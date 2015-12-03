Black Tower Fruity White 75Cl

not bad for the price
This is a fairly sweet easy drinking white. Cheap and cheerful but easily drinkable!
Old hat but still tasty
This is a revamp of an old classic that tastes good on the palette and is always available at a respectable price. The fruity flavour chilled is excellent again for value it is up there.
black tower white
is refreshing for any time a treat is one just to enjoy .
Old fabourite
This is old favourite of mine and although I prefer rose, this is a lovely white wine.
Very easy to drink
A very enjoyable drink, and one of my favourites. Black Tower is an excellent brand which has never yet let me down.
Good fruity white
Rating wine is very subjective, however, we like sweet German wines. We find this very palletable.
Great wine for "anytime" drinking.
We found this wine not too sweet and easy to drink at any time. Would recommend for value and taste.
An every day wine
Fruity and cheap enough to enjoy any time. Very enjoyable on a summer afternoon in the garden
Great Allrounder
I always choose Black Tower fruity white. Am no connoisseur but i know what I like and this is great to drink well chilled in an evening with friends,watching a film or to accompany a meal
This wine amazing!
Black tower is a lovely tasting wine and you can drink it with any food me and my partner keep our fridge stacked with it .We also find friends also enjoy it when they come round for drinks.We started drinking it long ago when it was a corked bottle which was nice but still enjoy it the same now if you haven't tried it go and buy a bottle you will enjoy it .