Gallo Family Vineyards White Grenache 75Cl

Product Description

  • White Grenache - Rose Californian Wine
  • Wine Style
  • A luscious, fruity wine with flavours of strawberry and citrus
  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Gallo Family Vineyards White Grenache is a medium-sweet wine featuring flavours of jammy strawberry layered with sweet aromatics. Notes of bright red fruit and citrus lend to a balanced acidity for a clean, refreshing finish

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Gallo Family Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards White Grenache were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours. The winemaker selected particularly aromatic yeast strains and employed a moderate fermentation process, which together have enhanced the natural flavours and expressive mouthfeel of this wine. Proper storage after fermentation has preserved the natural bright flavours and balance in the wine.

History

  • Gallo Family Vineyards is a family owned company founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo. Gallo combines four generations of winemaking expertise from the world's largest family owned winery to always bring you great‐tasting wine. If you love wine you'll love Gallo, for all your wine moments. When it's time for wine, say Hello to Gallo.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards White Grenache were harvested from select vineyards in the Central Valley. This location, at the mouth of the Sacramento Delta, offers an environment during the growing season in which the grapes see plenty of hang time. Grapes enjoy the characteristic warm California days and cool nights - ideal conditions for perfectly ripe fruit.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  Bottled for:
  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • By:

Return to

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Pleasant, slightlu sweet.

5 stars

This is very pleasant rose wine, slightly sweet, good on its own or with food.

An established favourite

5 stars

In my bar we stock no other Rose. This is the best for my customers and there are no complaints.

Do not buy

1 stars

This wine is nothing short of terrible. Not only does it taste bad, I felt sick to stomach for a full day after drinking it.

No brainer

5 stars

Suits most tastes. Not amazing but good for a get together.

JUG WINES

1 stars

If Tesco is to pursue a long term aim to be a serious wine merchant then they should desist in stocking Jug wines. With a bit more punter education it will pay off in the end. I know these awful wines sell in large quantitites but that doesn't mmean they are good.

I disliked this wine and its characterisitcs .

1 stars

The wine was not mediam dry as stated, and therefor not to my taste

lovely wine!

5 stars

Have found an ideal Rose wine at last. It is very drinkable and pleasant tasting. The price is very good, especially when bought on the Tesco wine deal.I wouls recommend this wine to everyone who likes a Rose.vino

White Grenache

5 stars

I love this wine. It is the best rose wine that I have tasted and it is the one wine that I would order again.

Really impressed

5 stars

I have been a white Zinfandel drinker for more years than I care to remember, but because this was on offer I decided to give it a try. So glad I did! Less sugary and sweet than the Zinfandel, it is very mellow and smooth. Have drunk it with both a curry and with meringue and it goes with both nicely. You cannot say that about many wines! Will definitely be ordering more.

Rose wine is tricky

2 stars

Rose is an easy wine to offer young people as they move from the sugary fruit drinks of their youth to an adult beverage. This wine would be a great starter on a summer day when no one is paying attention. On my first sip I thought, hmm. on the second, third, (as there is a temptation), I began to think of sweet childhood drinks. I had ordered two cases, and am sending back the remaining eleven bottles. By all means try this wine. It may suit your taste. If, however you are looking for a more interesting rose, look for those with a dryer rating in the Tesco tasting guide.

