Tesco Pineapple Each

2.5(18)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Pineapple Each
£ 0.79
£0.79/each

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy156kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple.

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple

Storage

For maximum freshness, store in a cool dry place. Once prepared, keep refrigerated. Consume within 2-3 days of purchase.

Produce of

Produce of Costa Rica, Ecuador, Ghana, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire)

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy196kJ / 46kcal156kJ / 37kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.1g8.1g
Sugars10.1g8.1g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein0.4g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

18 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fine on the outside, bad in the middle.

2 stars

These used to be great but lately I've found them a bit hit and miss. Often they look perfectly fine on the outside but when I cut into them they are brown and bad inside so they mostly end up in the bin. If it happens again I will stop buying these altogether.

Patchy quality

3 stars

They are very variable, and several times I have had to bin the whole pineapple because it is all dark patches and bruised inside. When I get a good one, it is lovely, but that's not as often as I would expect.

Rotten

1 stars

Twice bought this and twice it was rotten inside.

Rotten

1 stars

this was the third over ripe/rotten pineapple I have had in a row

rotten after 4 days

1 stars

rotten after 4 days

Hi I would not buy fruiti have had strawberries pe

5 stars

Hi I would not buy fruiti have had strawberries pears nectarines peaches I buy a lot of fruit and veg is also rotten so not a happy customer Mrs mckell

Rotten fruit

1 stars

Poor quality it was rotten, don’t buy, refunded but I still had no pineapple

Not bad

3 stars

Peel straight away and they taste okay not bad for thw price

Don't buy this when on offer!!!!

1 stars

Bought last Tuesday and had to throw the whole one out. Was very dry and had a horrible taste

Normally great

3 stars

I buy a pineapple every week and have always been more that satisfied but for the last three weeks the pineapples have had brown soggy patches.which I removed. The remains were discoloured and tasted slightly bitter.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

