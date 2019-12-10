By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Guinness Original 500Ml

Guinness Original 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Original Stout
  • Brewed to perfection for over 200 years. Crack it open. The unmistakable deep-dark colour. The crisp hint of roasted barley, the fresh breeze of hops. The refreshing bite. The bittersweet reward. Pure beauty. Pure Guinness.
  • Guinness Original works well with spiced deserts, cheeses and fish - especially lobster
  • If you were in a pub sometime between 1821 and 1970, chances are this is the Guinness you would have been drinking. Originally brewed as the XX version of our Porter, it's hoppy, roasty and crisp with a bittersweet finish.
  • Serve chilled. Hold your glass at 45 degree angle, pour and slowly allow the head to develop. Then enjoy.
  • Crisp hint of roasted barley and fresh breeze of hops gives a refreshing bite
  • Serve chilled
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Originally brewed as the XX version of our Porter, it's hoppy, roasty and crisp with a bittersweet finish

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled (between 5-7ºC)

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Guinness & Co,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Guinness & Co,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.
  • www.guinness.com
  • Consumer Care line: 08457 882277

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

