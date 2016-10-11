Tesco Vinho Verde 75Cl

never! something weak from Portugal
As a fanatic fan of Portuguese wines I was really disappointed with this one. Overtones of stale old rags as far as I can see will go with nothing.
Light and refreshing
This is exactly the Vino Verde to remind you of the best of its type. Perfect with seafood or just on its own. Slight sparkle and fabulous value
Tesco Vinho Verde
Young, fresh, clean.light and pale: what more do you expect from a vinho verde.? At 9% abv perfect for a lunch-time glass or for summer evening sipping. This has for many years been a reliable and reasonably-priced favourite.
Review
Been drinking this wine over several months. Its a good everyday white with a very sleight spritz. At the price, (now £25.? or so) it must be very good vakue. Actually I am using it like a box wine. We tried the Finest Veno Verde and did not like it as much. At the current price unbeatable for easy drinking white
Great value for money
Discovered this wine in Portugal, and found it very good indeed. Brought some home and found that my friends were very keen on it too! So far have ordered 3 times and it is proving very popular. We have 4 cases lined up for Christmas, but at this rate it will not last till then.
Extremely sweet
Really disappointed with this wine. Too sweet and pretty unpleasant. I haven't found any of my friends who would drink it after a taste either!
This wine just didn't do it for me!
I read the reviews for this wine before deciding to try it as they were all really positive, so I was very hopeful it would be nice. Luckily for me it was not available to buy online at that time therefore I purchased just 1 bottle from the shop to try. I poured a glass and the smell was nasty. I attempted to try to drink a few sips from the glass but it was so horrible I had to throw it all down the sink! A waste of £4, but we just could not stomach it! (My friend also tried it but didn't like it). I'd only tried vinho verde wine once before in a Mexican restaurant which was lovely, but can't get hold of that particular brand so thought I'd try this one as a substitute. Unfortunately it didn't agree with me.
Old favourite!
I love this wine - it is guzzlable and very slightly sparkling - great chillled in hot weather, nice with fish or chicken or on its own!
Good wine!
I likes this wine easy drink & price is good value, if you with cheese very match!
Brassed off of Wiltshire
This wine is indeed fantastic - however as it is now 50p per bottle more expensive on line than in store - I am not very happy! I have emailed you about this but have not had the courtesy of a reply so I am hoping you can explain this to me