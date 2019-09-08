By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vouvray 75Cl

4.5(55)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Vouvray 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy418kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • 2018 Vouvray. Appellation d'Origine Protégée. Product of France.
  • This wine has flavours of peaches and citrus fruit which beautifully balances freshness and sweetness.
  This wine has flavours of peaches and citrus fruit which beautifully balances freshness and sweetness.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Fresh attack, very round palate and quite full-bodied. Good balance of sugar and acidity. Long finish characterised by notes of honey and dry fruit. Nose : Expressive with floral and ripe fruit (citrus, quince) notes

Region of Origin

The Loire Valley

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

LACHETEAU SAS

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chenin Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Harvest occurs early in the morning and then the fruit is immediately pressed. Direct pressing. Fermentation takes place in stainless steel cuves. A low temperature is kept while the wine is raised on fine lees in the cuve and then is bottled when ready. Fermentation stopped when balance of percentage of alcohol by volume + sugar = 11.5 + 1.5.

History

  • Lacheteau is LGCF's main property in the Loire, based in Saumur. One of the features of Lacheteau is the important production of estate-bottled wines (5 million bottles per year). In addition 55 million bottles of branded and own label wines are vinfied and produced at Lacheteau.

Regional Information

  • Origin : Val de Loire, east of Tours. Soil : Chalky-clay and clay-siliceous. One of the specific features of Lacheteau lies in the important share of business devoted to marketing estate-bottled wines (5 to 6 million bottles per year). This policy is based on long-term work on two key points: - Monitoring the estates and the quality of the wines, - The conditions for bottling on the property, which must be safe and in line with the wines' organoleptic qualities.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of France

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Lacheteau.
  • At:
  • F-44194 Mouzillon.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy328kJ / 79kcal418kJ / 101kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

55 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Never in stock

1 stars

The wine is good but local stores don’t stock it.The only store in the county that does stock it never has any

Stunning wine. Beautiful fruity taste, sweet but s

5 stars

Stunning wine. Beautiful fruity taste, sweet but still delicious

This wine is beautiful, well rounded and easy to d

5 stars

This wine is beautiful, well rounded and easy to drink. When are you going to get it back in stock?

Hens teeth

5 stars

Great wine, went off sale for 2 months, came back £2.00 more expensive. Bit the bullet and bought a few cases. Now off sale again......

Nice wine but is it for you?

2 stars

I have been pleased with some Tesco Chenin Blanc wines so used this grape variety as a filter to search for new possibilities. Tesco Vouvray popped up with some good reviews, so I gave it a go and bought a couple of cases whilst it was on offer. Sadly the first bottle tried was more medium sweet than medium dry and not to my liking (or that of my other half). However, we took a bottle to a curry night and it worked reasonably well. I have 10 bottles left, waiting for another curry night, so a big mistake by paying too much attention to other reviews. Do not buy this wine for casual drinking unless you like sweet wines.

Lovely

4 stars

Creamy vouvray, very drinkable. Would definitely buy more.

Easy drinking wine.

4 stars

I love this wine when I want something not quite so dry as a Sauvignon Blanc. It is still packed with flavour and a lovely wine.

A winner

5 stars

Vouvray has been one of my favourite white wines since finding the village by chance quite a number of years ago, and whenever I see it I will choose it. Prices can vary from £5 to £12 a bottle but this one at £5-70 is excellent both in value and taste. If you have'nt tried it, do. But please leave some for me.

Easy drinking

5 stars

This wine is a beauty be careful you will get hooked on it

Hooray for Vouvray !

5 stars

Excellent wine at a reasonable price.Well-rounded fruit and slightly sweet(medium) but very refreshing.Every bit as good as Viognier also a favourite.

1-10 of 55 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

