinks Champagne with Fish and Chips
Superb sparkler
This is a winner! I have purchased before and have never been disappointed.. The balance of yeast and grape is remarkable.and the wine is a very worthy competitor with some of the well established brands, and at a great price.
Far superior to many well known brands
This champagne is simply lovely.It is beautifully dry & crisp,but with no bitterness & is far better than most main stream branded champagnes.Our favourite has always been Verve Cliquot,but this comes very close in terms of quality & taste;yet is wonderful value even at full price.If you are lucky enough to see it on offer,buy a case - you will not be disappointed !
Excellent value..
We regularly buy this champagne and each vintage is consistently good. It has a delightful nutty taste with just the right amount of fizz and can hold its own against many of the more expensive houses...
