Tesco Finest Premier Cru Non Vintage Champagne 37.5Cl

Tesco 37.5cl bottle ideal for 'drink aware' people 5 stars A Tesco Customer16th October 2019 Good tasting champagne. Love the half size bottles as it can be used up straightaway. However, when the 37.5cl bottle is on offer it is very difficult to get your online order completed. If you tick do not substitute box you land up with nothing if they're sold out. This has happened to me a few times now and something needs to be done to address the situation so that loyal customers do not miss out on the deal. Report

Lovely light champagne bubbles 5 stars A Tesco Customer18th May 2019 Very light champagne. Tastes of bubbles Report

Tesco Premier Cru 5 stars Review from tesco.com 7th December 2014 I buy this champagne in the 37.5 cl bottles size for my customers. I have been operating a wedding car business and to toast the occasion, I serve the happy couple with a glass of the tesco champagne. They always make reference to how nice it tastes. Personally, I don't drink, so have to leave it for them to make the positive comments. It's also a very handy size and if you wait for the right time, the price can be right when the offers are available.

A class act in perfect little treat size 5 stars Review from tesco.com 1st September 2014 Tesco's Finest Champagnes often come out well in blind tastings and it's easy to understand why when you taste this reliable non-vintage. It has beautiful toasty, biscuit depths, the mousse is refined rather than showy and it's deliciously dry. The half bottle is an expensive way to buy Champagne but this version is so readily available and often on offer meaning you can stock up some little treats without paying over the odds. It's comfortably as good if not better than most of the big brand name retail Champagnes, but considerably better value. The perfect finishing touch is the deep tab on the foil - similar to that which Bollinger uses. This may be a modest bottle, but it's classy nonetheless.

This champagne is good 4 stars Review from tesco.com 5th May 2014 Bought the half bottles of this Tesco vintage champagne by mistake. But changed for full bottles in store. Really nice champagne and great value!

The Fun Half Bottles 5 stars Review from tesco.com 25th April 2014 My Wife & Daughter just love a small glass of Champagne Daughter just pops a straw in and takes it out with her in the evening to whatever event or party, they both just love the Tesco Premier Cru

Christmas Fazz 5 stars Review from tesco.com 24th December 2012 Can't fault it, can't afford to buy it when its not on offer, but will look for any offers.

Good to drink and well presented 4 stars Review from tesco.com 14th December 2012 We use this champagne to serve to bridal couples as we provide wedding transport in our vintage cars. Very often a couple will compliment this champagne and for them it is their very first celebratory drink together after getting married. For us it is important that we serve a quality wine that is good to taste and not too strong or acidic. Tesco's Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne fits the bill perfectly and is available in a 37.5ml bottle as a 75ml bottle would be too much as the couple need to pace themselves for the celebrations that are to come.

Useful size 5 stars Review from tesco.com 25th November 2012 Great value champagne, good biscuity taste. Handy size bottle if just wanting a glass before eating or going out.