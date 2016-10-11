By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vinho Verde 75Cl

4(17)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Vinho Verde 75Cl
£ 5.25
£5.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy336kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 269kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Portuguese Vinho Verde Denominação de Origem Controlada 75cl
  • An aromatic wine with a slight spritz, full of lemon sherbet and green apple flavours. Made from a blend of local Portuguese grape varieties to give its fresh elegant taste. Goes with Grilled fish or salad.
  • Wine of Portugal
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Bursting with lemon sherbet flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • An aromatic wine with a slight spritz, full of flavours of sherbet and green apple flavours.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Goanvi

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

ANTONIO VENTURA E CARLOS EDUARDO

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Loureira, Arinto, Azal, Fernao Pires

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested at optimum ripeness before they are de-stemmed and crushed. To help retain the fresh and aromatic aroma, fermentation takes place at a cool temperature.

History

  • Vinho Verde literally means 'green wine' referring to its youthful freshness. The oldest historic references known about the existence of wine on the Vinho Verde Demarcated Region are from the roman Séneca, philosopher, from Plínio, a naturalist, and Dominiciano legislation from years 96-51 BC.

Regional Information

  • The North-West of Portugal is home to the Vinho Verde region, producing lovely zingy whites from local grapes. The region's climate is greatly influenced by the orographic characteristics and the fluvial network. The most significant feature is the yearly rain levels, an average of 1500mm and its irregular distribution along the year, concentrated in Winter and Spring.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with grilled fish or salad.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Goanvi Bottling,
  • Lda 2460-526 Maiorga,
  • Portugal.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy269kJ / 65kcal336kJ / 81kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

never! something weak from Portugal

1 stars

As a fanatic fan of Portuguese wines I was really disappointed with this one. Overtones of stale old rags as far as I can see will go with nothing.

Light and refreshing

5 stars

This is exactly the Vino Verde to remind you of the best of its type. Perfect with seafood or just on its own. Slight sparkle and fabulous value

Tesco Vinho Verde

4 stars

Young, fresh, clean.light and pale: what more do you expect from a vinho verde.? At 9% abv perfect for a lunch-time glass or for summer evening sipping. This has for many years been a reliable and reasonably-priced favourite.

Review

4 stars

Been drinking this wine over several months. Its a good everyday white with a very sleight spritz. At the price, (now £25.? or so) it must be very good vakue. Actually I am using it like a box wine. We tried the Finest Veno Verde and did not like it as much. At the current price unbeatable for easy drinking white

Great value for money

5 stars

Discovered this wine in Portugal, and found it very good indeed. Brought some home and found that my friends were very keen on it too! So far have ordered 3 times and it is proving very popular. We have 4 cases lined up for Christmas, but at this rate it will not last till then.

Extremely sweet

1 stars

Really disappointed with this wine. Too sweet and pretty unpleasant. I haven't found any of my friends who would drink it after a taste either!

This wine just didn't do it for me!

1 stars

I read the reviews for this wine before deciding to try it as they were all really positive, so I was very hopeful it would be nice. Luckily for me it was not available to buy online at that time therefore I purchased just 1 bottle from the shop to try. I poured a glass and the smell was nasty. I attempted to try to drink a few sips from the glass but it was so horrible I had to throw it all down the sink! A waste of £4, but we just could not stomach it! (My friend also tried it but didn't like it). I'd only tried vinho verde wine once before in a Mexican restaurant which was lovely, but can't get hold of that particular brand so thought I'd try this one as a substitute. Unfortunately it didn't agree with me.

Old favourite!

5 stars

I love this wine - it is guzzlable and very slightly sparkling - great chillled in hot weather, nice with fish or chicken or on its own!

Good wine!

4 stars

I likes this wine easy drink & price is good value, if you with cheese very match!

Brassed off of Wiltshire

5 stars

This wine is indeed fantastic - however as it is now 50p per bottle more expensive on line than in store - I am not very happy! I have emailed you about this but have not had the courtesy of a reply so I am hoping you can explain this to me

1-10 of 17 reviews

