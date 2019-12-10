Tesco Pineapple Each

Fine on the outside, bad in the middle.
These used to be great but lately I've found them a bit hit and miss. Often they look perfectly fine on the outside but when I cut into them they are brown and bad inside so they mostly end up in the bin. If it happens again I will stop buying these altogether.
Patchy quality
They are very variable, and several times I have had to bin the whole pineapple because it is all dark patches and bruised inside. When I get a good one, it is lovely, but that's not as often as I would expect.
Rotten
Twice bought this and twice it was rotten inside.
Rotten
this was the third over ripe/rotten pineapple I have had in a row
rotten after 4 days
rotten after 4 days
Hi I would not buy fruiti have had strawberries pe
Hi I would not buy fruiti have had strawberries pears nectarines peaches I buy a lot of fruit and veg is also rotten so not a happy customer Mrs mckell
Rotten fruit
Poor quality it was rotten, don’t buy, refunded but I still had no pineapple
Not bad
Peel straight away and they taste okay not bad for thw price
Don't buy this when on offer!!!!
Bought last Tuesday and had to throw the whole one out. Was very dry and had a horrible taste
Normally great
I buy a pineapple every week and have always been more that satisfied but for the last three weeks the pineapples have had brown soggy patches.which I removed. The remains were discoloured and tasted slightly bitter.