Tesco Moscatel De Valencia 75Cl

£ 5.35
£5.35/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

  • Energy844kJ 201kcal
    10%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 675kJ / 161kcal

Product Description

  • Moscatel de Valencia
  • A richly sweet dessert wine full of fresh, grapey and floral flavours with a lemon curd finish
  • Wine of Spain
  • Sweet & fruity - dessert wine full of aromatic flavours
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sulphur Dioxide.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A richly sweet dessert wine full of fresh, grapey and floral flavours with a lemon-curd finish

Region of Origin

Valencia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

11.3

ABV

15% vol

Producer

Cherubino Valsangiacomo S.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Modesto Frances

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Muscat

Vinification Details

  • Valencia classical muscat liquor wine. Grape must fermentation is avoided with the addition of rectified wine alcohol. Then the product is clarified and cold stabilized, acidity and SO2 levels corrected, and filtering prior to bottling.

History

  • The origins of Cherubino Valsangiacomo date back to 1831, in Switzerland. That year, Vittore Valsangiacomo founded a winery under his name in Chiasso in the Swiss canton of Ticino next to the border with Italy. It was the first family winery. In 2002 the wineries were extended and modernized, and a new plant and bottling line were created. Today, the fifth generation of the Valsangiacomo family is in charge of the direct management of the winery, demonstrating our commitment to the future .

Regional Information

  • It is located in the central part of the region of Valencia, into Moscatel de Valencia sub-area. Its production corresponds to the area bounded by the towns of Chiva, Cheste, Godelleta, Montroy, Monserrat, Real de Montroy and Alzira.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool,dry place.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with lemon tart.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Cherubino Valsangiacomo SA,
  • Chiva,
  • Valencia,
  • Spain.
Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy675kJ / 161kcal844kJ / 201kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

25 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

A really nice & tasty muscatel wine

5 stars

A really nice & tasty muscatel wine

Delicious, fragrant, smooth, soft and sensuous.

5 stars

This is the best moscatel wine available. Highly addictive!

Best ever

5 stars

This is the best dessert wine ever.Didn't have any in my local Tesco ,so had to buy some from another supermarket.Nothing compares to this one.Thank goodness the shelves have been re stocked

sswet wine

5 stars

Superb wine sweet and goes down very easily maybe to easily

MOSCATEL De VALENCIA

5 stars

THIS IS AND ALWAYS WILL BE MY FAVOURITE DESERT SWEET WINE. TESCO'S IS THE ONLY SUPERMARKET IN THE AREA TO STOCK THIS WINE . I USED TO VISIT YOUR SUPERMARKET IN CHIPPENHAM ONCE A WEEK AND PURCHASE 6 BOTTLES. NOW I PURCHASE IT BY THE CASE (LAST TIME 3 CASES) AS THAT PARTICULAR PURCHASE I OBTAINED A FREE DELIVERY, WHICH MADE THE WINE TASTE A LITTLE SWEETER ON MY PALETE.

Moscatel de Valencia

5 stars

Keep stocking this wine. We discovered it in Austria 39 years ago

Moscatel De Valencia

2 stars

I love the sweeter wine but this was like drinking sherbet dip. Not a nice wine

This wine is all that I expected.

5 stars

I enjoy a sweet white or rose wine and this one meets all my requirements...It is sweet. fruity and very light thus enabling it to be drunk at any time.

Enjoyable

5 stars

A smooth pleasant wine for those who have a sweet tooth. Satisfactory with all food or on it's own. A fair price especially when on offer.

Amber nectar

5 stars

For most, a pudding wine, for me.....delicious anytime! Some say syrup, I say, more please!

