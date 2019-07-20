By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Macon Villages Blanc 75Cl

4(79)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Macon Villages Blanc 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy374kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 299kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Macon Villages. Chardonnay. Appellation Macon Villages Protégée. Product of France.
  • This fresh, fruit driven Macon Blanc Villages is full of peachy, citrus flavours and is the perfect expression of the Chardonnay grape.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Nose : A very expressive fruity bouquet. Palate : Very fruity, lively with a good aromatic persistence;

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais De France - Francois Martenot at F21200 Vignoles

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Traditional vinification. The grapes are pressed after harvesting, and alcohol fermentation takes place at a low temperature (about 20° C). The wine is rapidly racked, filtered and bottled.

History

  • Maconnais Vineyard, in the South of the Burgundy area near the town of Macon.

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with
  • Grilled white fish or roast chicken.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • François Martenot.
  • At:
  • F21200 Vignoles.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy299kJ / 72kcal374kJ / 90kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

79 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Disagreeable

2 stars

I have drunk many different 'Macon Villages' and this is the worst. When Tesco did 'wine by the case' they had a good inexpensive example but not this. Avoid.

Teetotal But Friends Love it. Goes Down Well!

5 stars

Teetotal But Friends Love it. Goes Down Well!

Nondescript

2 stars

There is nothing offensive about this wine but it has no character at all. Soft flavours indeed, so soft they were bearly detectable.

Whats not like?

4 stars

Slightly hesitant about ordering 6 of these,due to the negative reviews.But with the 25% discount seemed a bargain. Funnily enough it appears to be non vintage, no vintage on the label. It is very good, off dry, full of fruit with a slight Burgundian/Chardonnay butteriness. It is lovely to drink by itself and would be excellant with chicken and seafood. i would definitely recommend this wine to others, just hope it doesn't sell out too quickly!

french farce

1 stars

Only one word to describe this infact the entire cas....Ghastly. Best Avoid

Ideal light drinking

4 stars

Light, dry, slightly fruity. A real favourite in our house for every occasion. We always have a few bottles handy for visitors or if we fancy a pre-dinner glass.

Great Aperitif

4 stars

On my own tonight, so I bought a bottle to help the evening pass. Had a couple of glasses as an aperitif. Went nicely with some olives and a couple of chunks of French cheese. Even tried a glass with my mild Indian meal and, a bit to my surprise, it went well. Everyone to their own, but some people seem to have unrealistic expectations. It's a £6.99 bottle of wine - £3.17 of that is tax. For the price, it's a good buy.

Very disappointing

1 stars

I was very disappointed with this wine, finding it very sharp and acidic and distinctly lacking the subtle Burgundy chardonnay smell / taste character that I would have hoped for. We were particularly looking for the French sophisticated chardonnay taste rather than the New World overly oaky chardonnay style, but it was not to be found here. The reviews are surprisingly good, so maybe this wine was better in the past, but I would definitely not buy it again.

very nice wine

5 stars

as nice as any white burgundy and cheaper than most

Still good value ~but..........

3 stars

This Macon is still a favourite but 2013 flavours were not up to the standard of previous years.

