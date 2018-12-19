By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sudocrem Antiseptic Healing Cream 400G

Sudocrem Antiseptic Healing Cream 400G
Product Description

  • Antiseptic Healing Cream
  • Nappy rash, eczema, surface wounds, sunburn, minor burns, acne, bed sores, chilblains
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide Ph.Eur. 15.25%, Benzyl Alcohol B.P. 0.39%, Benzyl Benzoate B.P. 1.01%, Benzyl Cinnamate 0.15%, Lanolin (Hypo-Allergenic) 4% (w/w), Also contains: Purified Water, Liquid Paraffin, Paraffin Wax, Beeswax, Microcrystalline Wax, Sodium Benzoate, Linalyl Acetate, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Butylated Hydroxyanisole, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Lavender Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply a thin layer as required. If symptoms persist or if accidentally swallowed seek medical help.
  • Do not use if hypersensitive (allergic) to any of the ingredients.
  • Keep out of the eyes, nose and mouth.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN
  • For external use only.
  • Side effects: Occasionally, local irritation occurs. If this happens seek medical help.
  • No known case of overdose.

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Forest Tosara Ltd.,
  • Baldoyle Ind. Est.,
  • Dublin 13,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Forest Tosara Ltd.,
  • Baldoyle Ind. Est.,
  • Dublin 13,
  • Ireland.
  • E-mail: info@sudocrem.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Great price, weird texture

4 stars

Better price than the one I was buying online but for some weird reason it is gritty. Works just as well but the texture is wrong.

perfect cream so many uses

5 stars

I always use this, it's so versatile. You can use it for nappy rash, bites, stings dry skin patches, bumps and scrapes.

Fantastic results

5 stars

Any sore skin this cream will heal it none stinging and fast healing.

best nappy sore cream

5 stars

I find this is the only cream that clears redness sores of nappy rash! So I stick to buying the big tub which is half the price of other shops at tesco

Like the big pot, much cheaper too.

5 stars

The product is very useful and works well. It is good for nappy rash etc.

Great service

5 stars

Bouught this and next day was already in my local shop! Just great!

Great!!

5 stars

Great product, and baragin price too, always love to find such deal at Tescos

EXCELLENT - WORKS AND IS KIND TO BABIES SKIN

5 stars

BUYING REGULARLY AS IT IS SIMPLY GREAT PRODUCT. TESCO OFFERS GREAT VALUE OF THIS PRODUCT AS WELL.

great product

4 stars

Have been using it for years best for rashes and allergic reactions

Sudocream

5 stars

Excellent product and good value when purchased in 400g tubs. Smaller tub work out very expensive

