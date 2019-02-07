By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
  • Award Winning Premium white wine from Marlborough, New Zealand has sweet ripe fruit characters with a delightful mix of citrus, floral, pear and tropical fruit and a crisp nettle highlight, making it perfect for dinner parties and BBQ's. Our story began over 40 years ago with a bold idea to plant vines in Marlborough, New Zealand. At the time, the South Island was considered too cold to grow grapes, but we challenged this thinking and planted the very first Sauvignon Blanc vines in Marlborough. It was this pioneering spirit that led to something spectacular; the distinctive and vibrant expression of Sauvignon Blanc now loved the world over.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Vinification Details

  • The grapes harvested for this wine were crushed and gently bag pressed to achieve fresh, elegant juice. The flavours have been carefully preserved to retain the distinctive regional and varietal characters.

History

  • Since planting the first Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir in 1975, Brancott Estate has continued to craft striking wines that suit every occasion, including oak-infused and age-worthy expressions of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. In addition, they have led the revival of Sauvignon Gris, an almost extinct varietal now enjoying a global resurgence.

Regional Information

  • Crafted in a style that epitomises the unique character and flavour of the growing region. Grapes are sourced from across Brancott Estate's vineyards in the Marlborough region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Brancott Estate Ltd,
  • 38 Liverpool Street,
  • Blenheim 7274,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • W4 5AN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Questions, Comments or Suggestions
  • Contact us at: www.pernod-ricard-uk.com
  • Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • W4 5AN,
  • UK.
  • www.brancottestate.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

178 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

grapefruit tinge, very light

5 stars

grapefruit tinge, very light

Strong Citrus Flavours

2 stars

There are plenty of great NZ Sauvignon Blancs out there, unfortunately, this isn't one of them. Feels very "thin" in the mouth and has overpowering citrus flavours (strong hit of lemon). Might work well on a summer evening, but as an accompaniment to roast chicken it doesn't add anything and I've found other sauvignons work much better.

Typical NZ sauvignon - dry and very pleasant but w

4 stars

Typical NZ sauvignon - dry and very pleasant but wouldn't buy at current price

Kiwi Standard

4 stars

I'd say grapefruit rather than gooseberry but then I'm no expert. Very good for the money and the better half is very happy with it so no complaints ;-)

Standard Sauvignon blanc

4 stars

For the price a good standard for everyday drinking. Had an off putting aftertaste of woodiness in both the bottles We have tried so far.

Smells like BO!

1 stars

It's awful, a swift snifter under the nose is enough to recall the face.... stinks like the worst BO! Worst than that its tastes like a bad BO! Muggling through it though! As one does !

Wonderful Wine

5 stars

Lovely wine and perfect service from Tesco. A bargain!

One of the best

5 stars

Undoubtedly one of the best Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc's at a very reasonable price. It's currently a bargain.

Best Ever Sauvignon Blanc

5 stars

I just absolutely love this wine. It is the best white wine on the market and utterly drinkable! Ok, it's not cheap (I always try to buy it when it's discounted), but it is quality. It has a lovely bouquet and a fresh, crispness with depth. Thoroughly recommended.

Just simply great wine

5 stars

Just simply great wine ! It never disappoints any one and is a welcome dry but fruity wine that goes with most foods .

1-10 of 178 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

