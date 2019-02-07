Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

grapefruit tinge, very light
grapefruit tinge, very light
Strong Citrus Flavours
There are plenty of great NZ Sauvignon Blancs out there, unfortunately, this isn't one of them. Feels very "thin" in the mouth and has overpowering citrus flavours (strong hit of lemon). Might work well on a summer evening, but as an accompaniment to roast chicken it doesn't add anything and I've found other sauvignons work much better.
Typical NZ sauvignon - dry and very pleasant but wouldn't buy at current price
Kiwi Standard
I'd say grapefruit rather than gooseberry but then I'm no expert. Very good for the money and the better half is very happy with it so no complaints ;-)
Standard Sauvignon blanc
For the price a good standard for everyday drinking. Had an off putting aftertaste of woodiness in both the bottles We have tried so far.
Smells like BO!
It's awful, a swift snifter under the nose is enough to recall the face.... stinks like the worst BO! Worst than that its tastes like a bad BO! Muggling through it though! As one does !
Wonderful Wine
Lovely wine and perfect service from Tesco. A bargain!
One of the best
Undoubtedly one of the best Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc's at a very reasonable price. It's currently a bargain.
Best Ever Sauvignon Blanc
I just absolutely love this wine. It is the best white wine on the market and utterly drinkable! Ok, it's not cheap (I always try to buy it when it's discounted), but it is quality. It has a lovely bouquet and a fresh, crispness with depth. Thoroughly recommended.
Just simply great wine
Just simply great wine ! It never disappoints any one and is a welcome dry but fruity wine that goes with most foods .