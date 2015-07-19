Tesco Liebfraumilch 75Cl

favourite
it is not often Liebfraumilch is available on the site.It seems when it is on special offer or the "wine Magazine" 500 points bonus coupon arrives suddely the wine is out of stock.Have waited over 2 weeks now.
Why is this wine unavailable?
My 90-year old father loves liebfraumilch & drinks it every day. I have been unable to order this at Tesco Wine for months now. What is the problem?
A very nice tasty cheap every day wine
My wife and daughter work in a very demanding careing role locally and enjoy a glass of this wine after a trying day
My Favourite
My favourite wine for every occasion. Have been drinking this for many years. Hopefully for many years to come
our favourite
my family love this wine, great with fish and desserts but we also haveit with other meals, its universal
Good German
Easy drinking, cheap and cheerful. Always bought, even though German whites not in vogue - suits us!