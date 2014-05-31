Tesco Lambrusco Bianco 75Cl

light and refreshing
A subtle refreshing drink. Fruity and not too fizzy.
Light sweet wine
Have had this before. Not a great wine drinker but find this very refreshing, slightly sparkling light drink. Would recommend to anyone who enjoys a sweeter wine that goes with (or without!) anything.
Wine snobs will hate this but they'd be wrong
Of course, it's barely 'wine' with added grape must. But this means an alcohol content of only 4.8%. So, as a refreshing, slightly fizzy wine flavoured drink it definitely has a place. If it was produced in France and named 'vin petillant doux' it would probably sell for twice the price