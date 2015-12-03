By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Black Tower Fruity White 75Cl

4.5(21)Write a review
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White European Wine
  • This deliciously smooth and fruity white wine is full of fresh pineapple and lime fruit flavours. Wonderfully easy to drink, it is equally enjoyable served chilled, on its own or with a variety of dishes.
  • Wine of European Community
  • Reh Kendermann award winning wines
  • Deliciously smooth and fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Wonderfully easy to drink, Black Tower Fruity White has fresh fruit flavours of pineapple and ripe mango.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

7.1

ABV

9.5% vol

Producer

Reh Kendermann GmbH

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Philipp Closheim

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

4

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Ripe healthy grapes are harvested at the end of September. The grapes are pressed gently and the juice fermented with traditional yeasts at 16-18°C in stainless steel tanks. The wine is left on the fine lees for 6-8 weeks to gain structure.

History

  • Black Tower is Germany's most widely exported brand and has been enjoyed since it was first launched in 1968. It has now become a cult brand in award-winning packaging, pleasing consumers young and old around the world.

Regional Information

  • A combination of selected white grape varietals from prime wine-growing areas within the European Community

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled and shipped by:
  • Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei,
  • D-55411 Bingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.black-tower.de

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

21 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

not bad for the price

3 stars

This is a fairly sweet easy drinking white. Cheap and cheerful but easily drinkable!

Old hat but still tasty

4 stars

This is a revamp of an old classic that tastes good on the palette and is always available at a respectable price. The fruity flavour chilled is excellent again for value it is up there.

black tower white

5 stars

is refreshing for any time a treat is one just to enjoy .

Old fabourite

4 stars

This is old favourite of mine and although I prefer rose, this is a lovely white wine.

Very easy to drink

4 stars

A very enjoyable drink, and one of my favourites. Black Tower is an excellent brand which has never yet let me down.

Good fruity white

4 stars

Rating wine is very subjective, however, we like sweet German wines. We find this very palletable.

Great wine for "anytime" drinking.

4 stars

We found this wine not too sweet and easy to drink at any time. Would recommend for value and taste.

An every day wine

5 stars

Fruity and cheap enough to enjoy any time. Very enjoyable on a summer afternoon in the garden

Great Allrounder

5 stars

I always choose Black Tower fruity white. Am no connoisseur but i know what I like and this is great to drink well chilled in an evening with friends,watching a film or to accompany a meal

This wine amazing!

5 stars

Black tower is a lovely tasting wine and you can drink it with any food me and my partner keep our fridge stacked with it .We also find friends also enjoy it when they come round for drinks.We started drinking it long ago when it was a corked bottle which was nice but still enjoy it the same now if you haven't tried it go and buy a bottle you will enjoy it .

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

