Tesco Large White Baps 4 Pack
£ 0.70
£0.18/each
One bap
  • Energy1038kJ 246kcal
    12%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1093kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • 4 White baps.
  • For the ultimate breakfast bap, fill with bacon, sausage and a fried egg
  • A simple classic. Baked for a soft and light texture

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agents (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds, milk and egg.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1093kJ / 259kcal1038kJ / 246kcal
Fat3.9g3.7g
Saturates2.0g1.9g
Carbohydrate44.0g41.8g
Sugars3.7g3.5g
Fibre3.0g2.9g
Protein10.4g9.9g
Salt0.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Excellent one. Would like to see this without plas

5 stars

Excellent one. Would like to see this without plastic packaging please!!

Nice size

2 stars

the only problem is that they are dry to the taste

