Budweiser Budvar 500Ml

Budweiser Budvar 500Ml
£ 1.85
£3.70/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Czech Imported Lager
  • Produced from finest Saaz Aroma Hops, carefully selected Moravian Malt and soft water drawn from wells 300 metres deep. The 700 years of brewing tradition guarantees the best quality of Budweis Beer.
  • Beer from Budweis
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

2.5

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a dark cold place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold!

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Budweiser Budvar, N.C.,
  • Karoliny Světlé 4,
  • České Budějovice (Budweis),
  • Czech Republic.

Importer address

  • Budweiser Budvar UK Ldt.,
  • Hamilton House,
  • Mabledon Place
  • London,
  • WC1H 9BB.

Return to

  • Budweiser Budvar UK Ldt.,
  • Hamilton House,
  • Mabledon Place
  • London,
  • WC1H 9BB.
  • www.budweiserbudvar.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

