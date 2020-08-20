By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mateus Rose

4.6(29)Write a review
image 1 of Mateus Rose
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • The Original Rosé Wine
  • Youthful and fresh wine with a touch of sparkle and lovely hints of red fruit
  • Green Dot
  • Wine of Portugal
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Mateus Rosé Original has an attractive pink hue. It has fresh acidity with an intense bouquet of red berries and a delicate floral note. On the palate, it is well balanced and has a soft and slightly fizzy finish

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.25

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Sogrape Vinhos, S.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Miguel Pessanha

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Baga, Rufete, Tinta Barroca, Touriga Franca

Vinification Details

  • Fermentation is carried out slowly, with no skins, in stainless steel vats at a controlled temperature of 16ºC. Fining is followed by cold stabilisation, after which the wine is filtered and bottled. A blend of Baga, Rufete, Tinta Barroca and Touriga Franca, the wine wears its 15 grams of residual sugar well, as the balance with the acidity is cleverly done to give a wine that, if tasted blind, would surprise many.

History

  • The Mateus brand was established in 1942 by Fernando Van Zeller Guedes. The brand is most famous for its Mateus Rosé in the iconic flask-shaped bottle, designed to replicate soldiers' hip flasks in World War I. Today, the wine making is looked after by Miguel Pessanha, who has a Masters in Oenology from the University of Bordeaux. His strong focus on quality wine making has contributed to the continuing sales growth for what is one of the UK's best-selling rosé.

Regional Information

  • Miguel sources grapes from throughout Portugal, but Mateus is based primarily on the Baga grape, which is the principal variety in Bairrada, where the winery is situated.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Warnings

  • NOT TO BE OPENED WITH GAS OR AIR PUMPS

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Sogrape Vinhos, S.A.,
  • V.N. De Gaia,
  • Portugal.

Return to

  • Sogrape Vinhos, S.A.,
  • V.N. De Gaia,
  • Portugal.
  • info@mateusrose.com
  • www.mateusrose.eu

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

29 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Mateus rose wine

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I love this wine and am very disappointed that you no longer stock it.

lovely summer wine

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I always buy this for hot summer days as it is light and refreshing and not too strong.

Summer evening glass

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

This mellow rose wine,with a slight fizz, is an ideal drink for a summer evening when served chilled.

Always safe with Mateus

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

You know where you are with Mateus Rose. Refreshing Rose wine that is always consistent in flavour. Enjoy it with any food or a great wine to sip and chat with. Always have a bottle in store for visitors.

Mateus Rose Wine

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

Got a bit of fizz, cheap and low alcohol. Easy drinking.

Refreshing

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Bought this when it was on offer so same price/cheaper than Tesco own. Lovely refreshing summer drink

Memories are confirmed correct

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

Takes you back to watercress soup,Kriter,ham and pineapple.Still excellent value for easy drinking @11percent chilled and burnt sausages....Happiness.

Mateus

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

love this wine and at this price very good value for money - would buy again and again as quality always maintained.

Nice, light and refreshing

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

As Rosés go this one takes a lot of beating. Very drinkable, delightful on its own or equally enjoyable with any type of meal.

My choice for over 30 years

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

We tried this wine first in Portugal over 30 years ago. We drunk responsibly and regularly. Used for daughters wedding reception. Had stopped drinking a few years ago because of health issues (Not alcohol related), but still driving. Not able to drive now, so can drink. (Not a case of don't drink and drive, you might spill your drink!)

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

