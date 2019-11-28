Tesco Premieres Cotes De Bordeaux 75Cl

If you like the syrup in a tin of fruit this is
a 'must try'
Certainly not having a sweet tooth and having never really been a wine drinker, I was quite surprised when I discovered this sweet white from the Bordeaux region and instantly became addicted. i subsequently compared other sweet whites and with the exception of half sized bottles for more than twice the price...nothing came close. It's sweet but not an 'added sweet' like some others on the shelves and surprisingly I find myself travelling out of my way to purchase a bottle. Colour aside I find it's influence on the sweet wine market equal to the somewhat underated Greek red wine made from Mavrodaphne grapes of the Patras region. Many like to pair wines, often pretentiously, but in my opinion, if you enjoy wine, or have yet to succumb to it's temptation; give this sweet white a try, it goes with every food and compliments the lot, but for me, it doesn't need anything else. It's just great unaccompanied and I like it ice cold
Why stop selling????
Fantastic wine not been on the self for 12 months now being withdrawn any store with some left let me know !
GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY
Good for the price, but not as good as the Tesco Finest Semillon which I would recommend for the more discerning palette. In comparison the Bordeaux is less intense/dense, more watery and has a slightly acidic/bitter aftertaste. Would be more inclined to drink with cheese or as an aperitif rather than serve with dessert. Still very drinkable though.
Excellent sweet white.
This wine is a full bodied ,sweet white.Always consistent in flavour,excellent value for money.
EXCELLENT WINE
We really like Premieres Cotes de Bordeaux. We usually have it delivered, but sometimes buy it in the Leighton Buzzard shop. It has not been on the shelf recently. Hope it is not being discontinued!
My Favourite Wine!
I do drink the more 'usual' types of white wine such as Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc, but for me this is my guilty pleasure. It basically tastes like Asti Spumante but without the bubbles - sweet without being cloying, and SO easy to drink! It reminds me of what we used to have with dinner when I was growing up in the seventies. I am now what I guess you would call middle class, but I refuse to give up on my love of sweet wine because - well, it tastes better then the dry stuff! Go on, give it a go - it will also suit you if you have tried and liked the rose Zinfandel such as Barefoot. Highly recommended.
my favourite
My favourite wine. Easy to use web site. Quick delivery
Love it
Found this wine quite a few years ago and love it. Hard to get hold of these days so I'm glad Tesco still do it.
the only wine for me
Lovely sweet wine that doesn't bite the back of your throat when you drink it. Not too sweet to be cloying and for a real refreshing drink you can even have it with ice. Quite light but you know you have had a drink.