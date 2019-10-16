By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Premier Cru Non Vintage Champagne 37.5Cl

4.5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Premier Cru Non Vintage Champagne 37.5Cl
£ 12.00
£24.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy358kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 287kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Champagne AOC. Produce of France.
  • Made from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes with extra long ageing in the bottle. This extra maturation makes for elegant flavours of citrus, apple and brioche with a fine mousse. Serve with canapés or fish and chips. Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.
  • Made from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes with extra long ageing in the bottle. This extra maturation makes for elegant flavours of citrus, apple and brioche with a fine mousse. Serve with canapés or fish and chips. Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 37.5cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sulphur Dioxide.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • The Chardonnay grapes used in this champagne come only from Premier and Grand Cru vineyards near Avize, and the Pinot Noir comes only from the Grand cru villages of Bouzy and Ambonnay.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

4.7

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Union Champagne

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Cedric Jacopin

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Grapes from the Premier Cru vineyards are picked and fermented in stainless steel tanks. The champagne is matured in bottle for 30 to 36 months, longer than average in Champagne. This extra maturation makes for very fine and elegant flavours.

History

  • The producer, Union Champagne in Avize, is the largest owner of premier and grand cru grapes in Champagne, owning some 1200 hectares of vines, thus giving them access to the lion's share of the best quality.

Regional Information

  • The Chardonnay grapes used in this champagne come only from Premier and Grand Cru vineyards near Avize, and the Pinot Noir comes only from the Grand cru villages of Bouzy and Ambonnay.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Crafted in Champagne, France

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle before opening. Open with care.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 3 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Union Champagne,
  • 7 Rue Pasteur,
  • 51190 Avize,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

37.5cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy287kJ / 69kcal358kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco 37.5cl bottle ideal for 'drink aware' people

5 stars

Good tasting champagne. Love the half size bottles as it can be used up straightaway. However, when the 37.5cl bottle is on offer it is very difficult to get your online order completed. If you tick do not substitute box you land up with nothing if they're sold out. This has happened to me a few times now and something needs to be done to address the situation so that loyal customers do not miss out on the deal.

Lovely light champagne bubbles

5 stars

Very light champagne. Tastes of bubbles

Tesco Premier Cru

5 stars

I buy this champagne in the 37.5 cl bottles size for my customers. I have been operating a wedding car business and to toast the occasion, I serve the happy couple with a glass of the tesco champagne. They always make reference to how nice it tastes. Personally, I don't drink, so have to leave it for them to make the positive comments. It's also a very handy size and if you wait for the right time, the price can be right when the offers are available.

A class act in perfect little treat size

5 stars

Tesco's Finest Champagnes often come out well in blind tastings and it's easy to understand why when you taste this reliable non-vintage. It has beautiful toasty, biscuit depths, the mousse is refined rather than showy and it's deliciously dry. The half bottle is an expensive way to buy Champagne but this version is so readily available and often on offer meaning you can stock up some little treats without paying over the odds. It's comfortably as good if not better than most of the big brand name retail Champagnes, but considerably better value. The perfect finishing touch is the deep tab on the foil - similar to that which Bollinger uses. This may be a modest bottle, but it's classy nonetheless.

This champagne is good

4 stars

Bought the half bottles of this Tesco vintage champagne by mistake. But changed for full bottles in store. Really nice champagne and great value!

The Fun Half Bottles

5 stars

My Wife & Daughter just love a small glass of Champagne Daughter just pops a straw in and takes it out with her in the evening to whatever event or party, they both just love the Tesco Premier Cru

Christmas Fazz

5 stars

Can't fault it, can't afford to buy it when its not on offer, but will look for any offers.

Good to drink and well presented

4 stars

We use this champagne to serve to bridal couples as we provide wedding transport in our vintage cars. Very often a couple will compliment this champagne and for them it is their very first celebratory drink together after getting married. For us it is important that we serve a quality wine that is good to taste and not too strong or acidic. Tesco's Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne fits the bill perfectly and is available in a 37.5ml bottle as a 75ml bottle would be too much as the couple need to pace themselves for the celebrations that are to come.

Useful size

5 stars

Great value champagne, good biscuity taste. Handy size bottle if just wanting a glass before eating or going out.

The perfect Christmas Champagne

5 stars

I thought I would try this wine as it was such a good buy at around 40% off. You will not be disappointed even if you pay the full price, its worth every penny. A rich champagne, creamy undertones, smooth velvety bursting with flavours, far more flavoursome than the top non vintage branded names. This is now by far the nicest Champagne that I have tasted in the last two years at least. I was going to give them as Christmas presents. They will not be leaving my house unless they are empty. The service I received from Tesco was excellent

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Louis Delaunay Champagne Brut Non Vintage 75Cl

£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Andre Carpentier Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne 75Cl

£ 20.00
£20.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here