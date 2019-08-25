Tesco Zesty White Wine Bag In Box 3 Litre

Tastes like vinegar
Tastes like vinegar
Really nice not to sweet
Really nice not to sweet
Perfect cheap plonk!
Tesco used to do an 3L Australian White box but stopped selling it so I searched for an alternative. If you like a cheap and cheerful wine, then this is perfect. Something between a Chardonnay and Semillon Blanc, it's very pleasant and such a good price for 3L. I have a "wine snob" friend who sneers at cheap wine but when I decant this into a posh bottle, he doesn't notice at all!
Poor
Not a patch on Lidl's white wine box