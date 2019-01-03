By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hock 75Cl

4.5(16)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Hock 75Cl
  • Energy377kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Deutscher Landwein
  • Medium sweet white wine with flavours of ripe exotic fruit. Goes with chilled desserts or on its own.
  • Wine of Germany
  • Medium sweet & fruity
  • Full of exotic fruit flavours
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • Medium sweet white wine with flavours of ripe exotic fruit

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

9% vol

Producer

Peter Mertes KG

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Peter Feilen

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Medium sweet & fruity

Grape Variety

Muller-Thurgau, Riesling, Kerner, Silvaner

History

  • Out of a profound passion for wine, and at a time where the consumption of wine was an exclusive privilege of the upper class, the winemaker Peter Mertes founded his own winery in 1924. His mission: to make wine accessible to people from all walks of life and to share his passion for wine with as many people as possible. Now as in the past, the liberal thinking of our company founder remains deeply anchored in our company philosophy. We believe that, primarily, wine is supposed to taste good and contribute to the enjoyment of life. Therefore, it is with passion and true ambition that our staff - many of whom privately run their own wine estates - work to offer you wines that tastefully accompany the precious moments of life.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with chilled desserts or on its own.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy302kJ / 72kcal377kJ / 91kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

16 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

sweeter than most

4 stars

this was very nice wine definitely on the sweet side pleasant and not expensive

Very disappointed that you don’t have the 1.5ltr b

4 stars

Very disappointed that you don’t have the 1.5ltr bottle anymore.

It’s the one I always buy, it’s not sweet, but not

5 stars

It’s the one I always buy, it’s not sweet, but not dry, so where in between & not too expensive. Always been the one for me.

Grandma's wine Hock order time & time aagain

4 stars

All time favourite. A very pleasant tipple. Very paletable.

Light and Fruity

5 stars

A gorgeous light & refreshing fruity wine, very easy to drink & easy on the pocket. well done Tesco

So easy to drink

4 stars

From an early age I have always likes German wines, I find them refreshing and fruity. This wine is no exception, it's obviously not the best on the market, but I find it drinkable at any time, with a nice fruity flavor. My son visited for a weekend recently, and we had no problem sitting in the garden one afternoon and finishing a bottle between us. Just make sure it's nice and cold. The fact it is not high in volume makes it an any time anywhere wine!! I will buy this again and again especially if it is on offer, which makes it even more desirable. Thank you Tesco.

This wine is quaffable

4 stars

This wine is very nice. Not too sweet and and is certainly quaffable. It is typically German with the notable apple taste Its a wine you can drink anytime.( as I can do) I would recommend it to anyone

great taste

5 stars

Really like German wines as they are fruity without being too sweet. I like it slightly chilled at any time during the evening.

this hock is very nice and fantastic value

5 stars

my wife and daughter love this value hock but our local tesco at addlestone does not stock it

Good glugging wine

4 stars

Always liked German White wine since I was a wine waiter and got a taste for it.

