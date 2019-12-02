Tesco Finest Moussaka 350G

Not nice!
Size to small, tasteless and to runny will not be buying again.
Tasteless
Usually this is delicious but tonight had the one I bought earlier in the week. The tray was only two thirds full, hardly any meat and it was completely tasteless. Won't be buying it any more!
there used to be a finest microwaveable one which was most delicious or am i thinking of waitrose? cannot remember. anyway my aunty cooks the most delicious moussaka, so i'll get cooking tips from her instead.
dont bother
very small, and quite tasteless not worth the money
Won’t buy again
Not nice at all. No meat, potatoes or aubergine. Lots milky sauce. Won’t buy again
DO NOT BOTHER PLEASE READ TO WHY
Very small tasteless portion. I had to add so much flavouring authentic creek. I found the weight is because of the amount of potato in it. I also found this product similar to baby food to eat. NO real Moussaka has potato in it. You could Not taste the aubergine or anything else. I very poor product indeed. Do not buy. Easy to find an original Recipe and the ingerdiants cost less. I just bought this product to try. I do NOT KNOW WHAT Tesco's are doing with their Ready Meals? I usually cook and can but please Save money get a good recipe book or look online for an authentic recipe add dot UK. You will find one and it will be cheaper and more nutritious. Also just as quick as the length this muck takes to cook.
Flavour to weak, didn't noticed beef
Almost taste like lasagne, just to creamy
If I could give it no stars, I would. It states on the pack that it contains 25% lamb. I reckon it was more like 5%. The potatoes were uncooked and there was more aubergine than it said on the pack (13%).
Tasty but the portion is shrinking! Comes in a tiny box and still doesn’t even fill half of it.
Too much aubergine, not enough mince!
Far too much aubergine, and not a lot of mince ! That didn't stop me eating it, and enjoying it ! Have had much better on Greek islands.