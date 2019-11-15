By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Portuguese Rose 75Cl

£ 4.80
£4.80/75cl

Product Description

  • Portuguese Rosé wine
  • With a slight spritz this rosé is full of red fruit flavours. The grapes for this rosé were carefully selected from vineyards across the wine regions of Portugal. Goes with Salmon or spicy chicken.
  • Wine of Portugal
  • Sweet & fruity
  • Made from sun ripened grapes
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • With a slight spritz this rosé is full of red fruit flavours.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11.0% vol

Producer

Goanvi

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

ANTONIO VENTURA E CARLOS EDUARDO

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Castelão, Aragónez

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for this rosé are carefully selected and are picked at optimum ripeness before they are de-stemmed and crushed.

History

  • The Tejo region where these grapes have been harvested has been known as a wine producing region since the middle age.

Regional Information

  • The climate is Mediterranean, but the influence of the river makes the seasons mild, the sunstroke amount is around 2800 hours/year and the average annual rainfall is 750mm. These conditions are perfect for the fruity style this wine offers.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with salmon or spicy chicken.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Pouch. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Goanvi Bottling,
  • Lda 2460-526 Maiorga,
  • Portugal.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains (125ml)
Energy290kJ / 70kcal362kJ / 87kcal

Great wine

5 stars

This wine is equally as good as similar branded named wines. It's nice and sparkly with a medium taste. The price is very good and this was an excellent buy. Would definitely recommend it - very drinkable for the summer!

Lowest price ever

3 stars

Unfortunately Tesco Rise the Price to 3.99 ; we would like to make new order but we were not prepared to pay an increased price 2 day later.

enjoyable

4 stars

A very nice rose. Good with all foods as well as a nice drink with the family. Excellent value for money. Only disappointment was the name!

A flirty summer aperitif or lunchtime quaffer.

5 stars

This is a flirty wine to be enjoyed as a summer aperitif or simply sitting on the terrace in St Ives looking over the Harbour Beach. It is not a serious wine but, at under £5 a bottle, it is a good value ... at £3.99 it's a steal.

Lovely slightly sparkling wine

4 stars

Very nice slightly sparkling rose wine. Certainly good value for money. Nice reminder of my holiday in Portugal! Highly recommend.

very good

4 stars

this wine is what it says o refreshing n the label easy on the pallet plenty of taste nothing offensive about this wine I do like this rose.

this wine is just lovely

5 stars

A really nice , slightly sparkling wine. strawberry is what u taste , lovely to drink on its own, or with chicken, fish , or salad.

"Excellent Rose"

5 stars

This an superb tasting Rose wine and the price is fantastic .

Appreciation

4 stars

No vintage date. Really very pleasant and refreshing. A winner at the price.

