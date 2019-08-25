By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Zesty White Wine Bag In Box 3 Litre

3(4)Write a review
£ 14.50
£3.63/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy332kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 265kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Zesty White Wine. Product of Spain.
  • A light dry white with citrus notes and lively green fruit flavours. Grown in the spectacular setting of the sun ripened vineyards of central Spain. Goes with fish, chicken and salads.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 300cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Tasting Notes

  • A light, dry white with citrus notes and lively green fruit flavours

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

33.0

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Grapes undergo strict controls in the vineyards to decide the correct moment to be harvested and transformed into a wine with the right amount of sugar and acidity. Fermentation is done at 14-16º C and the result is a fruity and elegant wine.

History

  • Our Felix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and has streamlined production facilities and state of the art warehousing all on site. We combine traditional methods of vine cultivation with modern winemaking via our experienced winemakers. The Solis family owns (400 hectares) and works in partnership with 5.000 family-owned vine growers. From vine to bottle, this winery has the best equipment to ensure quality control at every stage.

Regional Information

  • This wine is made from grapes grown in the sun-ripened vineyards of central Spain. Very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round contribute to the aromatic quality of the wines. The climate is moderated by altitude, as the plains lie over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture, with vineyards and olive trees dominating the landscape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Box

Storage

Once open, use within six weeks. See top flap for best before date. Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Fish, chicken and salads.

Number of uses

Box contains 24 glasses

Warnings

  • DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed by:
  • Felix Solis S.L.,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

3l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy265kJ / 64kcal332kJ / 80kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Tastes like vinegar

1 stars

Tastes like vinegar

Really nice not to sweet

5 stars

Really nice not to sweet

Perfect cheap plonk!

5 stars

Tesco used to do an 3L Australian White box but stopped selling it so I searched for an alternative. If you like a cheap and cheerful wine, then this is perfect. Something between a Chardonnay and Semillon Blanc, it's very pleasant and such a good price for 3L. I have a "wine snob" friend who sneers at cheap wine but when I decant this into a posh bottle, he doesn't notice at all!

Poor

2 stars

Not a patch on Lidl's white wine box

