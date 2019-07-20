Tesco Macon Villages Blanc 75Cl

Disagreeable
I have drunk many different 'Macon Villages' and this is the worst. When Tesco did 'wine by the case' they had a good inexpensive example but not this. Avoid.
Teetotal But Friends Love it. Goes Down Well!
Nondescript
There is nothing offensive about this wine but it has no character at all. Soft flavours indeed, so soft they were bearly detectable.
Whats not like?
Slightly hesitant about ordering 6 of these,due to the negative reviews.But with the 25% discount seemed a bargain. Funnily enough it appears to be non vintage, no vintage on the label. It is very good, off dry, full of fruit with a slight Burgundian/Chardonnay butteriness. It is lovely to drink by itself and would be excellant with chicken and seafood. i would definitely recommend this wine to others, just hope it doesn't sell out too quickly!
french farce
Only one word to describe this infact the entire cas....Ghastly. Best Avoid
Ideal light drinking
Light, dry, slightly fruity. A real favourite in our house for every occasion. We always have a few bottles handy for visitors or if we fancy a pre-dinner glass.
Great Aperitif
On my own tonight, so I bought a bottle to help the evening pass. Had a couple of glasses as an aperitif. Went nicely with some olives and a couple of chunks of French cheese. Even tried a glass with my mild Indian meal and, a bit to my surprise, it went well. Everyone to their own, but some people seem to have unrealistic expectations. It's a £6.99 bottle of wine - £3.17 of that is tax. For the price, it's a good buy.
Very disappointing
I was very disappointed with this wine, finding it very sharp and acidic and distinctly lacking the subtle Burgundy chardonnay smell / taste character that I would have hoped for. We were particularly looking for the French sophisticated chardonnay taste rather than the New World overly oaky chardonnay style, but it was not to be found here. The reviews are surprisingly good, so maybe this wine was better in the past, but I would definitely not buy it again.
very nice wine
as nice as any white burgundy and cheaper than most
Still good value ~but..........
This Macon is still a favourite but 2013 flavours were not up to the standard of previous years.