Lucozade Sport Orange Still 500Ml

Life saver
The flavour doesn't matter to me. I only drink them when I really need it. Medically i don't know what happens to me. Sometimes I get a really dry mouth. Tongue pure white/grey colour. I feel extremely thirsty and no amount of water helps. I also get a feeling of mental confusion/inability to process information. My simple tasks like answering a question becomes a problem. I have primary lymphedema. But other than that nothing. 6 years ago I was working out like a manic. Insanity work outs. I became really unwell. No one could work out what was wrong. My doc in the end was going to send me to a psychiatrist. My heart beat was doing 180. I was mentally terrified and could not function as a human. This went on the whole weekend. I went through he'll and My family had no idea how to help me. My daughter offered me a bottle of Lucozade sport as she stated it helps her when she's sick. That was my first time drinking it. Thank God I did. After a few bottles my heart beat slowed down and I started to mentally function again. I didn't need to see any doctors. I got myself back to work . Sometimes I get a dry mouth and white thirst starts to form on the sides of my mouth. A bottle of Lucozade sports helps to alleviate this. I don't drink it daily. I could go through months of not drinking it. I only lift a bottle if my mouth becomes so that dry nothing else works. YesterdayI had my hall bladder removed. A few hours after i was discharged home. I started to feel the same feeling of can't lift my head. Can't take in information. It was like I was back 6 years ago. I immediately got a few bottles of Lucozade sport and I started to feel normal again. I have no idea how it works but it does. I know it's not a drink to drink daily. It wouldn't be good for you. But in an emergency like mine. Extreme thirst mental exhaustion it's been my life saver.
Tastes so good
Tastes so good that i can drink a bottle in about 5-10 Minutes
Is it really better tan water?
My son gave me a bottle of this, I have not used it yet, as it does not say when to use it, i.e. 30 minutes before workout, or at the start of the workout and sip during the workout.
Refreshing and a good Revival Drink
Had Lucozade Sport for quite a few years now.Keep a stock in so would not be with out it.
Fab drink
Really helped me thru heat stroke altho can you confirm whether it has caffeine in it please? I couldn't sleep last night after having a bottle
A Drink of champions
This drink as got be out of trouble it’s a lifesaver when it comes to sports or cramp problems this drink will do the job ... i’ve never been a fan of orange drinks but this Lucozade sport orange is truly addictive..
Tasted fantastic.
This is drink tastes fantastic, even Zain loves this one!
Help
I just want to know if there is caffine in this drink?
Tastes amazing
It tastes amazing it gives you a boost in energy but definitely not worth the price on the website :/
The drink for me!
After that long run - or demanding session in the gym - I reach for the magic of my Lucozade Sports bottle.