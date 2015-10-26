Tesco Valpolicella 75Cl

Dreadful
Dont buy this. Its like a water downed Ribena, and thats being kind. As the previous reviewer mentioned, when its too good to be true, it usually is. Its in the cooking cupboard!
Just an average wine
It was cheap so I should have known better, but one of the Tesco wines I will not be buying again.
Is there a bad Valpolicella ?
I've tried several brands of this wine and all have been good to excellent. At 11% it won't blow your head off. It makes a great drink with a pizza or as a weekend drink in front of the tv. At £5.49 a bottle it must be the least expensive on the market. An inexpensive wine and well worth a try.
Excellent wine
This is my favourite easy drinking red wine. It's a low percentage alcohol being 11% which suits me as I don't like high alcohol wines. Used to be a good wine for under a fiver until they whacked the price up to £5.49.
A disappointment
A rather thin wine lacking in flavour with a slightly tart after taste. I won't be buying this again.
Most enjoyable
Very pleasant & great value. Enjoyable with or without food.
Tesco Valpolicella
Not too strong, so is an excellent casual wine or with pizza and light snacks. I've drank this wine for over two years and have found it of consistent quality. At the price, one of the best value wines available.
No Headaches
This wine is one of my favourites for the simple reason it is an everyday wine to have around the house. It's very light, easy to drink, it's consistent in its quality. It can be drunk chilled in summer or at room temp in winter. It won't be for everyone as it has no body or real depth of flavour to talk about, but its best quality for me is it is only 11% alcohol. So no headache almost regardless of how many bottles you open.
Very nice easy light wine
This wine is a light everyday wine that goes with practically any meal. It is my favourite and thought i would recommend it to you.
Valpolicella
Valpoicella is a light fruity Italian wine which is not available everywhere. We discovered it in Italy and love to drink it here at home. This wine is one of the best we have found, as it is reasonably priced and consistent in quality. It is best drunk with pasta, but very good on its own.