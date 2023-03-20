We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Palwin No 10 Red Menorah 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
Palwin No 10 Red Menorah 750Ml

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 03/04/23.

£9.00
£9.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 03/04/23.

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Israeli Wine
  • www.carmelwines.co.il
  • Palwin No. 10 is a mellow dessert wine, with a pleasant bouquet and rich taste.
  • This is to certify that all Wines, Beverages and Grape Juice produced by Carmel are Kosher for Passover and the whole year round, with strict adherance to all the and without any of Orla, Tevel and Shviit. Furthermore, all the wines have been pasteurised and are considered to be “Yayin Mevushal”.
  • Wine of Israel
  • Kosher - P
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Palwin No.10 is a mellow dessert wine, with a pleasant bouquet and rich taste

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Carmel Winery

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Israel

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Carmel Winery has 3,472 acres of vineyards. Carmel's winemakers can therefore choose from vineyards with different terroirs from all the wine regions in Israel and produces 15 million bottles a year.

History

  • Carmel Winery was founded in 1882 by Baron Edmond de Rothschild, owner of Chateau Lafite in Bordeaux.

Regional Information

  • Carmel has a particularly strong vineyard presence in the cooler climate Upper Galilee in the north of Israel and also in the Negev in the south.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Produce of

Produce of Israel

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Société Co-op. Vigneronne.

Importer address

  • Kedem Europe Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kedem Europe Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.
  • www.kedemeurope.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

View all Kosher

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Expensive by £1

5 stars

Expensive by £1

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here