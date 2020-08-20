Mateus rose wine
Review from tesco.com
I love this wine and am very disappointed that you no longer stock it.
lovely summer wine
Review from tesco.com
I always buy this for hot summer days as it is light and refreshing and not too strong.
Summer evening glass
Review from tesco.com
This mellow rose wine,with a slight fizz, is an ideal drink for a summer evening when served chilled.
Always safe with Mateus
Review from tesco.com
You know where you are with Mateus Rose. Refreshing Rose wine that is always consistent in flavour. Enjoy it with any food or a great wine to sip and chat with. Always have a bottle in store for visitors.
Mateus Rose Wine
Review from tesco.com
Got a bit of fizz, cheap and low alcohol. Easy drinking.
Refreshing
Review from tesco.com
Bought this when it was on offer so same price/cheaper than Tesco own. Lovely refreshing summer drink
Memories are confirmed correct
Review from tesco.com
Takes you back to watercress soup,Kriter,ham and pineapple.Still excellent value for easy drinking @11percent chilled and burnt sausages....Happiness.
Mateus
Review from tesco.com
love this wine and at this price very good value for money - would buy again and again as quality always maintained.
Nice, light and refreshing
Review from tesco.com
As Rosés go this one takes a lot of beating. Very drinkable, delightful on its own or equally enjoyable with any type of meal.
My choice for over 30 years
Review from tesco.com
We tried this wine first in Portugal over 30 years ago. We drunk responsibly and regularly. Used for daughters wedding reception. Had stopped drinking a few years ago because of health issues (Not alcohol related), but still driving. Not able to drive now, so can drink. (Not a case of don't drink and drive, you might spill your drink!)