Sudocrem Antiseptic Healing Cream 400G

Great price, weird texture
Better price than the one I was buying online but for some weird reason it is gritty. Works just as well but the texture is wrong.
perfect cream so many uses
I always use this, it's so versatile. You can use it for nappy rash, bites, stings dry skin patches, bumps and scrapes.
Fantastic results
Any sore skin this cream will heal it none stinging and fast healing.
best nappy sore cream
I find this is the only cream that clears redness sores of nappy rash! So I stick to buying the big tub which is half the price of other shops at tesco
Like the big pot, much cheaper too.
The product is very useful and works well. It is good for nappy rash etc.
Great service
Bouught this and next day was already in my local shop! Just great!
Great!!
Great product, and baragin price too, always love to find such deal at Tescos
EXCELLENT - WORKS AND IS KIND TO BABIES SKIN
BUYING REGULARLY AS IT IS SIMPLY GREAT PRODUCT. TESCO OFFERS GREAT VALUE OF THIS PRODUCT AS WELL.
great product
Have been using it for years best for rashes and allergic reactions
Sudocream
Excellent product and good value when purchased in 400g tubs. Smaller tub work out very expensive