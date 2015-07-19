By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Liebfraumilch 75Cl

5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Liebfraumilch 75Cl
£ 4.00
£4.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy415kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 332kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Liebfraumilch QbA Pfalz 75cl
  • A medium sweet white wine with refreshing stone fruit flavours. Goes with fruity desserts or on its own.
  • A medium sweet white wine with refreshing stone fruit flavours. Goes with fruity desserts or on its own.
  • Medium sweet & fruity
  • A timeless German classic
  • Wine of Germany
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • A medium sweet white wine with refreshing stone fruit flavours

Region of Origin

Rheinhessen

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

7.5

ABV

10% vol

Producer

Peter Mertes KG

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Peter Feilen

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Medium sweet & fruity

Grape Variety

Muller-Thurgau, Riesling, Kerner, Silvaner

History

  • Out of a profound passion for wine, and at a time where the consumption of wine was an exclusive privilege of the upper class, the winemaker Peter Mertes founded his own winery in 1924. His mission: to make wine accessible to people from all walks of life and to share his passion for wine with as many people as possible. Now as in the past, the liberal thinking of our company founder remains deeply anchored in our company philosophy. We believe that, primarily, wine is supposed to taste good and contribute to the enjoyment of life.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Fruity desserts or on its own.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy332kJ / 80kcal415kJ / 100kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

favourite

5 stars

it is not often Liebfraumilch is available on the site.It seems when it is on special offer or the "wine Magazine" 500 points bonus coupon arrives suddely the wine is out of stock.Have waited over 2 weeks now.

Why is this wine unavailable?

5 stars

My 90-year old father loves liebfraumilch & drinks it every day. I have been unable to order this at Tesco Wine for months now. What is the problem?

A very nice tasty cheap every day wine

5 stars

My wife and daughter work in a very demanding careing role locally and enjoy a glass of this wine after a trying day

My Favourite

5 stars

My favourite wine for every occasion. Have been drinking this for many years. Hopefully for many years to come

our favourite

5 stars

my family love this wine, great with fish and desserts but we also haveit with other meals, its universal

Good German

4 stars

Easy drinking, cheap and cheerful. Always bought, even though German whites not in vogue - suits us!

Usually bought next

Tesco Hock 75Cl

£ 4.00
£4.00/75cl

Blue Nun 75Cl

£ 5.15
£5.15/75cl

Tesco German Riesling 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Tv Choice

£ 0.65
£0.65/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here