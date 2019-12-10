Gallo Family Vineyards White Grenache 75Cl

Pleasant, slightlu sweet.
This is very pleasant rose wine, slightly sweet, good on its own or with food.
An established favourite
In my bar we stock no other Rose. This is the best for my customers and there are no complaints.
Do not buy
This wine is nothing short of terrible. Not only does it taste bad, I felt sick to stomach for a full day after drinking it.
No brainer
Suits most tastes. Not amazing but good for a get together.
JUG WINES
If Tesco is to pursue a long term aim to be a serious wine merchant then they should desist in stocking Jug wines. With a bit more punter education it will pay off in the end. I know these awful wines sell in large quantitites but that doesn't mmean they are good.
I disliked this wine and its characterisitcs .
The wine was not mediam dry as stated, and therefor not to my taste
lovely wine!
Have found an ideal Rose wine at last. It is very drinkable and pleasant tasting. The price is very good, especially when bought on the Tesco wine deal.I wouls recommend this wine to everyone who likes a Rose.vino
White Grenache
I love this wine. It is the best rose wine that I have tasted and it is the one wine that I would order again.
Really impressed
I have been a white Zinfandel drinker for more years than I care to remember, but because this was on offer I decided to give it a try. So glad I did! Less sugary and sweet than the Zinfandel, it is very mellow and smooth. Have drunk it with both a curry and with meringue and it goes with both nicely. You cannot say that about many wines! Will definitely be ordering more.
Rose wine is tricky
Rose is an easy wine to offer young people as they move from the sugary fruit drinks of their youth to an adult beverage. This wine would be a great starter on a summer day when no one is paying attention. On my first sip I thought, hmm. on the second, third, (as there is a temptation), I began to think of sweet childhood drinks. I had ordered two cases, and am sending back the remaining eleven bottles. By all means try this wine. It may suit your taste. If, however you are looking for a more interesting rose, look for those with a dryer rating in the Tesco tasting guide.