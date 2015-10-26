By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Valpolicella 75Cl

3.5(12)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Valpolicella 75Cl
£ 6.25
£6.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy344kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Valpolicella -red wine- Product of Italy
  • Tesco Valpolicella 2018 a soft red wine with flavours of red cherry and plum. Serve at room temperature with vegetable lasagne or cannelloni
  • Tesco Valpolicella 2018 a soft red wine with flavours of red cherry and plum. Serve at room temperature with vegetable lasagne or cannelloni
  • Wine of Italy
  • Soft & light bodied
  • A soft red from north east Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A juicy red wine with flavours of red cherry and plum and a refreshing finish

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Equipe S.r.l.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Pedron Flippo

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Corvina, Rondinella, Corvinone

Vinification Details

  • The selected grapes manually harvested are immediately processed at their arrival in cellar. The grapes are macerated and fermented with addition of selected yearst in steel tanks at a controlled temperatre of around 20°C for 7 days. After the maceration the must is pressed and decanted, then the filtred juice is stabilized (proteic and tartaric) and after a further filtration the wine is fined in steel tank at 16°C till bottling time.

History

  • "Cantina di Soave" began in 1898. Nowadays it is one of oldest and biggest wine-producer in Italy, very well known for its quality and reliability. We are absolute leader with VERONA-wines (Soave, Bardolino, Valpolicella, Ripasso, Amarone, etc) and other VENETO-wines (Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Cabernet, Merlot). Our philosophy is: "From vine, to grape, to bottle". The vineyards are located in the area of Verona (Veneto) and cover an area of 6,000 hectares, 70% Doc and Docg

Regional Information

  • Veneto is a wine region in north-eastern Italy, one of a group of three highly productive Italian regions known collectively as the Venezie and the biggest DOC producer of the three. Soave is located in the renowned viticultural area around Verona. The medieval village with 15th-century wall and the splendour of the 10th-century castle that dominates the town.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with vegetable lasagne or cannelloni.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Equipe Srl,
  • Viale Vittoria 100,
  • Soave (VR),
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy276kJ / 67kcal344kJ / 83kcal
Alcohol9.5g11.875g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Dreadful

2 stars

Dont buy this. Its like a water downed Ribena, and thats being kind. As the previous reviewer mentioned, when its too good to be true, it usually is. Its in the cooking cupboard!

Just an average wine

3 stars

It was cheap so I should have known better, but one of the Tesco wines I will not be buying again.

Is there a bad Valpolicella ?

4 stars

I've tried several brands of this wine and all have been good to excellent. At 11% it won't blow your head off. It makes a great drink with a pizza or as a weekend drink in front of the tv. At £5.49 a bottle it must be the least expensive on the market. An inexpensive wine and well worth a try.

Excellent wine

5 stars

This is my favourite easy drinking red wine. It's a low percentage alcohol being 11% which suits me as I don't like high alcohol wines. Used to be a good wine for under a fiver until they whacked the price up to £5.49.

A disappointment

2 stars

A rather thin wine lacking in flavour with a slightly tart after taste. I won't be buying this again.

Most enjoyable

4 stars

Very pleasant & great value. Enjoyable with or without food.

Tesco Valpolicella

4 stars

Not too strong, so is an excellent casual wine or with pizza and light snacks. I've drank this wine for over two years and have found it of consistent quality. At the price, one of the best value wines available.

No Headaches

4 stars

This wine is one of my favourites for the simple reason it is an everyday wine to have around the house. It's very light, easy to drink, it's consistent in its quality. It can be drunk chilled in summer or at room temp in winter. It won't be for everyone as it has no body or real depth of flavour to talk about, but its best quality for me is it is only 11% alcohol. So no headache almost regardless of how many bottles you open.

Very nice easy light wine

4 stars

This wine is a light everyday wine that goes with practically any meal. It is my favourite and thought i would recommend it to you.

Valpolicella

5 stars

Valpoicella is a light fruity Italian wine which is not available everywhere. We discovered it in Italy and love to drink it here at home. This wine is one of the best we have found, as it is reasonably priced and consistent in quality. It is best drunk with pasta, but very good on its own.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Montepulciano D'abruzzo 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here