By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lucozade Sport Orange Still 500Ml

4.5(13)Write a review
Lucozade Sport Orange Still 500Ml
£ 1.45
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Orange Flavour Isotonic Drink with sugars and sweeteners
  • Informed-sport.com
  • Trusted by sport
  • Unlock your body's potential with Lucozade Sport. Your performance partner for sports and exercise.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • Lucozade Sport provides carbohydrates and electrolytes to:
  • Enhance hydration during exercise
  • Help maintain your performance during endurance exercise
  • Deliver great tasting refreshment when you need it most
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Flavouring, Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12), Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Storage

Once opened refrigerate. Consume within 4 days. Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink this if you're an adult who trains or takes part in sport. It's best when you're eating properly and staying healthy.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Warning: Choking Hazard. Cap unsuitable for children under 3 years.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • How to get in touch:
  • Write to us: Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd, Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA
  • Phone us: UK 0800 096 3666 ROI 1800 989 488
  • Visit us at our website: www.lucozadesport.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 500ml Serving%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal118/28590/140
Carbohydrate, g6.532.5
of which sugars, g3.618.0
Salt, g0.130.63
Niacin, mg0.5432.7217
Vitamin B6, mg0.0530.2417
Vitamin B12, µg0.0930.4317
Pantothenic Acid, mg0.2031.0217
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Electrolytes per 100ml: Sodium 50mg----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Choking Hazard. Cap unsuitable for children under 3 years.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Life saver

5 stars

The flavour doesn't matter to me. I only drink them when I really need it. Medically i don't know what happens to me. Sometimes I get a really dry mouth. Tongue pure white/grey colour. I feel extremely thirsty and no amount of water helps. I also get a feeling of mental confusion/inability to process information. My simple tasks like answering a question becomes a problem. I have primary lymphedema. But other than that nothing. 6 years ago I was working out like a manic. Insanity work outs. I became really unwell. No one could work out what was wrong. My doc in the end was going to send me to a psychiatrist. My heart beat was doing 180. I was mentally terrified and could not function as a human. This went on the whole weekend. I went through he'll and My family had no idea how to help me. My daughter offered me a bottle of Lucozade sport as she stated it helps her when she's sick. That was my first time drinking it. Thank God I did. After a few bottles my heart beat slowed down and I started to mentally function again. I didn't need to see any doctors. I got myself back to work . Sometimes I get a dry mouth and white thirst starts to form on the sides of my mouth. A bottle of Lucozade sports helps to alleviate this. I don't drink it daily. I could go through months of not drinking it. I only lift a bottle if my mouth becomes so that dry nothing else works. YesterdayI had my hall bladder removed. A few hours after i was discharged home. I started to feel the same feeling of can't lift my head. Can't take in information. It was like I was back 6 years ago. I immediately got a few bottles of Lucozade sport and I started to feel normal again. I have no idea how it works but it does. I know it's not a drink to drink daily. It wouldn't be good for you. But in an emergency like mine. Extreme thirst mental exhaustion it's been my life saver.

Tastes so good

5 stars

Tastes so good that i can drink a bottle in about 5-10 Minutes

Is it really better tan water?

3 stars

My son gave me a bottle of this, I have not used it yet, as it does not say when to use it, i.e. 30 minutes before workout, or at the start of the workout and sip during the workout.

Refreshing and a good Revival Drink

5 stars

Had Lucozade Sport for quite a few years now.Keep a stock in so would not be with out it.

Fab drink

4 stars

Really helped me thru heat stroke altho can you confirm whether it has caffeine in it please? I couldn't sleep last night after having a bottle

A Drink of champions

5 stars

This drink as got be out of trouble it’s a lifesaver when it comes to sports or cramp problems this drink will do the job ... i’ve never been a fan of orange drinks but this Lucozade sport orange is truly addictive..

Tasted fantastic.

5 stars

This is drink tastes fantastic, even Zain loves this one!

Help

5 stars

I just want to know if there is caffine in this drink?

Tastes amazing

4 stars

It tastes amazing it gives you a boost in energy but definitely not worth the price on the website :/

The drink for me!

5 stars

After that long run - or demanding session in the gym - I reach for the magic of my Lucozade Sports bottle.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Chicken Tomato & Basil Pasta Salad 300G

£ 2.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

Cadbury Wispa Duo 51G

£ 0.80
£1.57/100g

Offer

Mccoy's Cheddar & Onion Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Cadbury Dairy Milk Duo 65G

£ 0.80
£12.31/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here