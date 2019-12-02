By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Moussaka 350G

2.5(12)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Moussaka 350G
£ 3.50
£10.00/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2068kJ 497kcal
    25%
  • Fat34.5g
    49%
  • Saturates13.0g
    65%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 629kJ / 151kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of minced lamb, potato and aubergine topped with bechamel sauce and tomato.
  • Rich lamb ragu made with tomatoes and red wine. Layered with fresh aubergine, potatoes and creamy bechamel sauce. Inspired by the Mediterranean. Our experts use juicy tomatoes, fruity dry red wine, mint and oregano to create the rich ragu. Layered with fresh sliced aubergine, potatoes and creamy béchamel sauce, with a sprinkling of paprika for a hint of smokiness.
  • Rich lamb ragu made with tomatoes and red wine. Layered with fresh aubergine, potatoes and creamy bechamel sauce. Inspired by the Mediterranean. Our experts use juicy tomatoes, fruity dry red wine, mint and oregano to create the rich ragu. Layered with fresh sliced aubergine, potatoes and creamy béchamel sauce, with a sprinkling of paprika for a hint of smokiness.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Lamb (25%), Potato (14%), Aubergine (13%), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Double Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cornflour, Red Wine, Salt, Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Paprika, Black Pepper, Lamb Extract, Nutmeg, Mint, Oregano, Cinnamon, Sugar, Onion Concentrate, Rosemary, Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not Suitable for Microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from New Zealand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEack pack (329g**)
Energy629kJ / 151kcal2068kJ / 497kcal
Fat10.5g34.5g
Saturates4.0g13.0g
Carbohydrate4.9g16.0g
Sugars1.5g4.9g
Fibre1.3g4.4g
Protein8.6g28.4g
Salt0.6g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 329g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not nice!

1 stars

Size to small, tasteless and to runny will not be buying again.

Tasteless

2 stars

Usually this is delicious but tonight had the one I bought earlier in the week. The tray was only two thirds full, hardly any meat and it was completely tasteless. Won't be buying it any more!

there used to be a finest microwaveable one which

3 stars

there used to be a finest microwaveable one which was most delicious or am i thinking of waitrose? cannot remember. anyway my aunty cooks the most delicious moussaka, so i'll get cooking tips from her instead.

dont bother

2 stars

very small, and quite tasteless not worth the money

Won’t buy again

2 stars

Not nice at all. No meat, potatoes or aubergine. Lots milky sauce. Won’t buy again

DO NOT BOTHER PLEASE READ TO WHY

1 stars

Very small tasteless portion. I had to add so much flavouring authentic creek. I found the weight is because of the amount of potato in it. I also found this product similar to baby food to eat. NO real Moussaka has potato in it. You could Not taste the aubergine or anything else. I very poor product indeed. Do not buy. Easy to find an original Recipe and the ingerdiants cost less. I just bought this product to try. I do NOT KNOW WHAT Tesco's are doing with their Ready Meals? I usually cook and can but please Save money get a good recipe book or look online for an authentic recipe add dot UK. You will find one and it will be cheaper and more nutritious. Also just as quick as the length this muck takes to cook.

Flavour to weak, didn't noticed beef

3 stars

Almost taste like lasagne, just to creamy

If I could give it no stars, I would. It states o

1 stars

If I could give it no stars, I would. It states on the pack that it contains 25% lamb. I reckon it was more like 5%. The potatoes were uncooked and there was more aubergine than it said on the pack (13%).

Tasty but the portion is shrinking! Comes in a tin

3 stars

Tasty but the portion is shrinking! Comes in a tiny box and still doesn’t even fill half of it.

Too much aubergine, not enough mince!

4 stars

Far too much aubergine, and not a lot of mince ! That didn't stop me eating it, and enjoying it ! Have had much better on Greek islands.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Lasagne 400G

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Fish Pie 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Cottage Pie 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Chicken & Pancetta Bake 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here