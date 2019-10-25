By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lambrusco Rosso 75Cl

£ 2.75
£2.75/75cl

  • Energy336kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 269kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Lambrusco rosso dell'Emilia IGT Partially Fermented Grape Must
  • Sweet and refreshing and ideal as an aperitif. Made from the Lambrusco grape this unique style of wine is full of red cherry and strawberry flavours.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Partially fermented grape must
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Sweet and fruity, this unique Italian wine is full of red cherry and strawberry flavours.

Region of Origin

Emilia-Romagna

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

4.1

ABV

5.5% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • 95% of winemakers use the Metodo Charmat method, in the Metodo Charmat, the base wine is placed in our autoclave and selected yeasts are added, which ferment the sugars present to produce the sparkle. From a commercial standpoint the Charmat method offers many advantages, first of which is that the winemaker can space out bottlings, and thus offer wines that are consistently fresh throughout the year.

History

  • The grapes and the wines originate from four zones in Emilia-Romagna and one in Lombardy, principally around the central province of Modena, Parma, Reggio nell-emilia and Mantua. The grape has a long winemaking history with archaeological evidence indicating that the Etruscans cultivated the wine. In roman times, the lambrusco was highly valued for its productivity and high yields.

Regional Information

  • Northern Peninsula of Italy in Emilia-Romagna. Within the region are distinctly different climates and soils, from Emilia's rolling hills in the west, influenced by the Appenines, to Romagna's plains to the east of Modena and Bologna.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Must produced in Italy

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Drained weight

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy269kJ / 64kcal336kJ / 80kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Not bad for the price

4 stars

Considering the price this is pretty good. It's quite sweet so some people might find it a bit sickly after a while but it has a nice fizz to it.

