Tesco Lambrusco Rosso 75Cl

Not bad for the price
Considering the price this is pretty good. It's quite sweet so some people might find it a bit sickly after a while but it has a nice fizz to it.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 269kJ / 64kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.
Emilia-Romagna
Red
4.1
5.5% vol
Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.
Screwcap
Massimo Marasso
Italy
Wine
RedGrapeBlend
Ambient
Must produced in Italy
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|269kJ / 64kcal
|336kJ / 80kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
