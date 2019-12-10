By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Newcastle Brown Ale Bottle 550Ml

Newcastle Brown Ale Bottle 550Ml
Product Description

  • Beer
  • For more information: https://www.newcastlebrownale.co.uk/nutrition/
  • It has a distinctive light cereal character described as whole grain, toffee and chocolate. A candy, banana fruitiness is also present.
  • First brewed in Newcastle in 1927, Newcastle Brown Ale is loved around the world for it's distinctive taste and iconic packaging. Famously served in the unique schooner glass, it's the No.1 Packaged Ale in the UK.
  • A refreshing ale best served cold in a unique schooner glass.
  • Exactly as you'd expect Newcastle Brown to taste - a light British bitter.
  • ABV: 4.7%
  • AROMA:
  • Like a chocolate digestive biscuit.
  • FLAVOUR:
  • Toffee, banana, candy fruit.
  • MOUTHFEEL:
  • Toffee, brown bread maltiness, candy fruits, and a hint of roast grain and chocolate.
  • FINISH:
  • Clean and light.
  • FOOD MATCH:
  • Pork scratchings, steak and ale pie.
  • Newcastle Brown Ale was first brewed by Colonel James Porter in 1920. It took him three years to perfect the recipe.
  • The One and Only Newcastle Brown Ale is the number one brown ale in the world. It has collected a huge following across the pond - with rumours it gained its cult status because Clint Eastwood sold it in his bar!
  • Pack size: 550ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

2.6

ABV

4.7% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink cold

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • The Brewery,
  • Tadcaster,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • LS24 9SA.

Return to

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • The Brewery,
  • Tadcaster,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • LS24 9SA.
  • customerservices@newcastlebrownale.co.uk
  • Consumer careline 0345 030 3279

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

550ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 169kJ/40kcal

