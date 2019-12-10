Budweiser Budvar 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Czech Imported Lager
- Produced from finest Saaz Aroma Hops, carefully selected Moravian Malt and soft water drawn from wells 300 metres deep. The 700 years of brewing tradition guarantees the best quality of Budweis Beer.
- Beer from Budweis
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.5
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a dark cold place.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold!
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Budweiser Budvar, N.C.,
- Karoliny Světlé 4,
- České Budějovice (Budweis),
- Czech Republic.
Importer address
- Budweiser Budvar UK Ldt.,
- Hamilton House,
- Mabledon Place
- London,
- WC1H 9BB.
Return to
- Budweiser Budvar UK Ldt.,
- Hamilton House,
- Mabledon Place
- London,
- WC1H 9BB.
- www.budweiserbudvar.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019