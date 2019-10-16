Tesco Moscatel De Valencia 75Cl

A really nice & tasty muscatel wine
Delicious, fragrant, smooth, soft and sensuous.
This is the best moscatel wine available. Highly addictive!
Best ever
This is the best dessert wine ever.Didn't have any in my local Tesco ,so had to buy some from another supermarket.Nothing compares to this one.Thank goodness the shelves have been re stocked
sswet wine
Superb wine sweet and goes down very easily maybe to easily
MOSCATEL De VALENCIA
THIS IS AND ALWAYS WILL BE MY FAVOURITE DESERT SWEET WINE. TESCO'S IS THE ONLY SUPERMARKET IN THE AREA TO STOCK THIS WINE . I USED TO VISIT YOUR SUPERMARKET IN CHIPPENHAM ONCE A WEEK AND PURCHASE 6 BOTTLES. NOW I PURCHASE IT BY THE CASE (LAST TIME 3 CASES) AS THAT PARTICULAR PURCHASE I OBTAINED A FREE DELIVERY, WHICH MADE THE WINE TASTE A LITTLE SWEETER ON MY PALETE.
Moscatel de Valencia
Keep stocking this wine. We discovered it in Austria 39 years ago
Moscatel De Valencia
I love the sweeter wine but this was like drinking sherbet dip. Not a nice wine
This wine is all that I expected.
I enjoy a sweet white or rose wine and this one meets all my requirements...It is sweet. fruity and very light thus enabling it to be drunk at any time.
Enjoyable
A smooth pleasant wine for those who have a sweet tooth. Satisfactory with all food or on it's own. A fair price especially when on offer.
Amber nectar
For most, a pudding wine, for me.....delicious anytime! Some say syrup, I say, more please!