Guinness Original 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Original Stout
- Brewed to perfection for over 200 years. Crack it open. The unmistakable deep-dark colour. The crisp hint of roasted barley, the fresh breeze of hops. The refreshing bite. The bittersweet reward. Pure beauty. Pure Guinness.
- Guinness Original works well with spiced deserts, cheeses and fish - especially lobster
- If you were in a pub sometime between 1821 and 1970, chances are this is the Guinness you would have been drinking. Originally brewed as the XX version of our Porter, it's hoppy, roasty and crisp with a bittersweet finish.
- Serve chilled. Hold your glass at 45 degree angle, pour and slowly allow the head to develop. Then enjoy.
- Crisp hint of roasted barley and fresh breeze of hops gives a refreshing bite
- Serve chilled
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley
Tasting Notes
- Originally brewed as the XX version of our Porter, it's hoppy, roasty and crisp with a bittersweet finish
Alcohol Units
2.1
ABV
4.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled (between 5-7ºC)
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Guinness & Co,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
- Guinness & Co,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
- www.guinness.com
- Consumer Care line: 08457 882277
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019