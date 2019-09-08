Tesco Vouvray 75Cl

Never in stock
The wine is good but local stores don’t stock it.The only store in the county that does stock it never has any
Stunning wine. Beautiful fruity taste, sweet but still delicious
This wine is beautiful, well rounded and easy to drink. When are you going to get it back in stock?
Hens teeth
Great wine, went off sale for 2 months, came back £2.00 more expensive. Bit the bullet and bought a few cases. Now off sale again......
Nice wine but is it for you?
I have been pleased with some Tesco Chenin Blanc wines so used this grape variety as a filter to search for new possibilities. Tesco Vouvray popped up with some good reviews, so I gave it a go and bought a couple of cases whilst it was on offer. Sadly the first bottle tried was more medium sweet than medium dry and not to my liking (or that of my other half). However, we took a bottle to a curry night and it worked reasonably well. I have 10 bottles left, waiting for another curry night, so a big mistake by paying too much attention to other reviews. Do not buy this wine for casual drinking unless you like sweet wines.
Lovely
Creamy vouvray, very drinkable. Would definitely buy more.
Easy drinking wine.
I love this wine when I want something not quite so dry as a Sauvignon Blanc. It is still packed with flavour and a lovely wine.
A winner
Vouvray has been one of my favourite white wines since finding the village by chance quite a number of years ago, and whenever I see it I will choose it. Prices can vary from £5 to £12 a bottle but this one at £5-70 is excellent both in value and taste. If you have'nt tried it, do. But please leave some for me.
Easy drinking
This wine is a beauty be careful you will get hooked on it
Hooray for Vouvray !
Excellent wine at a reasonable price.Well-rounded fruit and slightly sweet(medium) but very refreshing.Every bit as good as Viognier also a favourite.