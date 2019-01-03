Tesco Hock 75Cl

sweeter than most
this was very nice wine definitely on the sweet side pleasant and not expensive
Very disappointed that you don’t have the 1.5ltr bottle anymore.
It’s the one I always buy, it’s not sweet, but not dry, so where in between & not too expensive. Always been the one for me.
All time favourite. A very pleasant tipple. Very paletable.
Light and Fruity
A gorgeous light & refreshing fruity wine, very easy to drink & easy on the pocket. well done Tesco
So easy to drink
From an early age I have always likes German wines, I find them refreshing and fruity. This wine is no exception, it's obviously not the best on the market, but I find it drinkable at any time, with a nice fruity flavor. My son visited for a weekend recently, and we had no problem sitting in the garden one afternoon and finishing a bottle between us. Just make sure it's nice and cold. The fact it is not high in volume makes it an any time anywhere wine!! I will buy this again and again especially if it is on offer, which makes it even more desirable. Thank you Tesco.
This wine is quaffable
This wine is very nice. Not too sweet and and is certainly quaffable. It is typically German with the notable apple taste Its a wine you can drink anytime.( as I can do) I would recommend it to anyone
great taste
Really like German wines as they are fruity without being too sweet. I like it slightly chilled at any time during the evening.
this hock is very nice and fantastic value
my wife and daughter love this value hock but our local tesco at addlestone does not stock it
Good glugging wine
Always liked German White wine since I was a wine waiter and got a taste for it.