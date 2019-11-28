By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Premieres Cotes De Bordeaux 75Cl

4.5(23)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Premieres Cotes De Bordeaux 75Cl
£ 6.85
£6.85/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy494kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 395kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • Premieres Cotes de Bordeaux AOC. Produce of France.
  • This sweet wine displays aromas and flavours of honey, dried apricots and citrus. Store in a cool dark place.
  • Wine of France
  • Sweet & fruity - a classic dessert wine from the Bordeaux region in France
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Blend of Semillon, Sauvignon and Muscadelle grapes, picked when ripe to give the wine its luscious, delicate sweet taste

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Yvon Mau

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Piere Ville Fosse

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sémillon, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscadelle

Vinification Details

  • This wine is made from late picked grapes in a similar fashion to Sauternes. The alcoholic fermentation takes place in temperature controlled steel vats.

History

  • Founded in 1897 as a family business, Yvon Mau has generations of expertise in sourcing, blending and making wine.

Regional Information

  • The vineyards of the Premieres Cotes de Bordeaux line the slopes along the right bank of the Garonne as it flows towards the town of Bordeaux.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with fruity puddings.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Yvon Mau,
  • 33190 Gironde Sur Dropt,
  • France.
  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City.
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy395kJ / 95kcal494kJ / 118kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

23 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

If you like the syrup in a tin of fruit this is

1 stars

If you like the syrup in a tin of fruit this is for you , Sickly thick sweet

a 'must try'

5 stars

Certainly not having a sweet tooth and having never really been a wine drinker, I was quite surprised when I discovered this sweet white from the Bordeaux region and instantly became addicted. i subsequently compared other sweet whites and with the exception of half sized bottles for more than twice the price...nothing came close. It's sweet but not an 'added sweet' like some others on the shelves and surprisingly I find myself travelling out of my way to purchase a bottle. Colour aside I find it's influence on the sweet wine market equal to the somewhat underated Greek red wine made from Mavrodaphne grapes of the Patras region. Many like to pair wines, often pretentiously, but in my opinion, if you enjoy wine, or have yet to succumb to it's temptation; give this sweet white a try, it goes with every food and compliments the lot, but for me, it doesn't need anything else. It's just great unaccompanied and I like it ice cold

Why stop selling????

5 stars

Fantastic wine not been on the self for 12 months now being withdrawn any store with some left let me know !

GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY

4 stars

Good for the price, but not as good as the Tesco Finest Semillon which I would recommend for the more discerning palette. In comparison the Bordeaux is less intense/dense, more watery and has a slightly acidic/bitter aftertaste. Would be more inclined to drink with cheese or as an aperitif rather than serve with dessert. Still very drinkable though.

Excellent sweet white.

5 stars

This wine is a full bodied ,sweet white.Always consistent in flavour,excellent value for money.

EXCELLENT WINE

5 stars

We really like Premieres Cotes de Bordeaux. We usually have it delivered, but sometimes buy it in the Leighton Buzzard shop. It has not been on the shelf recently. Hope it is not being discontinued!

My Favourite Wine!

5 stars

I do drink the more 'usual' types of white wine such as Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc, but for me this is my guilty pleasure. It basically tastes like Asti Spumante but without the bubbles - sweet without being cloying, and SO easy to drink! It reminds me of what we used to have with dinner when I was growing up in the seventies. I am now what I guess you would call middle class, but I refuse to give up on my love of sweet wine because - well, it tastes better then the dry stuff! Go on, give it a go - it will also suit you if you have tried and liked the rose Zinfandel such as Barefoot. Highly recommended.

my favourite

5 stars

My favourite wine. Easy to use web site. Quick delivery

Love it

5 stars

Found this wine quite a few years ago and love it. Hard to get hold of these days so I'm glad Tesco still do it.

the only wine for me

5 stars

Lovely sweet wine that doesn't bite the back of your throat when you drink it. Not too sweet to be cloying and for a real refreshing drink you can even have it with ice. Quite light but you know you have had a drink.

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

