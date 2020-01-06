Lucozade Sport Orange Still 500Ml

Life saver

5 stars

Review from lucozadesport.com

2nd August 2019

The flavour doesn't matter to me. I only drink them when I really need it. Medically i don't know what happens to me. Sometimes I get a really dry mouth. Tongue pure white/grey colour. I feel extremely thirsty and no amount of water helps. I also get a feeling of mental confusion/inability to process information. My simple tasks like answering a question becomes a problem. I have primary lymphedema. But other than that nothing. 6 years ago I was working out like a manic. Insanity work outs. I became really unwell. No one could work out what was wrong. My doc in the end was going to send me to a psychiatrist. My heart beat was doing 180. I was mentally terrified and could not function as a human. This went on the whole weekend. I went through he'll and My family had no idea how to help me. My daughter offered me a bottle of Lucozade sport as she stated it helps her when she's sick. That was my first time drinking it. Thank God I did. After a few bottles my heart beat slowed down and I started to mentally function again. I didn't need to see any doctors. I got myself back to work . Sometimes I get a dry mouth and white thirst starts to form on the sides of my mouth. A bottle of Lucozade sports helps to alleviate this. I don't drink it daily. I could go through months of not drinking it. I only lift a bottle if my mouth becomes so that dry nothing else works. YesterdayI had my hall bladder removed. A few hours after i was discharged home. I started to feel the same feeling of can't lift my head. Can't take in information. It was like I was back 6 years ago. I immediately got a few bottles of Lucozade sport and I started to feel normal again. I have no idea how it works but it does. I know it's not a drink to drink daily. It wouldn't be good for you. But in an emergency like mine. Extreme thirst mental exhaustion it's been my life saver.