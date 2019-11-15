Tesco Portuguese Rose 75Cl

You get what you pay for
You get what you pay for
Great wine
This wine is equally as good as similar branded named wines. It's nice and sparkly with a medium taste. The price is very good and this was an excellent buy. Would definitely recommend it - very drinkable for the summer!
Lowest price ever
Unfortunately Tesco Rise the Price to 3.99 ; we would like to make new order but we were not prepared to pay an increased price 2 day later.
enjoyable
A very nice rose. Good with all foods as well as a nice drink with the family. Excellent value for money. Only disappointment was the name!
A flirty summer aperitif or lunchtime quaffer.
This is a flirty wine to be enjoyed as a summer aperitif or simply sitting on the terrace in St Ives looking over the Harbour Beach. It is not a serious wine but, at under £5 a bottle, it is a good value ... at £3.99 it's a steal.
Lovely slightly sparkling wine
Very nice slightly sparkling rose wine. Certainly good value for money. Nice reminder of my holiday in Portugal! Highly recommend.
very good
this wine is what it says o refreshing n the label easy on the pallet plenty of taste nothing offensive about this wine I do like this rose.
this wine is just lovely
A really nice , slightly sparkling wine. strawberry is what u taste , lovely to drink on its own, or with chicken, fish , or salad.
"Excellent Rose"
This an superb tasting Rose wine and the price is fantastic .
Appreciation
No vintage date. Really very pleasant and refreshing. A winner at the price.