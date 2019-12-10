Newcastle Brown Ale Bottle 550Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- For more information: https://www.newcastlebrownale.co.uk/nutrition/
- It has a distinctive light cereal character described as whole grain, toffee and chocolate. A candy, banana fruitiness is also present.
- A premium brown ale, full-bodied, with a distinctive caramel, fruity character and a pleasantly sweet after-taste.
- First brewed in Newcastle in 1927, Newcastle Brown Ale is loved around the world for it's distinctive taste and iconic packaging. Famously served in the unique schooner glass, it's the No.1 Packaged Ale in the UK.
- A refreshing ale best served cold in a unique schooner glass.
- Exactly as you'd expect Newcastle Brown to taste - a light British bitter.
- ABV: 4.7%
- AROMA:
- Like a chocolate digestive biscuit.
- FLAVOUR:
- Toffee, banana, candy fruit.
- MOUTHFEEL:
- Toffee, brown bread maltiness, candy fruits, and a hint of roast grain and chocolate.
- FINISH:
- Clean and light.
- FOOD MATCH:
- Pork scratchings, steak and ale pie.
- Newcastle Brown Ale was first brewed by Colonel James Porter in 1920. It took him three years to perfect the recipe.
- The One and Only Newcastle Brown Ale is the number one brown ale in the world. It has collected a huge following across the pond - with rumours it gained its cult status because Clint Eastwood sold it in his bar!
- Pack size: 550ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.6
ABV
4.7% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Drink cold
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Heineken UK Limited,
- The Brewery,
- Tadcaster,
- North Yorkshire,
- LS24 9SA.
Return to
- customerservices@newcastlebrownale.co.uk
- Consumer careline 0345 030 3279
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
550ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|169kJ/40kcal
